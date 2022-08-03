Read on 1063thebuzz.com
Five Great Locations for Buc-ee’s in Wichita Falls
One thing I think most of the folks in Wichita Falls and the surrounding area can agree on is that we need a Buc-ee's here. Admittedly, I’ve been a big fan since I visited Buc-ee's for the first time several years ago. My family and I stopped at the location in Temple while on our way to the Texas Hill Country and were immediately hooked.
Wichita Falls Spirit Halloween is a Go for 2022
It is one week into August and the fall fans in your life are jumping the gun getting ready for the new season. In case you do not remember the controversy last year, I reported that Wichita Falls was NOT getting a Spirit Halloween. This was due to the fact that the Spirit Halloween locator said Wichita Falls did not have a store for 2021. I called corporate and they said our city is not on the site we don't have a store.
Time to Introduce Wichita Falls to the Beauty of Crab Week
Before we even start this story, get your mind out of the gutter. I am not talking about those kind of crabs. Around the summertime I get homesick for Maryland. So many great things to do up there around this time of the year. Unfortunately I cannot live in Texas during the fall and winter, then live up there during the spring and summer. However, I can get a little taste of home down here.
newschannel6now.com
Polly is looking for her forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Diann Bowman with the Wichita Falls Animal Services Center stopped by News channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to our Pet of the Week. Polly is a calm dog who loves to carry around her stuffed toy. If you are interested in adopting our...
newschannel6now.com
Pork Chop is looking for his forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week. Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Cassidy Diamond in the studio to talk about a dog named Pork Chop. He’s a calm dog who is in need of a loving family.
Coming soon to Downtown Wichita Falls
A local business owner with a track record of successful local establishments told the KFDX Newsroom he's bringing three new venues to downtown Wichita Falls.
2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in North & South Texas
Two NFL teams played football last night as the preseason is underway and that also means the regular season is under our very noses and on the horizon. While no Texas teams played or won a game, some within the Lone Star State did score a win.
Filmed in Frederick, Oklahoma the ‘Deadland’ Trailer Just Dropped!
From the looks of the new movie trailer 'Deadland' is going to be a thriller, suspense, and horror flick all mixed into one! Parts of the movie were filmed right here in the Sooner State in Frederick, Oklahoma, and the surrounding area. We'll finally get to see 'Deadland' this fall. According to IMDb it will be released on Friday, October 7th (10-07-22) looking forward to it! It was around this same time last year they were filming.
newschannel6now.com
Rain chances remain in the forecast Friday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday night, we will have a low of 80 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday night/Friday morning we will have a 20% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Friday, we will have a high of 107 with partly cloudy skies. We will also have some slim rain chances. Friday night, we will have a low of 78 with mostly clear skies.
Tips for protecting your yard from heat and drought
It's hard to maintain your yard and garden in triple-digit temperatures, so we asked professionals for a couple of tips and tricks on how to keep your yard "Better Homes and Gardens" ready.
The OKC Zoo Is Offering Free Admission This Week
If you're new to Oklahoma, this state has plenty of awesome things everyone must experience while they're here. The Oklahoma City Bombing Memorial and Museum is a must. So are the Bone Museum and the Jenks Aquarium. Somewhere in the middle of those travels, you have to include the amazing OKC Zoo.
kswo.com
One injured in Cotton County wreck Friday night
COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck in Cotton County injured one person Friday night. It happened just after 6 p.m. four miles east of Walters. According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a man driving southbound on Highway 65 failed to yield from a stop sign and struck another vehicle going eastbound on Highway 53.
Farmers Market vendors speak out at City Council meeting
The heated debate between Downtown Wichita Falls Development and the Farmers Market Association only continued at the Tuesday City Council meeting.
kswo.com
Church break-in results in stolen historic documents
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Westminster Presbyterian Church has asked the community for help retrieving sacred historical documents, which were stolen from a safe during a break-in last week. The documents stolen were the church’s history, from baptisms, marriages and salvation records. Reverend Devon Reynolds said the person who stole...
Air Tractor in Olney wins big military contract
Air Tractor of Olney has been awarded a multi-million dollar contract, along with partner L3Harris Technologies, for production of up to 75 Sky Warden planes for U.S. Special Operations Command.
This Abandoned Oklahoma Mansion Could be the Most Haunted Place in the Sooner State!
This 19th-century Oklahoma mansion could very well be one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. The horrific history of this property along with the tragedies and misfortune that cursed the family who lived there is beyond haunting. The ghost stories and urban legends that surround this place are truly terrifying!
Old Wichita Falls Movie Advertisements Are Fascinating
Let's go back to a simpler time, when Wichita Falls had many movie theater options. Nowadays here in Wichita Falls when it comes to movie options, we don't really have that many. A whopping two choices. Do you want to go to AMC at the mall or Cinemark in Parker Square? Back in the day, Wichita Falls had TWENTY ONE other theaters operating throughout town. The only one of these I remember is the Century Six, which was shared with Vernon College at the time.
Driver Pulling Burning Trailer Ignites Three Wildfires in North Texas
Fire investigators are searching for a driver who was pulling a burning trailer that ultimately ignited three grass fires in Kaufman County, Texas just after noon on Sunday, July 31, according to InForney.com. Nine homes had to be evacuated as a result of the fires. The evacuation orders have been...
Staple of Windthorst community for 47 years now closed
A meat business at the center of the Windthorst community has decided to close down.
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week August 5, 2022
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
