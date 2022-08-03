ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McDonald’s worker dies after being shot in the neck by customer in dispute over cold fries

A worker who was shot at a McDonald’s restaurant in Brooklyn during a dispute over cold fries has died. Twenty-three-year-old Matthew Webb was shot in the neck by an angry customer outside the Bedford-Stuyvesant restaurant where he was an employee. Authorities confirmed on Friday that Mr Webb has been taken off life support, The New York Post reported. Mr Webb, a resident of Queens, was allegedly shot by Michael Morgan, 20, on Monday after Mr Morgan’s mother was served cold fries, police said. Footage obtained by police shows Mr Morgan engaging in a physical attack with Mr Webb, before...
House collapses amid fire and explosion in Croydon

A house has collapsed amid a fire and explosion in Croydon.Firefighters were called to the scene in Galpin’s Road in Thornton Heath shortly after 7am on Monday.London Fire Brigade (LFB) said the cause of the fire and explosion is not known.Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were sent to the scene where a terraced house has collapsed.Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters are at the scene of a fire and explosion on Galpin's Road in #ThorntonHeath, where a house has collapsed. Please avoid the area https://t.co/0sJYDquBU3 pic.twitter.com/18JnNCynd1— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) August 8, 2022LFB said it had taken...
The Independent

Thornton Heath fire: House collapses after explosion as 40 fire fighters tackle blaze

A house has collapsed and others damaged at the scene of a fire and explosion in south London.Firefighters were called to a residential street in Thornton Heath at around 7am on Monday morning.London Fire Brigade said a fire and explosion had taken place at a house on Galphin’s Road in the area of Croydon. London Ambulance Service said it was also at the scene on Monday morning. The fire brigade said a terraced house collapsed following the explosion, with neighbouring properties also damaged. “One person has been released from a neighbouring building,” it added. It was not immediately clear...
