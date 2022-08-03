Will McDonald IV, playing for his late brother, proud to become the first in his family to graduate college

Read on www.kcrg.com
Iowa basketball lands commitment from 4-star SF, elite in-state prospect for 2023
Iowa basketball is building for the class of 2023. On Saturday, Fran McCaffery’s Hawkeyes landed a key prospect for the cycle with an elite in-state player. The player is Pryce Sandfort, a 4-star small forward out of Waukee, Iowa. Sandfort had generated offers from Drake, Clemson, Davidson, Nebraska, Seton Hall and Washington State before committing to the Hawkeyes.
KCRG.com
Pryce Sandfort commits to Hawkeyes
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - From Waukee to Iowa City, the Sandfort brothers are sticking together. On Saturday, Pryce Sandfort, who is the younger brother to Iowa sophomore guard Peyton Sandfort, verbally committed to the Iowa men’s basketball team. Pryce is a 6-foot-7 guard who averaged 26.6 points and...
KCRG.com
“When he speaks everybody listens.” Redshirt senior O’Rien Vance a top leader for the Cyclone defense
AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell said he was happy O’Rien Vance decided to come back for a fifth season, not just for what he can do on the field, but his leadership off of it. “You talk about a guy that steps into that...
kiwaradio.com
Test Your Weed Identification Skills at the Iowa State Fair
Des Moines, Iowa — The annual Iowa State Fair Weed Identification Contest will be held on Friday, Aug. 12, from 9-11:30 a.m. in front of the John Deere Agriculture Building. The event is organized by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and includes three divisions: future agronomists (youth under age 19), general and professional. The family-friendly contest offers an opportunity for people of all ages and skill levels.
KCCI.com
An Iowa family popular for selling sweet corn is dealing with a tragedy
AMES, Iowa — The sweet corn stand on 13th and Grand in Ames has been in the DesPlanques family for decades. Friday morning, it was a welcome distraction for Kevin DesPlanques. It is the first time he has been not been beside his daughter Sierra's hospital bed in the...
1380kcim.com
Greene County Woman Claims $100,000 Lotto Prize
A Greene County woman has claimed a six-figure top prize in one of the Iowa lottery’s instant-win scratch games. Maria Morales Aguilar of Jefferson won the 12th top prize in the $20 “Super 20s” scratch game, which features 16 top prizes of $100,000, 16 prizes of $10,000, and overall odds of 1 in 2.40. Morales Aguilar purchased her ticket from the Casey’s store in Paulina and claimed her winnings Wednesday at the Iowa Lottery’s headquarters in Clive. For more information on Super 20s and other Iowa Lottery games, visit www.IAlottery.com.
KGLO News
Autopsy: Family killed at Iowa park shot, stabbed, strangled
In this 2022 provided by the Schmidt and Morehead families, Tyler Schmidt, left, and his wife Sarah pose with their son Arlo and daughter Lula, right, while hiking near Cedar Falls, Iowa. Police said Saturday, July 23, 2022, the Iowa couple and their 6-year-old daughter were fatally shot while camping in a state park by a man from Nebraska who later turned the gun on himself. The couple's 9-year-old son survived. (Courtesy of the Schmidt and Morehead families)
Runaway pig takes a splash in Iowa backyard
A Jasper County resident tired of watching the kids hog all the fun in the backyard swimming pool decided to take a dip himself on Friday.
KCCI.com
Step by step: How one central Iowa woman is relearning to walk before her wedding
ANKENY, Iowa — Central Iowa's Mackenzie Nash is re-learning to walk Friday, exactly one year after she broke her back zip lining. Her doctor said there was only a slim chance she would ever walk again. That diagnosis has since been proven wrong. "I've gotten I would like to...
KCRG.com
Thousands expected to visit replica of Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Tama
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. has made it’s way to Iowa. It’s called The Wall That Heals and it’s set up on the baseball field at the Meskwaki Settlement School in Tama. People filled the stands...
theperrynews.com
Kwik Star CEO, Miss Iowa attend ribbon cutting Thursday morning
In less than nine months since first announcing their plans, the Kwik Star gas station and convenience store has transformed the north end of the Perry Business Plaza into a hive of commercial bustle. In order to celebrate the opening of the 762nd store, Kwik Star CEO Don Zietlow of...
Would You Actually Get in Trouble for Breaking These Laws in Iowa?
I recently came across this article on 7 laws that are actually illegal in Iowa, from Only in Your State, and I have a hard time believing you'd really get arrested for some of these. Every state has goofy laws that don't make much sense to the public and some of the laws on the list are baffling to me. Can believe the first one on the list?
WTGS
As teacher shortage persists, one Iowa school district offering $50,000 in incentives
DES MOINES, Iowa (KGAN) — The "Great Resignation" is hitting classrooms hard across the U.S. Time is ticking down for school districts to find teachers, with some districts seeing upwards of 100 vacancies. “Only a few years ago, school districts were offering early retirement packages," says Dan Barkel, the...
KCCI.com
Iowa State Patrol investigating 2 chain reaction crashes with injuries
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a pair of chain reaction crashes on Interstate 80, west of Des Moines. The first involved four vehicles near West Des Moines, just before 7 a.m. Friday. One of the people involved suffered critical injuries. A short time later,...
Two wrongful-arrest cases show suspicion is not enough in our system of justice
It is difficult for many of us to muster empathy for people accused of crimes who have complaints about the way police treated them. This lack of empathy probably occurs because ordinary folks do not think they will be in situations like people accused of crimes. If that includes you, allow me to introduce you […] The post Two wrongful-arrest cases show suspicion is not enough in our system of justice appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KIMT
A cool cleanup on US Highway 20 in northern Iowa
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa - During a the hot Midwest summer, many of us are looking for a cool treat to cool off with. Earlier this week, there was plenty to be had - on US Highway 20 in Webster County. Check out this post from the Iowa DOT on a...
Iowa Board Of Education Won’t Review West Des Moines School Board Decision
(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Board of Education has decided not to review a decision by the West Des Moines School District to keep a controversial book in a school library. State officials decided the parent challenging the inclusion of the book couldn’t bring that request because her son was no longer attending class at the school when she asked for the review. The book “Gender Queer” will remain in the district’s freshman building library. School officials say it is not required reading and parents can keep their child from having the ability to check it out.
‘The Wall That Heals’ honors Native American Vietnam Veterans in Iowa
TAMA, Iowa — “The Wall That Heals”, a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial is coming to Tama. The Meskwaki Settlement School is hosting the display and will be open to the public for free 24-hours a day. “The Wall That Heals” honors the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. […]
KCRG.com
After tornado damage, Iowa drive-in movie theater reopens
NEWTON, Iowa (KCCI) - The Valle Drive-In movie theater reopened Friday night with a full crowd that included 150 vehicles buying tickets, KCCI reports. The drive-in was shut down in March following damage from the March 5 tornado outbreak. “Screen panels flew across the lot,” said Jeff Namminga, one of...
cbs2iowa.com
"Inappropriate" book to remain on school shelves after one parent's appeal is denied
DES MOINES, Iowa — Gender queer, that’s the book causing an issue at Southwoods Freshman High School in West Des Moines. One parent deems the book inappropriate for school and wants it pulled from the shelves. After the West Des Moines School District denied the challenge the appeal...
