60-acre Hermosa Fire threatens homes, 35% contained; additional resources arrive

City of Leon Valley makes rare move, files lawsuit against local apartment complex
LEON VALLEY, Texas - The City of Leon Valley has taken the rare move of filing suit against the owner of a local apartment complex. The city is seeking a temporary restraining order against Vista Del Rey Apartments alleging unsafe living conditions. Among the complaints range from dangerous stairs to the second and third floors to inadequate exits and lack of hot water.
Heavy smoke damages West Side convenience store during early morning fire
SAN ANTONIO - A local convenience store suffered heavy smoke damage after an early morning fire. The fire started just before 7 a.m. Monday at the Northstar Grocery off Westshire Drive near Loop 410 on the West Side. San Antonio Fire Department officials said that when they arrived, they found...
Austin animal shelters struggling with overcrowding
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's animal shelters are struggling with overcrowding while facing the challenges of maintaining the city's no-kill status. Hundreds of animals are living in pop-up crates at the Austin Animal Center (AAC) as people aren't adopting like they were before. Austin's shelters are packed with hundreds of...
Ancira Auto Group hosts back-pack drive and gives out over 500 back-packs
SAN ANTONIO - Hundreds of kiddos across the area will be better prepared for the start of the new school year. It’s all thanks to the Ancira Auto Group which donated over 500 back-packs on Tuesday. They were all collected as part of a 'back-pack drive' held through the...
Landlord charged with arson after tenant's house set on fire
SAN ANTONIO – Police say a landlord was accused of setting a house on fire because tenants wouldn’t pay rent. The incident happened on August 4th at 1020 Lamar Street. Police were dispatched at 4:16 p.m. for reports of a burglary. Upon arrival, police discovered that Elizabeth Flores...
Veterans hosting retirement ceremony for U.S. flags
SAN ANTONIO - A local VFW post on the Southwest side is collecting American Flags that are worn beyond repair and giving them a proper retirement. According to the U.S. flag code when a flag is no longer fit for display, it should be destroyed in a dignified way. Preferably...
City of Leon Valley files suit against Vista del Rey apartment owners
LEON VALLEY - Forming a tenants union was step one. Now residents of Vista del Rey Apartments have elected officials firmly on their side after the City of Leon Valley obtained a temporary injunction on the tenants' behalf. "It's been pretty tough for these residents over the past several months...
3D active shooter simulator helps prevent chaotic response to mass shooting event
SAN ANTONIO - How to prevent another chaotic response like the one during the mass shooting at Uvalde is what all law enforcement agencies are looking for. That training on how to coordinate with other agencies is called critical incident management. It’s critical training all first responders should go through, according to Aristides Jimenez, retired Homeland Security agent.
Period equity expands in Texas as Austin schools provide free pads and tampons
When Austin public school students return to classes this month, they will find a new amenity awaiting them in the bathrooms: dispensers of free maxi pads and tampons. Over the summer, Austin Independent School District spent about $85,000 on dispensers and $70,000 on the first batch of menstrual products to provide to students at no cost. Austin is the state’s fifth-largest district and joins Fort Worth, which will also offer supplies to students for free this fall, following a decision Dallas schools made last year.
New Braunfels residents upset over astronomically high energy bills
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - As energy bills continue to soar throughout San Antonio, our neighbors in New Braunfels are also seeing high utility bills. New Braunfels Utilities (NBU) held a press conference on Monday to let their residents know that they are here to help. Since our story aired last...
Bexar County approves $25 million expansion of broadband internet access
SAN ANTONIO - Broadband internet will be expanding in Bexar County. On Tuesday, commissioners court approved to allocate $25 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for SA Digital Connects. That's a local non-profit working to bridge the digital divide. The money will be used to get internet service providers...
U.S. Army to conduct military training in Downtown, East Side San Antonio on Monday
SAN ANTONIO - The United States Army announced that they'll be conducting military training in several areas of San Antonio on Monday. The training will run from 7 a.m. Monday to 1 a.m. on Tuesday in Downtown and East Side of San Antonio. San Antonio Police officials said that the...
Operation Home Front helps military families prepare for the upcoming school year
SAN ANTONIO – Downtown, another non-profit is helping military families prepare for the new school year. Operation Homefront San Antonio distributed nearly 350 backpacks as part of their back-to-school brigade. Organizers of the event tell us this was their way of supporting those who give everything, to keep our...
Gov. Abbott appoints indicted Austin Police officer to police regulatory agency
NOTE: This story's headline was edited for length -- Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency. Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed an indicted Austin police officer accused of using excessive force during 2020 protests to Texas’ regulatory law enforcement agency.
Man in wheelchair hit while trying to cross West Side street
SAN ANTONIO - A man in a wheelchair is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on a West Side street. The accident happened just before 3 a.m. Monday at Buena Vista Street and South Navidad Street. Police said the man in the wheelchair was in the middle...
SHARE PHOTOS on this International Cat Day
SAN ANTONIO – It’s a special day to celebrate pet cats – International Cat Day!. It’s science! Studies show pet cats have a positive effect on human health, even aiding in cognitive functionality. After a busy day, coming back to your cat and observing its cute antics helps calm the nerves.
Man arrested after ramming his truck into ex-girlfriend's home
ATASCOSA, Texas – A man was arrested after he was accused of ramming his truck into his ex-girlfriend's home. Police were dispatched on August 4th to 12195 Barker Lane for reports of a family disturbance. According to arrest records, Dathan Faulkner showed up at his ex's home, where the...
No cellphones allowed in new Texas restaurant
One Fort Worth, Texas restaurant owner is putting a unique spin on patrons' dining out experience by incorporating a no cellphone policy. In the historic Fort Worth stockyards where cattle once roamed, a new Italian restaurant called Caterina’s is bringing back the old days in a unique way. Customers...
Fitness in the Park
We're kicking things off this morning with some fitness in the park! Rebecca is out live at the Elmendorf park to talk about an all-new type of fitness class.
U.S. Marshals need your help finding wanted man from South Side
SAN ANTONIO - The U.S. Marshals need your help to find Marco Cruz-Garza who has an active arrest warrant for allegedly violating the conditions of his supervised release. In October of last year, Cruz-Garza was sentenced to three months in prison on charges involving illegal re-entry into the U.S. He was also ordered to serve one year of supervised release.
