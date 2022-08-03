New local bookstore brings in crazy savings

Read on wset.com
Ted and Ted's Lynchburg Barber Shoppe is helping single dads and their childrenCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
This Middle of Nowhere General Store in Virginia Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenVirginia State
Two men accuse Lynchburg police officer of illegal body searchCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Lynchburg art exhibit raises seven thousand dollars for Ukrainian victimsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Ice cream truck helps Lynchburg residents beat the heatCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
WDBJ7.com
News business Books by the Pound opens in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Books by the Pound does exactly what you’d expect– by selling books by the pound. The store held its soft opening Saturday. The Coombes family says they enjoy reading and didn’t like the idea of these books ending up in the landfill. So, they decided to put them in big boxes hoping the books get loved again.
WDBJ7.com
Joe Goodpies in Vinton shuts its doors
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A popular brick-oven pizzeria has closed as of Saturday. WDBJ7 received numerous reports and paid a visit to the former site of Joe Goodpies in Vinton, only to be met with a sign on the door announcing Saturday as its last day of business. Per the...
wfxrtv.com
Employees left jobless after sudden closure of Joe Goodpies in Vinton
VINTON, Va. (WFXR) -Popular pizza place, Joe Goodpies in Vinyard Station was always full on a Friday night. That’s what people stopping by said as they read a notice on the door saying the restaurant would not be reopening for business. A sign on the door Friday said that...
WSET
B&C Sports to give away 1 million sports cards at River Ridge Mall
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The 30-year celebration of B&C Sports falls on August 6, National Baseball Card Day. To celebrate 30 years in business, the store announced it will give out 1 million sports cards on Saturday. With any purchase of $10, customers will be given some cards. There's...
WSLS
Lynchburg barbershop offers support to struggling families
LYNCHBURG, Va. – When Ted & Ted’s Barber Shoppe opened in Lynchburg five years ago, Ted Jennings Sr. said the goal was to provide barbers with a space to give a clean cut and get a clean start on life. “Some of them have been in trouble, locked...
WSET
Poplar Forest Parkway opens after 8 years in the making
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The project has been in the works for a long time, since 2014, but after eight years, the Poplar Forest Parkway is finished. The entrance to the parkway is right off of Enterprise Drive. They held the ceremony commemorating its completion this morning. The new...
WSLS
Lynchburg back-to-school event to provide free school supplies, shoes, haircuts
LYNCHBURG, Va. – On Saturday, there will be a special back-to-school event to help families get the supplies they need. One Community, One Voice is sponsoring the free event at the University of Lynchburg from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Along with fun activities and prizes, they’ll be handing...
chathamstartribune.com
Dozens of youth enjoy an epic river experience for first time
The Dan River Basin Association provided more than 50 youth from Danville and Pittsylvania and Caswell counties with an epic river experience at Abreu-Grogan Park on the Dan River. DRBA offered two, one-day events in June and July. During the events, youth rotated through stations learning about the river, paddling and water safety. The events were funded by a grant through the Community Foundation of the Dan River Region.
WSET
Adoptions needed in the Roanoke area
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Angels of Assisi and Regional Center for Animals Care and Protection will be holding an adoption event on August 6. Both of these organizations said they are overflowing with dogs and there is no space to take more animals in. The Regional Center for...
WSET
Women's boutique opens in Downtown Lynchburg offering clothing, special gift baskets
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There is a new boutique open in Downtown Lynchburg for women. On Church Street near 12th Street, shoppers will find Sylvia's Boutique. The owner, Sylvia Kee, said that this has been a dream of hers for a while. Ever since she was a child, she...
WSET
Blind, hard of hearing dog, Zo found a foster home
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Zo has found a foster home. He was rescued by the Lynchburg Humane Society and was looking for a forever home. The humane society is happy to announce that Zo has found his new foster mom. His foster mom not only loves him but has...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke shelters are full, adoption event Saturday to avoid heartbreaking decisions
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Angels of Assisi and the Regional Center for Animals Care and Protection (RCACP) are holding adoption events Saturday to avoid facing heart-wrenching decisions. On Saturday, Aug. 6 Angels of Assisi and the RCACP will be holding a dual adoption event from 1 p.m. to 5...
WSET
City of Roanoke celebrated Melrose Avenue Streetscape Improvement Project
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Roanoke celebrated the completion of the Melrose Avenue Streetscape Improvement project. This project was a commitment by the City of Roanoke to the Melrose-Orange Target area that began back in 2015. The result of this project was through community outreach and feedback...
wfirnews.com
Roanoke shelters full, hold adoption event to save animal lives
NEWS RELEASE: Roanoke, VA – Today, Saturday, August 6th Angels of Assisi and the Regional Center for Animals Care and Protection will hold an adoption event. Both organizations are overflowing with adoptable dogs and have no space to take in more animals. The Regional Center for Animal Care and...
WSET
Berglund Toyota opens new Forest location
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Berglund Toyota had its grand opening on Friday at its new location on Forest Road. The company has been in the Lynchburg area for 16 years. The previous facility was on Wards Road. William Farrell, President of Berglund Automotive, said they've always wanted to...
WSET
Branch Group opens new headquarters in City of Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Construction company, Branch Group, has opened its new headquarters in the City of Roanoke. The city shared the news about the ribbon cutting on its Facebook page. The Branch Group's new headquarters is 58,000 square feet, and allows for expansion and consolidation of its three...
WSET
Parkview Community's Clothing Connection in major need of donations
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Parkview community mission needs your help at their Clothing Connection. They're in major need of clothing donations. Addison Daugherty is the new director of the Clothing Connection. She said that they specifically need kids' clothes for back to school. 'Anywhere from elementary to high school,"...
wfxrtv.com
BJ’s Wholesale Club offering .50 cents off per gallon of gas
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — BJ’s Wholesale Club members can save an additional $.50 per gallon of gas through Monday, Sept. 5. With a purchase of $100 in-store or pickup, BJ’s Wholesale Club members can save an additional $.50 per gallon of gas. The items purchased must be from the list of qualifying items.
WSET
Carter Bank & Trust Gretna branch gets new phone number
GRETNA, Va. (WSET) — If you are unable to reach your Carter Bank & Trust branch, they have an update for folks in the Gretna area. The bank said their Gretna branch underwent an upgrade to their phone lines, so they had to change their number. The main phone...
WDBJ7.com
Bedford County Animal Shelter receives 50 cats after owner is evicted
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Animal Shelter has received 50 cats from a person who was evicted. The animal shelter was already at capacity and code red before the cats arrived. Right now, they say they have around 80 cats but only have room for 35. Friends of...
