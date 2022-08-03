ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

106.3 The Buzz

Five Great Locations for Buc-ee's in Wichita Falls

One thing I think most of the folks in Wichita Falls and the surrounding area can agree on is that we need a Buc-ee's here. Admittedly, I’ve been a big fan since I visited Buc-ee's for the first time several years ago. My family and I stopped at the location in Temple while on our way to the Texas Hill Country and were immediately hooked.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Wichita Falls Spirit Halloween is a Go for 2022

It is one week into August and the fall fans in your life are jumping the gun getting ready for the new season. In case you do not remember the controversy last year, I reported that Wichita Falls was NOT getting a Spirit Halloween. This was due to the fact that the Spirit Halloween locator said Wichita Falls did not have a store for 2021. I called corporate and they said our city is not on the site we don't have a store.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Time to Introduce Wichita Falls to the Beauty of Crab Week

Before we even start this story, get your mind out of the gutter. I am not talking about those kind of crabs. Around the summertime I get homesick for Maryland. So many great things to do up there around this time of the year. Unfortunately I cannot live in Texas during the fall and winter, then live up there during the spring and summer. However, I can get a little taste of home down here.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Polly is looking for her forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Diann Bowman with the Wichita Falls Animal Services Center stopped by News channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to our Pet of the Week. Polly is a calm dog who loves to carry around her stuffed toy. If you are interested in adopting our...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Pork Chop is looking for his forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week. Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Cassidy Diamond in the studio to talk about a dog named Pork Chop. He’s a calm dog who is in need of a loving family.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
NewsTalk 1290

Filmed in Frederick, Oklahoma the 'Deadland' Trailer Just Dropped!

From the looks of the new movie trailer 'Deadland' is going to be a thriller, suspense, and horror flick all mixed into one! Parts of the movie were filmed right here in the Sooner State in Frederick, Oklahoma, and the surrounding area. We'll finally get to see 'Deadland' this fall. According to IMDb it will be released on Friday, October 7th (10-07-22) looking forward to it! It was around this same time last year they were filming.
FREDERICK, OK
newschannel6now.com

Rain chances remain in the forecast Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday night, we will have a low of 80 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday night/Friday morning we will have a 20% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Friday, we will have a high of 107 with partly cloudy skies. We will also have some slim rain chances. Friday night, we will have a low of 78 with mostly clear skies.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KLAW 101

The OKC Zoo Is Offering Free Admission This Week

If you're new to Oklahoma, this state has plenty of awesome things everyone must experience while they're here. The Oklahoma City Bombing Memorial and Museum is a must. So are the Bone Museum and the Jenks Aquarium. Somewhere in the middle of those travels, you have to include the amazing OKC Zoo.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

One injured in Cotton County wreck Friday night

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck in Cotton County injured one person Friday night. It happened just after 6 p.m. four miles east of Walters. According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a man driving southbound on Highway 65 failed to yield from a stop sign and struck another vehicle going eastbound on Highway 53.
COTTON COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Church break-in results in stolen historic documents

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Westminster Presbyterian Church has asked the community for help retrieving sacred historical documents, which were stolen from a safe during a break-in last week. The documents stolen were the church’s history, from baptisms, marriages and salvation records. Reverend Devon Reynolds said the person who stole...
LAWTON, OK
106.3 The Buzz

Old Wichita Falls Movie Advertisements Are Fascinating

Let's go back to a simpler time, when Wichita Falls had many movie theater options. Nowadays here in Wichita Falls when it comes to movie options, we don't really have that many. A whopping two choices. Do you want to go to AMC at the mall or Cinemark in Parker Square? Back in the day, Wichita Falls had TWENTY ONE other theaters operating throughout town. The only one of these I remember is the Century Six, which was shared with Vernon College at the time.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
NewsTalk 1290

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week August 5, 2022

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
106.3 The Buzz

106.3 The Buzz

Wichita Falls, TX
106.3 The Buzz plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

