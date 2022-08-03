Visalia homeowner says his new air conditioner is a lemon and installer can't fix it

Read on kmph.com
Michael Albright
3d ago
sounds like either wrong size air conditioning unit or a leak in air distribution ductwork. pay for a local reputable air conditioning company to check it out.
Courthouse News Service
A battle for safe drinking water grows heated amid drought in California’s Central Valley
WEST GOSHEN, Calif. (CN) — Thousands of acres of crops, from corn to nectarines, surround Melynda Metheney’s community in West Goshen, California — one of the key battlegrounds where residents say irrigation and overpumping have depleted drinkable water. “You know what you’re up against when you live...
KMPH.com
2 injured following solo vehicle crash in Visalia
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two people were sent to the hospital following a solo vehicle crash in Visalia Saturday afternoon. A Honda Accord crashed into a tree near School Ave just east of Shirk Rd. According to first responders, the crash happened due to the driver having a medical...
Marmot Fire: Containment on Tulare County wildfire jumps to 90%
The Marmot Fire sparked just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday southeast of Three Rivers and spread to 127 acres, according to CAL FIRE.
yourcentralvalley.com
Welcome to a little oasis inside Fresno’s Woodward Park
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – As soon as you walk into the Shinzen Friendship Garden the greenery and terrain make you think you are in the far east. “When they built the garden, they purposely constructed it in that kind of pattern out of Japan. Which is about 80 % mountains,” said Roger Tsuruda, Shinzen Friendship Garden.
Fresno businesses face watering restrictions
Those healthy, green grass strips lining Fresno businesses will soon dry up because of watering restrictions imposed by the state.
KMPH.com
27 without home due to structure fires in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — 27 people are now without a home due to a fire that spread to multiple structures in Tulare County. The Tulare County Fire Department responded to the call on Thursday in the City of Richgrove. The number of houses damaged was not disclosed but the...
KMPH.com
Reedley Elvis was gifted bike after his 50-year one he rode to work everyday was stolen
REEDLEY, Calif. — A Reedley man, Eddie, who goes by the name of Elvis was gifted a bike after his own bike was stolen. The Genuine Barber Shop heard about it and acted fast to get him a new one. A community member who posted the incident on social...
WATCH: Thieves strike again at Fresno non-profit, no arrests made
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Employees at non-profit Fresno Moose Lodge said they are scared to go to work after a series of break-ins there. Fresno Police officers are still looking for the two suspects who broke into the lodge located near Fresno Yosemite International airport around 6:00 am on Friday. “They were on a mission, […]
1 Woman Killed After A Fatal Crash in Fresno (Fresno, CA)
The Fresno Police have reported a fatal crash that occurred on Thursday afternoon. The incident took place in Central Fresno, where a woman was killed in the crash. According to the official’s statement, the crash happened at [..]
Where is the real center of California?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Search the center point of California online and you will likely be directed to a plaque outside of North Fork. The Madera County community famously advertises itself as the center point of the Golden State on its entrance sign (just below the name itself). A little bit more digging and you […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Motorcycle Crash Involving Big Rig on I-5 in Fresno County
According to the California Highway Patrol, a biker was recently killed in a crash in Fresno County. The incident occurred on Saturday, July 30, 2022, on Interstate 5 in the vicinity of Highway 168 on the western side of Fresno County. Details on the Crash on Interstate 5 That Killed...
GV Wire
Fresno Wakes Up to Rain. How Will It Affect Weekend Temperatures?
No, you are not having a fever dream brought on by the summer’s extreme heat. It really is raining in Fresno this morning. Monsoonal moisture from the Gulf of California brought rain across the Valley and Sierra starting Thursday night and continuing into Friday morning. The rains are forecast to taper off by midday Friday, said J.T. Kalb, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hanford.
KMPH.com
Survey: Fresno showing decrease in homicide but increase in other crimes
In a recently released survey, Fresno is showing a decrease in homicide but an increase in other crimes in a midyear comparison. According to the National Violent Crime Survey, 70 of the largest cities across the country were listed and Fresno is in the category of cities seeing fewer homicides compared to this time last year.
yourcentralvalley.com
An unusually humid start to the weekend
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Did you notice how muggy it was on Friday? This was thanks to the Four Corners ridge of high pressure steering the monsoon moisture our way. The monsoon moisture has also been providing the Sierra with showers and storms all week long, even bringing flash flooding concerns to some areas. Even the Central Valley had a few Friday morning showers.
Suspected DUI driver flips vehicle near Downtown Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver is facing charges of allegedly driving under the influence after flipping her vehicle Friday morning near Downtown Fresno, according to Fresno Police officers. The crash happened around 3:00 a.m. on Belmont Avenue and 4th Street. Police say the driver, a woman in her 50s, was driving the wrong way on Belmont […]
GV Wire
Clovis Hospital Expansion Is Exactly What the Doctor Ordered and the Valley Needs
As construction crews approach the finish of the $430 million Clovis Community Medical Center expansion, let’s take a moment to appreciate the life-saving impact this marvel of modern medicine will have on Valley residents for decades to come. Bill McEwen. Opinion. As we’ve been reminded again during the pandemic,...
North Fresno pizza parlor opens 2 weeks after brazen daylight robbery
99 Craft Pizza has fully opened its doors at Palm and Nees Avenues, weeks after a break-in and burglary forced it to put its earlier opening on hold.
yourcentralvalley.com
‘Biggest Baddest BBQ’ and car show returns to Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The search is on for the best BBQ in the Central Valley while visitors can also enjoy the rumbles of engines during the car show. The Biggest Baddest BBQ and Car Show will take places Saturday, August 6 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The event is...
Fire forces 4 adults out of Fresno home
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fire that forced four people out of their home on Thursday is now under investigation, according to the Fresno Fire Department. Crews were called at around 5:00 p.m. to the home in the area of Willow and Laurel avenues. They arrived to find all the occupants were out of the […]
