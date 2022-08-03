Centralia man arrested for involvement in Jan 6 capitol incident

SEDALIA – Springfork Lake in Sedalia is reopen for recreational use after closing back in June due to an algae bloom. With information from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, the lake was closed as it was believed to be in the best interest of public health. The concern was that the algae in question created blooms that can carry toxins that are harmful to humans and pets.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO