Casper, WY

Natrona County Health Department sees rise in COVID-19 numbers over the summer

By Travis Mitchell
wyomingnewsnow.tv
 3 days ago
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Medical detox program sees patients from across Wyoming in first month of operation

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - In July New Vision Withdrawal Management opened its first hospital-based medical detox program in Wyoming. During the program, patients will undergo a medically supervised detoxification process. “We have already had people traveling from out of county, and people calling from out of state because...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Vehicle fire starts wildfire north of Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — A vehicle fire started a wildfire north of Casper on Friday morning, the Natrona County Fire District said at around 8:45 a.m. Friday. The fire is in the area of Ormsby Road and BB Brooks Boulevard, NCFD said. Fire units were en route at the time of NCFD’s message shared to Facebook.
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyoming citizens may need to be on the lookout for motorcycles in coming weeks

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming citizens may have noticed a surge of motorcyclists on interstates and in towns recently. This is due to the motorcycle rally being held in Sturgis, South Dakota that begins August 5. This rally is huge, not only for Sturgis, but for surrounding states like Wyoming as well. The rally brings riders from all across the country through Wyoming on their way to South Dakota and this can have a significant impact on the economy.
CASPER, WY
thecheyennepost.com

BIG BOOTS TO FILL: Rankin steps down from state fair board after serving as chairman since its inception

The Wyoming State Fair has been known to bring visitors, exhibitors, and rodeo event competitors to Douglas from around the country and world each year, showcasing top-notch talent while also signifying the near end of summer. However, this notorious affair would not be as well-recognized as it has been in recent years without the efforts of the Wyoming State Fair Board, a board that came about in the statutory rewrite of 2018.
DOUGLAS, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (8/3/22–8/4/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Car drives into irrigation ditch outside Casper

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - In the morning of Wednesday, August 3, emergency crews responded to a call reporting a vehicle that had driven off Highway 20/26 and into a large irrigation canal. According to a post from the Natrona County Fire District, on arrival, there was only a...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (7/22/22–8/1/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for a divorce from July 22 through Aug. 1. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Multiple departments respond to vehicle fire that caused a wildfire

CASPER, Wyo. (Press Release) - On Friday, August 5th 2022, at approximately 08:07 am, the Natrona County Fire District (NCFD) was dispatched for the report of a vehicle fire in the area of East Ormsby Road and BB Brooks Boulevard in Natrona County. Reporting party stated that there was a truck that was fully engulfed and beginning to catch the grass around it on fire. A large black smoke column was visible during the response to the north of Casper, on the eastside of Interstate 25 after dispatch.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
tsln.com

The North Platte River – Multiuse Water

This will be a six-part series on the dams, reservoirs, power generation and some diversion dams located on the North Platte River. The series will follow a chronological order of the history and construction of these projects. When the Reclamation Act passed by Congress in 1902 and the United States...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Colorado Man and Casper Woman Charged With Fentanyl Crimes

A Colorado man and a Casper woman were arrested last weekend and charged with fentanyl-related crimes that, if convicted on all charges, could land them in prison for decades, according to a Natrona County assistant district attorney on Monday. Matthew Maczuga and Kiley Fournier, both 29, heard the charges against...
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Former Sec Of State Max Maxfield Files Fraud Complaint Against Rep. Chuck Gray

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A former Wyoming Secretary of State has filed a federal complaint against State Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, accusing him of making fraudulent financial disclosures during his 2021 U.S. House campaign. In a filing submitted Tuesday, Max Maxfield accused Gray of lying...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Monsoonal moisture expected for August likely to get some of Wyoming out of drought

CASPER, Wyo. — With about half of Wyoming experiencing drought conditions, monsoonal moisture expected in August could be a welcome sign for areas like Sweetwater County. Monsoonal moisture is expected in upcoming weeks and is likely to ease drought conditions in the state, the National Weather Service said on Thursday.
oilcity.news

Casper has 80% chance of rain by Friday night; flash flooding possible in Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — Showers and thunderstorms are expected in Wyoming on Friday, becoming more numerous into Friday night, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Some heavy rain is possible in the storms, especially in northwest mountain ranges. Heavy rain will again be possible on Saturday and with heavy rain forecast for Friday and Saturday, the NWS in Riverton said there is a chance for flash flooding in some areas.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Hageman and Bouchard Both Agree Election Stolen At Politics in the Park

On Wednesday, the Natrona County Republican Women hosted another candidate forum for those running in the Republican primary for the Wyoming House. While Wyoming's current representative, Liz Cheney didn't show up, along with several other smaller candidates, Harriet Hageman, who has been endorsed by Trump and is currently leading in the polls, and state Senator Anthony Bouchard, did appear.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Troopers book suspects in two separate stolen vehicle chases Thursday morning

CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers chased two stolen vehicles in separate incidents within hours early Thursday morning, according to a release from the WHP. The first incident touched off around 7:35 a.m. on Interstate 25 north of Cheyenne after a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding, the release said.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Casper firefighters respond to garage fire; Poplar Street closed

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Fire-EMS crews responded to a fire on the 1800 block of South Poplar Street at around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire at a detached garage adjacent to a residence, Firefighter Adam Meiers said at around 6:45 p.m. Crews first checked...
CASPER, WY

