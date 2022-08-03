Man charged for fatal shooting at North Austin homeless encampment

Read on news4sanantonio.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
news4sanantonio.com
TODAY: Sen. Gutierrez in Austin on Thursday for hearing on Uvalde mass shooting
AUSTIN - Senator Roland Gutierrez will be in Austin on Thursday for a court hearing related to the Uvalde school shooting. The hearing is set for 9 a.m. Sen. Gutierrez is suing the Department of Public Safety (DPS) for not releasing records related to the mass shooting on May 24 at Robb Elementary that killed 19 students and two teachers.
news4sanantonio.com
Hays County residents looking for some relief from relentless wildfires
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Three large wildfires have sparked in Hays County within the last week. Multiple crews are working to get the latest fire under control near Wimberley. The Hermosa Fire has burned 35 acres and is 5% contained. The Hermosa Fire started around 6 p.m. in the...
news4sanantonio.com
New Braunfels residents with extremely high energy bills
"I think every Texan always prepares for summer months to have higher utility bills," says New Braunfels resident, Alexandria Stephenson. Who says she has conserved as much as possible, when she noticed her energy bill continued to soar every month. San Antonio residents have felt the heat directly, with high...
news4sanantonio.com
#TBT: 'Pop culture of the time' Austin man has collected over 240 vintage lunch boxes
AUSTIN, Texas — Is it the image on the box? Maybe it's the thermos that comes with it? Better yet, the sound it makes when you open it?. For vintage lunch box collector, Steve Harris, it's all of those things. "I can remember the warm milk in the thermos...
Comments / 0