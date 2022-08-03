Texas Tech med students build hydroponics system to help feed Lubbock families

Read on www.fox34.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox34.com
Lubbock organizations to host upcoming back-to-school events
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With the fast approach of the new school year, many organizations around Lubbock are hosting back-to-school events. Many of these events offer cheaper alternatives for school supplies. Some events offer just a fun celebration of the new year. Here are some of the upcoming events around...
fox34.com
Lubbock United Way providing school supplies for employees of nonprofits
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week, the Lubbock Area United Way is helping community partners with school supplies. United Way works with more than 23 local nonprofits to support the Lubbock community all year long. This year it decided to spend leftover grant money to open a school supply shop for the families of nonprofit employees.
fox34.com
Los Hermanos Familia hosting free fishing and family event
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Los Hermanos Familia organization is hosting its 14th annual “Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing” event today. The free event started at 6 a.m. and will last until 2 p.m. at the Buddy Holly Lake at N University and Cesar Chavez Drive.
fox34.com
Slaton single mom needs school supplies for 10 children
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Single mom, Crystal Trevino of Slaton, hasn’t received food stamps in months. “I’m literally paying for the food and the bills right now...that’s why it’s extra hard right now to get anything,” Trevino said. Now, she faces the challenge of sending...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox34.com
Lubbock ISD turning to alternatively certified teachers to staff upcoming school year
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Schools across the nation are seeing an all-time low in new teachers going into the education profession. Lubbock ISD says seasoned teachers are not retiring at higher rates, but fewer people are choosing to become educators. Superintendent Dr. Kathy Rollo at Lubbock ISD says her district...
fox34.com
Texas Tech soccer prepares for their exhibition match
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech soccer is preparing for their upcoming season. They will host an exhibition match against LCU on Tuesday, August 9th at 7pm. The match will be at home for the Red Raiders, at the John Walker Soccer Complex. Captain Charlotte Teeter is ready to lead the team this season. Head coach Tom Stone mentioned how ready he is to see the incoming freshman preform.
fox34.com
Littlefield ISD staff to carry firearms through Guardian Plan
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Littlefield ISD is implementing the Guardian Plan, a training course that provides faculty and staff the option to carry a firearm. Also called School Safety Training, this course allows select faculty and staff to carry a firearm in the event of an active shooter threat, according to the course website. The training allows armed individuals to protect students through deadly force in the time between reporting the situation to police and the police’s arrival.
fox34.com
City of Lubbock to begin repairs on 34th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock has partnered with West Texas Paving to begin pavement repairs on 34th Street. Starting Aug 9, he construction will take place between Avenue Q and I-27, according to a release. Barricades will be placed around the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox34.com
Drought leads to smaller grape crop for Lubbock growers
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s been a tough growing season for most producers in Texas, including those who grow grapes. At Llano Estacado Winery, making wine has been a little tougher. “This year it seems like that most of the juices coming out early and not sustaining out through...
fox34.com
Lubbock LULAC council presented with prestigious award
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A local chapter of the League of United Latin American Citizens Council, Council #22423, was presented the award of National Council of the Year at the organization’s national convention in Puerto Rico for 2022. It was a capstone moment for the local LULAC council, made...
fox34.com
1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been seriously injured after a motorcycle crash. The crash occurred on the westbound access road of N Loop 289 and Avenue P. The Lubbock Police Department responded to the call around 3:45 p.m. Motorists are asked to avoid the area at this time.
fox34.com
Owners eager to rebuild after Lubbock Schlotzsky’s destroyed by arson
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On July 17, police responded to reports of a burglary at the Schlotzsky’s near 19th and Memphis Avenue. The owners of the restaurant, Chris and Liz Lonngren, told police someone had stolen several items from the store over the past several days. The restaurant has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox34.com
‘1883′ is coming to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The history of 19th-century ranch life made famous by 1883, the series prequel of Yellowstone, is laying claim at the National Ranching Heritage Center. The exhibit, 1883: A Ranching Origin Story, is made possible by the partnership of 101 Studios which generously provided apparel worn by...
fox34.com
Midland man sentenced for hate crime against Asian family
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Justice Department today announced that Jose Gomez III, 21, of Midland, Texas, was sentenced to 25 years in prison on hate crime charges for attacking an Asian family he believed was Chinese and therefore responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic. Gomez had previously pleaded guilty to three counts of committing a hate crime.
fox34.com
Red Raiders host media day
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Red Raiders held Media Day Thursday over at the Sports Performance Center. They will begin Fall practice Friday leading up to the season opener hosting Murray State at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3. Red Raiders from the offensive side and defensive side talked...
fox34.com
Saturday morning top stories: Trial for alleged killer of Zoe Campos trial to start soon
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. The man who admitted to killing 18-year-old Zoe Campos will be put on trial within the next two weeks. Judge Douglas Freitag declared that Carlos Rodriquez’s confession would be admissible in court. The trail date is set for Aug 15. The story...
fox34.com
Hot & Sunny Weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A beautiful weekend ahead of us with highs in the 90s, plenty of sunshine, and dry conditions. A sunny and dry start to your Saturday. Temperatures this morning in the 70s across the South Plains. Quickly warming up this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Highs today will be very similar to yesterday with highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s. Winds will be a bit breezy from the southwest around 10-15 mph.
fox34.com
Trial for accused killer of Zoe Campos to start in 10 days
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The man who confessed to killing 18-year-old Zoe Campos is headed to trial, and his confession will be admissible in court. On Thursday, 140th District Court Judge Douglas Freitag denied all motions filed by the attorneys for 29-year-old Carlos Rodriquez and set a trial date for August 15, 2022. Rodriquez confessed to killing Campos back in 2013.
fox34.com
Accused killer Sampson Oguntope found competent to stand trial
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Thursday, a district judge in Lubbock found Sampson Oguntope, previously indicted for capital murder in the death of Faye Gray, 89, in 2012, competent to stand trial. Judge Trey McClendon found Oguntope incompetent in 2013, issuing a civil commitment order due to his mental illness....
fox34.com
Floydada woman to serve 25 years after convicted for death of 18-month-old daughter
FLOYD COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A 31-year-old Floydada woman has been convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison for the death of her 18-month-old daughter. The child, Haizlee Trevino, was found unresponsive on July 16, 2019. The child’s mother, Tara Hughes, was indicted on a charge of wrongful death in 2019.
Comments / 0