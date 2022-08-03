New local bookstore brings in crazy savings

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Books by the Pound does exactly what you’d expect– by selling books by the pound. The store held its soft opening Saturday. The Coombes family says they enjoy reading and didn’t like the idea of these books ending up in the landfill. So, they decided to put them in big boxes hoping the books get loved again.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 6 HOURS AGO