Booking.com Bets on Payments, Mobile Tech After Strong Q2 Showing

Caterpillar’s Q2: How Companies Reap Rewards From Digital Seeds Planted Years Ago
As ye sow, so shall ye reap, as the saying goes. But when it comes to investments in eCommerce and other digitization efforts, it can take more than one season for corporate efforts to bear fruit. Cis a case in point. During the company’s second-quarter earnings call, CEO Jim Umpleby...
FinTech Seamless Group to Become Publicly Traded via SPAC, Expand Globally
Global FinTech platform Seamless Group will become publicly traded through a combination with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) INFINT Acquisition Corp., the two companies announced in a Thursday (Aug. 4) press release. The transaction values Seamless at an enterprise value of $400 million and aims to provide it with capital...
Thoma Bravo Closes $2.4B Acquisition Deal for Ping Identity
Private equity firm Thoma Bravo is acquiring identity security platform Ping Identity for approximately $2.4 billion, expanding further into the cybersecurity sector following the purchases of Sophos, Proofpoint and Sailpoint Technologies. The deal values Ping Identity shares at $28.50, a premium of 63% over the Aug. 2 closing price, according...
PYMNTS Intelligence: How to Avoid Becoming a Consumer’s Unwanted Subscription
Subscriptions have become a source of both promise and peril for consumers. The increase in subscription-based goods and services presents people with more choice and flexibility, and they are signing up in record numbers. One survey found that half of all consumers now subscribe to video streaming services, while 41% have a membership with a shopping service such as Amazon Prime. Audio, news and gaming subscriptions are also popular.
Vector.ai Adds AI Finance Tool to Platform for Freight Forwarders
Vector.ai has announced the introduction of payment integrations to its productivity platform for freight forwarders. With automated finance management via the platform and partner network, forwarders will be able to further automate their operations, free up their human workforce and pay the creditors much faster to reduce goods clearing times, the company said in a press release Thursday (Aug. 4).
Jeff Bezos' megayacht was quietly towed from a Dutch shipyard after the company building it scrapped a request to dismantle a historic bridge to let it pass — watch the video
Bezos' yacht was moved from a Dutch shipyard before dawn Tuesday, likely to avoid local attention. After public outcry from locals, it did not involve the dismantling of a historic bridge. Watch Bezos' yacht make its journey. Jeff Bezos' megayacht has quietly left the Dutch shipyard where it was built,...
Burger King, Popeyes Parent Cuts App Load Times 52% to Boost Digital Orders
Driving digital sales is about more than just offering a range of fulfillment options and incentivizing purchases with loyalty rewards — it is also about consumers’ experience in the app itself. And one thing consumers like is speed. Restaurant Brands International, the parent company of Burger King, Tim...
Travel Platform HRS Buys German Expense Managment Firm Paypense
Corporate travel platform HRS has acquired German expense management firm Paypense, a move the company said will enhance its suite of corporate payment products. "Only two years since launch, Paypense’s open platform has already made inroads with a broad range of corporations, enabling employees to use digital payment technology to pay for all work-related purchases," HRS said in a news release Thursday (Aug. 4).
Today in the Connected Economy: Amazon Buys iRobot, Partners With Veritone
Today in the connected economy, Amazon pays $1.7 billion to acquire Roomba-maker iRobot, part of the company’s effort to boost its smart home offerings. Plus, Amazon and its cloud company Amazon Web Services (AWS) extend their partnership with the artificial intelligence (AI) firm Veritone, and Payoneer becomes the official payments company of the ZEPETO metaverse.
Payoneer Named Payment Provider for ZEPETO Metaverse
Korean internet company Naver Z has chosen Payoneer to serve as the global payment provider for ZEPETO, its 320 million-member metaverse platform. “This partnership marks Payoneer’s increased focus on the content creator industry and how it connects entertainment platforms with their global ecosystem,” the payments company said in a Friday (Aug. 5) press release.
‘Great Unsubscribe’ Gains Momentum as Inflation Forces Consumers to Scale Back
The great disengagement from the connected economy may be just getting started, spurred by the pressures of living paycheck to paycheck. And as a result subscription platforms may see increased churn, with a reduction in their top lines. Unless they recalibrate how they interact with consumers, embracing a proactive approach that keeps those end users in place.
Social Commerce Unlocks Growth for Brands, FinTechs in Africa
From a socially oriented online phenomenon, Meta-owned platforms, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, have grown to become a critical medium for doing business in emerging markets and the go-to communication tool between businesses and customers. The six-hour global outage of all three services last year is a clear example of this.
CommerceIQ Launches Solution to Automate Recovery of Shortages, Chargebacks
CommerceIQ has added Revenue Recovery Automation software to its Retail Ecommerce Management Platform, enabling brands to automate recovery of shortages and chargeback deductions from their eCommerce business on Amazon. Errors in shortages and chargebacks could be costing companies between 1% and 5% of their total cost of goods sold (COGS)...
Will Buy Now Pay Later Change the Factoring Facts of Life?
Some view buy now, pay later (BNPL) for business-to-business (B2B) payments as a bridge too far from the now-stressed consumer sector equivalent. There is a school of thought that holds that businesses have been doing BNPL for centuries through net invoicing (e.g., the classic net 15 or 30 terms). Skeptics hold that BNPL is just a shiny new point-of-sale tech version of this classic trade practice.
Wayfair Customer Numbers, Deliveries Fall Sharply
Home goods eCommerce marketplace Wayfair lost about 25% of its customers in the past year and saw its deliveries drop almost 30% in the second quarter compared to the same time a year earlier, a reflection that people are thinking twice about home-based updates. According to a company earnings release...
Block’s Bet on BNPL and Cash App Offsets Beating From Bitcoin
For Block, the parent company of Square, bitcoin’s been a drag on results, and Cash App has been a boon. Block posted Q2 results that showed that the company’s movement to expand its ecosystem, linking sellers and buyers, is bearing fruit, even as growth may be slowing. And...
Same-Day ACH Payments Double in Q2
The ACH Network moved 7.5 billion payments totaling nearly $20 trillion value during the second quarter, according to an announcement from Nacha, the industry group responsible for running the protocol. Year-over-year change metrics included:. Same-day payment nearly doubled, rising 94.4% to $486 billion on a volume increase of 24.4%. About...
Insurance Claims Payments Go Digital in Emerging Markets
Money moves from a consumer to a business and often there's a use case in which that needs to move back out whether as refunds, withdrawals and disbursements, said Kiaan Pillay, co-founder and CEO of South Africa-based FinTech firm Stitch. To help simplify that two-way payment process for businesses and...
NEW STUDY: Inflation Causes Widespread Digital Pullback by Financially Strapped Consumers
Inflation has U.S. consumers cutting back on costs as consumer prices reach historic highs — but could it also change how they use the internet?. PYMNTS’ most current research shows that consumers who live paycheck to paycheck and struggle to pay their monthly bills are beginning to cut back on their online activity. These cash-strapped consumers used digital travel and commuting apps like Uber and Lyft, micro-mobility apps and homesharing sites 13% less in July than in April, strongly suggesting that many are choosing to hunker down at home rather than spend time outside. They also used social media, messaging apps and even dating sites 6% less than two months prior.
Business Travel Firm TripActions Reportedly Weighing IPO
Business travel management startup TripActions is working with advisors to possibly file confidentially for an initial public offering (IPO). While there’s no timeline, the startup is weighing a public offering, Bloomberg reported on Thursday (Aug. 4), citing unnamed sources with insider information. Headquartered in Silicon Valley and founded in...
