Newcomers Soto, Drury highlight Padres’ 9-1 win over Rockies

Angels blow lead in 9th, beat Mariners in 10th
Taylor Ward’s 10th-inning sacrifice fly brought home the go-ahead run as the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Seattle Mariners 4-3
MLB Odds: Angels vs. Mariners Game 1 prediction, odds and pick – 8/6/2022
The Los Angeles Angels will take on the Seattle Mariners in Game 1 of a day-night doubleheader at T-Mobile Park this afternoon. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with an Angels-Mariners prediction and pick. The Angels defeated the Mariners 4-3 on Friday. They led 1-0 entering the ninth when Max Stassi came to the plate. […] The post MLB Odds: Angels vs. Mariners Game 1 prediction, odds and pick – 8/6/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Traded Brandon Drury hits grand slam in first pitch with Padres
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Brandon Drury needed one pitch to make a huge impact in front of his new San Diego Padres teammates. The designated hitter, who was traded this week, smacked the offering to left field for his second career grand slam. Drury's 402-foot homer occured in the first...
FOX Sports
Dodgers begin 3-game series against the Padres
San Diego Padres (61-47, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (72-33, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Sean Manaea (6-5, 4.25 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (12-1, 2.41 ERA, .90 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -158, Padres +134; over/under is...
Dodgers win seventh straight with 8-3 win over Padres
Max Muncy blasted a three-run homer in the fifth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers added two unearned runs in
Yankees Minor League Player Suspended For 50 Games
On Friday, the MLB announced suspensions for five minor league players. One of them was Derek Dietrich of New York Yankees' Triple-A affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Dietrich has been suspended 50 games without pay. That's because he tested positive for DMPA. Prior to this suspension, Dietrich was batting .259 with nine home...
numberfire.com
Jarred Kelenic not in Mariners' Friday lineup
Seattle Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic is sitting Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Kelenic is being replaced in center field by Sam Haggerty versus Angels starter Patrick Sandoval. In 109 plate appearances this season, Kelenic has a .131 batting average with a .495 OPS, 4 home...
Milwaukee Brewers place Omar Narvaez on IL
Milwaukee placed catcher Omar Narvaez on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left quad strain. The Brewers recalled backstop
numberfire.com
Sam Haggerty not in Mariners' Saturday lineup for Game 1
Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Haggerty is being replaced in center field by Jarred Kelenic versus Angels starter Jaime Barria. In 84 plate appearances this season, Haggerty has a .291 batting average...
numberfire.com
Trent Grisham not in Padres' Saturday lineup
San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Grisham is being replaced in center field by Wil Myers versus Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney. In 400 plate appearances this season, Grisham has a .195 batting average with a .654 OPS, 13...
numberfire.com
Jake Lamb starting for Mariners Saturday afternoon in Game 1
Seattle Mariners infielder Jake Lamb is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Lamb is getting the nod in right field, batting seventh in the order versus Angels starter Jaime Barria. In 78 plate appearances this season, Lamb...
numberfire.com
Luis Torrens sitting Friday for Seattle
Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Torrens is being replaced behind the plate by Cal Raleigh versus Angels starter Patrick Sandoval. In 134 plate appearances this season, Torrens has a .202 batting average with a .471...
Yardbarker
Patrick Sandoval ‘Battled,’ But Felt He Got ‘Lucky’ Against Mariners
Patrick Sandoval has been one of the more solid starters for the Los Angeles Angels this season. He showed it against the Seattle Mariners on Friday. It wasn’t a perfect outing for the 25-year-old lefty, but his 5.1 scoreless innings provided the Angels with a bridge to the ninth until Jesse Chavez gave up three runs and erased Sandoval from the decision.
FOX Sports
Angels visit the Mariners to start 4-game series
Los Angeles Angels (44-61, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (57-49, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (3-7, 3.61 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Mariners: Robbie Ray (8-8, 4.11 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 139 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -207, Angels +171; over/under is 7...
ESPN
Cease pitches 6 strong innings, White Sox beat Rangers 2-1
ARLINGTON, Texas -- — Dylan Cease pitched six strong innings following a relatively rough start, Eloy Jimenez hit a tiebreaking solo home run and the Chicago White Sox beat the Texas Rangers 2-1 on Friday night. The first start in August for Cease (12-4) resembled those of the past...
AOL Corp
Angels recover from ninth-inning implosion, beating Mariners in the 10th
Taylor Ward’s sacrifice fly scored Magneuris Sierra in the 10th inning, and the Angels blew a three-run lead late before pulling out a 4-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night. The Angels led 3-0 going to the bottom of the ninth before Seattle scored three times with...
