Newcomers Soto, Drury highlight Padres’ 9-1 win over Rockies

Patrick Sandoval has been one of the more solid starters for the Los Angeles Angels this season. He showed it against the Seattle Mariners on Friday. It wasn’t a perfect outing for the 25-year-old lefty, but his 5.1 scoreless innings provided the Angels with a bridge to the ninth until Jesse Chavez gave up three runs and erased Sandoval from the decision.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO