Centralia man arrested for involvement in Jan 6 capitol incident

Read on www.kmzu.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KMZU
Marshall man arrested on drug and weapon charges
SALINE COUNTY, Mo. – A Marshall resident faces allegations of drug possession and unlawful use of a firearm. A report issued by the Missouri Highway Patrol states the incident occurred at 5:35 p.m. on Thursday, August 4. Zachary R. Hendrix, 41, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, felony unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
KMZU
Chariton County Route P to close for culvert replacement
CHARITON COUNTY – MoDOT crews will close Route P in Chariton County for a culvert replacement Monday. The road will close between Cropp Road and Puzzle Lane from 8 a.m. to noon. Motorists will need to use an alternate route. All work is weather-permitting and subject to schedule changes.
KMZU
Springfork Lake reopen to public after algae bloom concern
SEDALIA – Springfork Lake in Sedalia is reopen for recreational use after closing back in June due to an algae bloom. With information from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, the lake was closed as it was believed to be in the best interest of public health. The concern was that the algae in question created blooms that can carry toxins that are harmful to humans and pets.
KMZU
4th Annual Chalk Walk on the Square returns to Marshall
MARSHALL, Mo. – The Marshall Cultural Council is hosting an event this weekend, the 4th annual Chalk Walk on the Square. During the event people of any age can grab some chalk and enjoy the company of those in the community. Marshall Cultural Council member, Angie Goodhart, gives us a little information on the upcoming festivities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMZU
Pettis County Commission meets Monday
SEDALIA, Mo. – The Pettis County Commission meets in regular session Monday, August 8. New business listed on the agenda indicates a closed session meeting at 7 a.m. for discussions regarding personel to be held at the Road and Bridge Department. Following is the weekly staff meeting held in the Commission Chambers. Concluding, are discussions regarding joint communications personnel.
Comments / 0