Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Goat gives birth to offspring with 'human-like' features

A goat gave birth to a baby with a rare "humanoid" appearance in the Cachar district of the north-eastern state of Assam in India. This incident took place in Gangapur village in Dholai Vidhan Sabha Constituency in December 2021. Shankar Das, who owns the goat, was left stunned by the turn of events.
Sharks spotted in knee-deep water as swimmers run for safety

Sharks spotted in knee-deep water in Florida have sent beachgoers sprinting from the water, marking the latest incident of an uptick of sightings of the massive predators along the US northeast shorelines.On Saturday afternoon, Kara Skonieczny was at Neptune Beach in Jacksonville and was quick to whip out her camera and grab footage of a pair of sharks who had pulled up into the shallow water, Fox 13 first reported.The sighting quickly sent some swimmers sprinting for the shore, as one person in the video shared online can be heard shouting, “get out of the water”.The plea, however, was...
Fishermen Save A Drowning Deer Six Miles Off The Shore

Rob Kurdy and his friends were out fishing in Long Island Sound when they spotted something six miles off shore. There, in the water, was a buck, swimming in circles. The animal was shivering and barely staying afloat so they decided to save him. They used some rope to attach him to the boat and tow him back to land. When they reached the shore, Kurdy jumped into the water with a life jacket and pulled the deer the rest of the way himself!
Florida boy's face bitten by shark: 'Get me out of here'

A 13-year-old boy was on a lobster-catching expedition with his family when he encountered the jaws of a nurse shark — a usually docile species. Fischer Hricko and his family bring their boat down to the Florida Keys during lobster season as a tradition, according to Fox 35 Orlando.
15 Predatory and Aggressive Aquarium Fish That Eat Other Fish

Eric is an aquarium enthusiast with over two decades of experience caring for a wide array of tropical fish. Your aquarium setup went flawlessly. You chose the perfect spot in your home, the decorations looked fantastic, and you stocked it with a bunch of gorgeous freshwater fish. Beaming with pride, you rested your head on your pillow that night and counted guppies until you drifted blissfully into a sweet sleep.
