Hilo Man Charged With Sex Assault Following Reported Domestic Incident

Read on bigislandnow.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bigislandnow.com
Hilo Man Charged With Robbery, Abuse, Felony Assault
A 30-year-old Hilo man was charged for an array of offenses stemming from an altercation at a Hilo business. Dustin Ahia-Vincent was charged with robbery, felony assault, and abuse in relation to an Aug. 2 domestic incident that occurred at Reed’s Bay in Hilo, Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen’s office announced Aug. 5.
bigislandnow.com
Puna Man Sentenced to 20 Years for 2019 Shooting Death
A 39-year-old Puna man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for a 2019 shooting that killed a 38-year-old man. Ryan Davis shot John Santos of Puna at Davis’ Plumeria Street residence in Mountain View, Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen’s office stated Friday, Aug. 5. On May 9, Davis...
bigislandnow.com
HPD Outstanding Warrants List: Aug. 5, 2022
DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Aug. 5, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
bigislandnow.com
Hawaii County Weather Forecast for August 06, 2022
Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 82 near the shore to 65 to 72 at 4000 feet. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 64...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bigislandnow.com
KCH, HMC Continue Handle Patient Overcrowding
A Blu-Med tent erected outside Kona Community Hospital’s emergency department has not yet been used as health care workers continue to manage patient overcrowding within the Kealakekua facility. The tent went up in July after KCH called three Code Triage within five weeks, bringing all hospital managers together to...
bigislandnow.com
Bayfront Area Reopens After Wastewater Spill
Hawai‘i County Department of Environmental Management reports the Bayfront area from the Wailuku Bridge to the Bayfront restrooms is now opened. The Department of Health has declared the area safe after a wastewater spill occurred on Waianuenue Avenue this past Monday, Aug. 1, where an estimated 6,300 gallons of wastewater was released.
bigislandnow.com
PGV Hosting Community Meeting on Project, EIS Prep
Puna Geothermal Venture will host a community meeting Wednesday, Aug. 17 from 5-8 p.m. at the Pāhoa Neighborhood Facility, 15-2906 Pāhoa Village Road. The meeting will provide background information and an opportunity for public comment regarding PGV’s Environmental Impact Statement Preparation Notice, or EISPN. This is the first step in the process of preparing an Environmental Impact Statement, EIS.
bigislandnow.com
3 Big Island Educators Named as Finalists for Hawaiʻi State Teacher of the Year
The Hawaiʻi State Department of Education today named 15 complex area teachers of the year and one charter school teacher of the year as finalists for the 2023 Hawaiʻi State Teacher of the Year recognition. “We are proud to recognize these outstanding teachers who have demonstrated some of...
Comments / 0