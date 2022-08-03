ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phil Mickelson among 11 LIV golfers to file antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
OAKLAND, Calif. — Phil Mickelson and 10 other golfers who are playing for the LIV Golf Invitational Series filed a federal antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour on Wednesday, alleging that their careers were damaged when the Tour suspended them after they joined the Saudi-funded organization.

The lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court of Northern California in Oakland, was expected once the LIV circuit challenged the PGA Tour for supremacy in professional golf, The Washington Post reported.

Mickelson, 52, who is tied for eighth with Walter Hagen on the PGA Tour’s all-time victory list with 45 titles, also has won six majors including three Masters crowns. He was joined in the lawsuit by Bryson DeChambeau, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, Matt Jones, Ian Poulter, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Pat Perez, Jason Kokrak and Peter Uihlein.

“The Tour’s conduct serves no purpose other than to cause harm to players and foreclose the entry of the first meaningful competitive threat the Tour has faced in decades,” the lawsuit alleges.

According to ESPN, a separate motion also requested relief that would allow Gooch, Swafford and Jones to play in the Tour’s three FedEx playoff events, including next week’s St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee.

“The punishment that would accrue to these players from not being able to play in the FedEx Cup Playoffs is substantial and irreparable,” the lawsuit alleges. “A temporary restraining order is needed to prevent the irreparable harm that would ensue were they not to be able to participate.”

The 11 players who filed the lawsuit have not forfeited their PGA Tour memberships and hoped to still play on both tours, the Post reported. However, the PGA Tour handed out multiple-year suspensions after they played in the LIV events, according to the newspaper.

The lawsuit alleges that the PGA Tour not only has threatened golfers who wanted to play in LIV tournaments, but also “threatened sponsors, vendors, and agents to coerce players to abandon opportunities to play in LIV Golf events.” The plaintiffs also alleges that the Tour “orchestrated a per se unlawful group boycott with the European Tour to deny LIV Golf access to their member,” and “leaned on” groups that hosted pro four major championships in an effort to ban those players from competing in those events.

The lawsuit also revealed that PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan suspended Mickelson for two months in March for his role in recruiting players to the LIV series, according to The Associated Press. The suspension reportedly runs until at least March 31, 2024, ESPN reported.

In a memo to players sent Wednesday, Monahan called the attempt by the three players to gain entry to the FedEx Cup playoffs “an attempt to use the Tour platform to promote themselves and to freeride on your benefits and efforts.”

“Fundamentally, these suspended players -- who are now Saudi Golf League employees -- have walked away from the TOUR and now want back in. With the Saudi Golf League on hiatus, they’re trying to use lawyers to force their way into competition alongside our members in good standing,” read the memo, which was obtained by the Post.

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund is the primary source for the LIV series’ large signing bonuses, the AP reported. The fledgling tour has had $25 million purses for 48-man fields in its events.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Related
golfmagic.com

Masters boss told players NOT to play on LIV Golf Tour, claims lawsuit

A number of shocking revelations have come out of the antitrust lawsuit filed by 11 PGA Tour players including Phil Mickelson, none bigger than Lefty being suspended back in March by the PGA Tour following his links with LIV Golf. But another surprising leak that has emerged from the complaint...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour player SLAMS LIV Golf players wanting to come back and play

PGA Tour player Joel Dahmen has ripped into the 11 LIV Golf players who have filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour and he has taken aim at the players who want to come back and enter the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and nine other players...
GOLF
Outsider.com

LIV Golf’s Bryson DeChambeau Compares New League to PGA Tour in Unique Way

Bryson DeChambeau has an innate ability to map things out and use analytics to his advantage on the golf course. It earned him the nickname “The Scientist” and has led him to eight career victories on the PGA Tour. But the now LIV Golf Invitational Series player is embroiled in conflict with the tour he made his name on. DeChambeau, along with other former PGA Tour mainstays currently playing in LIV Golf, is indefinitely suspended and cannot play in Tour events.
GOLF
State
Tennessee State
Golf Channel

Cut Line: LIV Golf vs. PGA Tour lawsuit cuts deep, with anger and accusations

In this litigious edition, we break down the obvious and not-so-obvious elements of this week’s legal bombshell, brave the increasingly personal divide the antitrust lawsuit filed against the PGA Tour has created, and celebrate a much-needed distraction at the Wyndham Championship. Made Cut. The change you want. Before Wednesday’s...
GOLF
abovethelaw.com

LIV Golf Players Such As Phil Mickelson Sue The PGA Tour In 106-Page Complaint

Phil Mickelson, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, Matt Jones, Bryson DeChambeau, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Ian Poulter, Pat Perez, Jason Kokrak, and Peter Uihlein have sued the PGA Tour under Sections 1 and 2 of the Sherman Antitrust Act and seek not only damages but also injunctive relief. They claim that the PGA Tour is threatened by the entry of LIV Golf and has ventured to harm the golfers’ careers and livelihoods based on their decision to play in LIV Golf tournaments.
GOLF
Person
Jay Monahan
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Carlos Ortiz
bloomberglaw.com

PGA Tour, LIV Golf Battle Lures Big Law Titans on Both Sides (1)

PGA taps Keker Van Nest & Peters, Skadden for outside counsel. Baker McKenzie, Gibson Dunn, Quinn Emanuel advise LIV players. Three Big Law firms—Baker McKenzie, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, and Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan—are representing 11 pro golfers who have defected to the PGA Tour’s new Saudi-backed rival, LIV Golf, court filings show.
LAW
WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

