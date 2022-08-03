ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wimberley, TX

60-acre Hermosa Fire threatens homes, 35% contained; additional resources arrive

By Azul Beltran, Stephanie Becerra
news4sanantonio.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on news4sanantonio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news4sanantonio.com

City of Leon Valley makes rare move, files lawsuit against local apartment complex

LEON VALLEY, Texas - The City of Leon Valley has taken the rare move of filing suit against the owner of a local apartment complex. The city is seeking a temporary restraining order against Vista Del Rey Apartments alleging unsafe living conditions. Among the complaints range from dangerous stairs to the second and third floors to inadequate exits and lack of hot water.
LEON VALLEY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Austin animal shelters struggling with overcrowding

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's animal shelters are struggling with overcrowding while facing the challenges of maintaining the city's no-kill status. Hundreds of animals are living in pop-up crates at the Austin Animal Center (AAC) as people aren't adopting like they were before. Austin's shelters are packed with hundreds of...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Wimberley, TX
Local
Texas Government
Wimberley, TX
Government
Hays County, TX
Government
State
Missouri State
County
Hays County, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Landlord charged with arson after tenant's house set on fire

SAN ANTONIO – Police say a landlord was accused of setting a house on fire because tenants wouldn’t pay rent. The incident happened on August 4th at 1020 Lamar Street. Police were dispatched at 4:16 p.m. for reports of a burglary. Upon arrival, police discovered that Elizabeth Flores...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Veterans hosting retirement ceremony for U.S. flags

SAN ANTONIO - A local VFW post on the Southwest side is collecting American Flags that are worn beyond repair and giving them a proper retirement. According to the U.S. flag code when a flag is no longer fit for display, it should be destroyed in a dignified way. Preferably...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

City of Leon Valley files suit against Vista del Rey apartment owners

LEON VALLEY - Forming a tenants union was step one. Now residents of Vista del Rey Apartments have elected officials firmly on their side after the City of Leon Valley obtained a temporary injunction on the tenants' behalf. "It's been pretty tough for these residents over the past several months...
LEON VALLEY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

3D active shooter simulator helps prevent chaotic response to mass shooting event

SAN ANTONIO - How to prevent another chaotic response like the one during the mass shooting at Uvalde is what all law enforcement agencies are looking for. That training on how to coordinate with other agencies is called critical incident management. It’s critical training all first responders should go through, according to Aristides Jimenez, retired Homeland Security agent.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildland Fire#Fire Rescue#Containment#Acre#The Hermosa Fire#Florida Forest Service#Hermosa Paloma#Texas A M Forest Service
news4sanantonio.com

Period equity expands in Texas as Austin schools provide free pads and tampons

When Austin public school students return to classes this month, they will find a new amenity awaiting them in the bathrooms: dispensers of free maxi pads and tampons. Over the summer, Austin Independent School District spent about $85,000 on dispensers and $70,000 on the first batch of menstrual products to provide to students at no cost. Austin is the state’s fifth-largest district and joins Fort Worth, which will also offer supplies to students for free this fall, following a decision Dallas schools made last year.
TEXAS STATE
news4sanantonio.com

New Braunfels residents upset over astronomically high energy bills

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - As energy bills continue to soar throughout San Antonio, our neighbors in New Braunfels are also seeing high utility bills. New Braunfels Utilities (NBU) held a press conference on Monday to let their residents know that they are here to help. Since our story aired last...
news4sanantonio.com

Bexar County approves $25 million expansion of broadband internet access

SAN ANTONIO - Broadband internet will be expanding in Bexar County. On Tuesday, commissioners court approved to allocate $25 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for SA Digital Connects. That's a local non-profit working to bridge the digital divide. The money will be used to get internet service providers...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
news4sanantonio.com

Gov. Abbott appoints indicted Austin Police officer to police regulatory agency

NOTE: This story's headline was edited for length -- Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency. Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed an indicted Austin police officer accused of using excessive force during 2020 protests to Texas’ regulatory law enforcement agency.
TEXAS STATE
news4sanantonio.com

Man in wheelchair hit while trying to cross West Side street

SAN ANTONIO - A man in a wheelchair is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on a West Side street. The accident happened just before 3 a.m. Monday at Buena Vista Street and South Navidad Street. Police said the man in the wheelchair was in the middle...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

SHARE PHOTOS on this International Cat Day

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a special day to celebrate pet cats – International Cat Day!. It’s science! Studies show pet cats have a positive effect on human health, even aiding in cognitive functionality. After a busy day, coming back to your cat and observing its cute antics helps calm the nerves.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man arrested after ramming his truck into ex-girlfriend's home

ATASCOSA, Texas – A man was arrested after he was accused of ramming his truck into his ex-girlfriend's home. Police were dispatched on August 4th to 12195 Barker Lane for reports of a family disturbance. According to arrest records, Dathan Faulkner showed up at his ex's home, where the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

No cellphones allowed in new Texas restaurant

One Fort Worth, Texas restaurant owner is putting a unique spin on patrons' dining out experience by incorporating a no cellphone policy. In the historic Fort Worth stockyards where cattle once roamed, a new Italian restaurant called Caterina’s is bringing back the old days in a unique way. Customers...
FORT WORTH, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Fitness in the Park

We're kicking things off this morning with some fitness in the park! Rebecca is out live at the Elmendorf park to talk about an all-new type of fitness class.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

U.S. Marshals need your help finding wanted man from South Side

SAN ANTONIO - The U.S. Marshals need your help to find Marco Cruz-Garza who has an active arrest warrant for allegedly violating the conditions of his supervised release. In October of last year, Cruz-Garza was sentenced to three months in prison on charges involving illegal re-entry into the U.S. He was also ordered to serve one year of supervised release.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy