Heading into a warm weekend with mountain storms
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’re heading into a weekend drier than we had previously anticipated. Stronger-than-expected low pressure tracking inland over British Columbia early Thursday and is helping to punt the monsoon moisture flow from the south to our east. We’re going to complicate things by adding high pressure behind that low pressure, all of which will track north of us but will influence our weather. The east-to-west wind flow south of the high pressure’s center will favor an upslope wind on the Front Range. That favors rain and thunder along and east of the Continental Divide. But that east-to-west wind flow also favors a downslope wind off of the Continental Divide along the Western Slope. Downslope winds are dry, warm winds, so odds are against showers and storms this weekend. The exception is that stray storm or two that pop up in the heat of the afternoon.
Friday turns cooler with a chance for a few showers
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - There’s some shifting going on in our forecast heading into the weekend. One of the challenges we face in Colorado is high pressure and low pressure systems coming off of the Pacific Ocean. They can’t be measured with our weather balloon network, so intensity estimates offshore become measurements when they move inland, and it can influence other features around us even if it doesn’t affect us directly.
Grand Junction Fire Department deployed to Texas
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On August 4, 2022, the Grand Junction Fire Department Wildland Team deployed with Brush 6 to Texas, near Uvalde. The team deployed for a preparedness assignment and could be gone for up to two weeks. Preparedness assignments are given when there are no active fires...
Colorado grant program funds eight shooting range projects
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife has awarded money to eight different shooting ranges across Colorado. The Shooting Range Development Program (SRDG) will provide funds to develop new shooting ranges and to help upgrade existing ranges. SRDG is one of the largest shooting range programs in the...
KVNF Regional Newscast: August 4, 2022
This is KVNF’s Regional Newscast for Thursday August 4. I’m Stephanie Maltarich. People traveling east from Montrose on Highway 50 will have to endure more closures and construction than was initially planned. Construction along Little Blue Creek Canyon will extend to next summer, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. The project began in 2020 and was expected to take two years to finish. The delay is attributed to I-70 closures last summer which required cars to re-route to Highway 50 due to flooding in Glenwood Canyon.
Mesa County community mourns well-known advocate struck and killed while bike riding
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Coroner has confirmed Doug Sortor, age 67, died after being hit by a car while riding his bike. We first told you about the incident Wednesday, August 3, when a car slammed into his bike around 7 p.m. on 7th Street and Mesa Avenue.
Novavax vaccine now available in Mesa County
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Public Health has received the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine and is ready to administer to the community. This vaccine is for residents that have not been previously vaccinated for COVID-19. This vaccine is the first protein-based COVID-19 vaccine. This may be preferrable for people...
Free breakfast for all at five Mesa County schools
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Students at Chipeta, Clifton, Dos Rios, Nisley, and Rocky Mountain Elementary School are able to eat breakfast at school free of charge regardless of a child’s free/reduced meal status. During the pandemic, many schools offered free breakfast and lunch programming. Although many of those...
West Nile Virus cases rising in Delta County
DELTA, Colo. (KKCO) - A second case of West Nile Virus (WNV) has been confirmed by the Delta County Health Department for 2022. The woman is in her 40′s. Many people infected with WNV have no symptoms. When present, symptoms replicate flu or flu-like illness. In rare cases, more severe illness and even death can occur. WNV can infect people of all ages, but causes higher risk for people over the age of 50.
Arrest made in connection to Colorado Avenue homicide
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department announced Friday that it has taken a suspect into custody in relation to a homicide that took place on the 1000 block of Colorado Avenue on the morning of July 25. The homicide was reported at around 6 a.m. after...
Tina Peters gains nothing in costly recount as she continues to raise money off election denial
In Colorado’s first statewide election recount in about 20 years, Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who lost the Republican primary race in June for secretary of state but paid $255,000 to force a recount, was confirmed the loser. In a race that she lost by more than 88,000 votes, she gained 13 net votes — […] The post Tina Peters gains nothing in costly recount as she continues to raise money off election denial appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
TABOR tax not for everyone?
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Well, we’ve all been waiting for it and the time has finally come. TABOR tax refunds are finally getting mailed out to Colorado residents. Of course, that means single filers can get $750 and joint filers can get $1,500. But not everyone will be receiving a check.
Tina Peters arraigned on 10 felony, misdemeanor charges in case alleging election equipment breach
The day after a $255,000 recount for Secretary of State confirmed her primary loss, Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters was formally arraigned on 10 felony and misdemeanor charges over alleged tampering with elections equipment more than a year ago. Peters, represented by attorney Harvey Steinberg, pleaded not guilty...
Haitian national indicted for firearms trafficking
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces that Haitian national Penial Olibris, age 32, was indicted on charges of smuggling firearms out of the United States. Between April 8, 2019, and July 5, 2019, the defendant allegedly sent a semi-automatic...
