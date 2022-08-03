ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

Inflation pay helps North Texas workers keep up with rising costs

By Nick Starling
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NF1xM_0h3va0L000

Inflation pay helps North Texas employees keep up with rising costs 02:07

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) While rising costs continue to eat at our wallets, some North Texas counties and businesses are paying their employees more with inflation pay.

The Dallas County Commissioners Court on Tuesday decided to dish out $40 million from the Federal American Rescue Plan to pay each of its full time employees $6,000.

In Tarrant County, they are paying its full time employees $4,900 more in an effort to fight off inflation as prices continue to increase.

The increases in both counties will happen in three installments until the end of the year.

"We want to have a strong workforce, we want to have people that stay with Dallas County. That's important; you spend a lot of money training employees you don't want to lose a good employee over pay," said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, "We need to be able to keep our employees up with the cost of things with inflation. If we don't do that, our employees are actually making less money each year."

But it's not just government employees seeing a bump in pay – some small businesses are also giving workers a boost.

"They need a raise because everything has gone through the roof. Rent's up, food costs up, gas is up," said Hysen Lushaj, owner and operator of Nizza Pizza in Fort Worth, "You know when you work with everybody, we're a mom and pop operation and we're hands on so when you work with them, you see their struggles and you take it a little more personal versus a big corporation."

Nizza Pizza in Fort Worth. Nick Starling/CBSDFW.com

Denton and Collin counties have not raised their pay for employees but both tell CBS 11 News the budgeting talks begin later this month.

Jenkins left open the idea the court might revisit another pay bump in the future.

Comments / 5

Related
CBS DFW

Tax-free weekend brings thousands to shopping malls across North Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Tax free weekend brings thousands to shopping malls across North Texas. It's a chance for shoppers to get deals on back to school supplies or even treat themselves without paying that roughly 8% extra. There is a limit to only certain kinds of items under $100. That includes most clothes, shoes, school supplies such as backpacks and face masks. Also included are items such as Halloween costumes and diapers. With days running out until the start of school, parents like Treneice Okpaku rushed to get all the essentials. "I'm a procrastinator parent so we're pretty much getting everything that we need."She...
ARLINGTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Rent in Texas: How much you need to make per hour to afford it

DALLAS, Texas - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
Tarrant County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Business
Fort Worth, TX
Business
City
Fort Worth, TX
Tarrant County, TX
Business
State
Texas State
County
Dallas County, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
County
Tarrant County, TX
Dallas County, TX
Business
Fort Worth, TX
Government
Dallas County, TX
Government
dallasexpress.com

Local Entities Offer ‘Inflation Pay’

As inflation continues to drive up the cost of living, businesses and local governments are issuing “inflation pay” to workers. Hysen Lushaj, the owner of Fort Worth’s Nizza Pizza, sought to assist employees by giving raises to offset the receding economy. He explained, “They need a raise because everything has gone through the roof. Rent’s up; food costs are up; gas is up.”
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Jenkins
KXAN

$1.1 million grant awarded to help Central Texas children

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network, through its Klaras Center for Families, was recently awarded $1.1 million by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC). The organization said in a press release on Thursday morning that this grant for the provision of child and adolescent mental health crisis […]
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Fort Worth using digital water meters to track who's violating restrictions

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth is using its new digital water meters during the ongoing drought to figure out who is likely trying to keep their grass green on days when they're not supposed to.The first batch of 6,000 postcards went out last week, telling home and business owners data showed they may be in violation of the city's rule against watering their yards on a Monday. It's just an informational notice, not a warning that could eventually lead to a fine or a water shut off.Fort Worth has had permanent water restrictions in place since 2014. Properties are assigned...
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#North Texas#Inflation And Economy#Budgeting#Nizza Pizza
WFAA

When is the average last 100-degree day of the year in DFW?

Now that we're firmly entrenched in August, it's clear: This year's summer is keeping up pace with some of the hottest we've ever seen on record in Dallas-Fort Worth. Already as of Friday, we've seen a full 41 100-degree days this year -- and while we had a pretty decent sense that this summer might be pretty darn hot, not one of us meteorologists here at WFAA could've guessed that it'd be this hot for this long.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
Tom Handy

Governor Abbott said Texas Powers the American Economy

Texas Governor Greg Abbott gave the keynote address at the 18th annual West Texas Legislative Summitt at San Angelo State University. This event highlights the achievements of Texas and discusses its future. For 30 minutes, Governor Abbott outlined the oil production of West Texas, property taxes, and touched on busing immigrants to places such as Washington, D.C.
TEXAS STATE
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Statement On Biden Administration Refusal To Approve Texas’ Post-Partum Medicaid Extension For Mothers

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today released a statement following the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid’s refusal to approve Texas’ application to extend Medicaid health care coverage to six months post-partum:. 'The Biden Administration is risking robbing mothers of services that Texas specifically extended for them post-partum....
TEXAS STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

Latest stimulus proposal would give Arizona families cash every month

money in handPhoto by Vitaly Taranov (Unsplash) Have you noticed that prices keep rising and you leave with less cash in your wallet every time you go to the store? Thankfully, there is some good news for you. A new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, the parents of each child ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
131K+
Followers
22K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy