Compliance checks are conducted on registered sex offenders

Read on jcpost.com
Related
Sheriff: Kansas woman stole mail, went shopping
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating mail theft and have two suspects in custody. On Tuesday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received notification of a mail theft that occurred on Tuesday at a residence on SW 69th Street in Auburn, Kansas, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. During the...
Geary County Booking Photos Aug. 4
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Hannelore Leighty, Domestic battery, Arrested 8/3. Laura Belshe, Possession of marijuana, Arrested 8/3. Recent Booking Activity for the Geary...
Law enforcement held a Summer Camp Block Party in Junction City
Law enforcement members participated in community involvement when they hosted their annual summer block party in Heritage Park Friday evening. Activities ranged from music and free food to a car show and dunk tank. Police Chief John Lamb explained the evening was an opportunity for the public to learn about...
Police: Kansas man was allegedly selling cocaine near school
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug allegations. On Tuesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 1800 Block of SW Burnett Road related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police LT Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas Fence Law Seminar will be held at the Geary County 4-H Center
When it comes to fences and fence laws there are a number of things that property owners need to be aware of. Agricultural law specialist, Roger McEowen will present a program on Kansas fence law at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23rd. Topics to be addressed include basics of the Kansas fence law statutes; partition fences; locating, building and maintaining legal fences; handling fence disputes; highway forces; adverse possession and other regularly encountered fence law questions.
Saturday morning stabbing leaves one dead in Junction City
JUNCTION CITY - Shortly before 2:30 am on Saturday August 6th, officers with the Junction City Police Department responded to the 2600 block of Deerfield Blvd. for the report of a possible stabbing. When officers arrived on the scene, they located an adult male with a stab wound, he was...
Kan. felon transporting drugs caught after 130mph chase
SALINE COUNTY —A pursuit that began in Salina early Wednesday ended with stop spikes in Ellsworth County. Just after 2a.m., an Audi 7 driven by Kaleb Beaugh, 29, of rural Saline County, was northbound on N. College Avenue when he failed to signal a turn west onto W. Ash Street, according to Police Captain Paul Forrester.
KDHE and KDWP issue blue green algae advisories
Kansas Department of Health & Environment and Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks have lifted the blue green algae advisory for Zone A of Milford Lake, the southern end in Geary and Dickinson Counties. Other active advisories are in effect. Warning. Ford County Lake, Ford County. Gathering Pond, Geary County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Petitions for Geary County Commission candidate are valid
Geary County Clerk Rebecca Nordyke has ruled that the independent nomination petitions for Trish Giordano for Geary County Commission District #1 are valid. So her name will appear on the general election ballot in November. Giordano is running as an Independent candidate against Republican Brad Roether for a four-year term...
School bus advice is issued
As time for the return of children to school approaches be aware. The “Danger Zone” is the area on all sides of the bus where children are in the most danger of not being seen by the driver (ten feet in front of the bus where the driver may be too high to see a child, ten feet on either side of the bus where a child may be in the driver’s blind spot, and the area behind the school bus.)
GCH asks for city funding help but none is committed at this point
Junction City Commissioners received a request Tuesday night for up to $3 million to help fund operating expenses at Geary Community Hospital for the remainder of this year. The money would help GCH reach Jan. 1 at which time Stormont Vail Health would assume operation of the hospital. The city...
Dinkel addresses the races for seats in the Kansas House
Two Junction City Commissioners are vying for seats in the Kansas House of Representatives, Jeff Underhill and Nathan Butler. Underhill is running unopposed on the ballot for the 65th District seat while Butler was the top vote-getter ahead of John Seibel Tuesday night in the 68th District Republican primary election count. However in that race involving portions of Morris, Geary and Riley counties the votes have to be canvassed and provisional ballots reviewed before final official results can be released. Michael Seymour II, Democrat, will meet the winner in the November general election.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Work progresses on a west side roundabout in Junction City
Junction City Public Works Director Ray Ibarra said Thursday that the Karns Drive portion of the K-18 - Karns Drive roundabout is projected to open next Friday, Aug. 12th. That location is the back entrance to nearby Junction City Middle School. K-18 has been opened for east and west traffic...
Scooter's Coffee will participate in Wounded Warriors Family Support
Scooter's Coffee will join the Wounded Warriors Family Support in supporting military members and their families for their courage, commitment and sacrifice. Through Aug. 12 at participating locations, including the Scooter's Coffee at 439 W. 6th Street in Junction City, customers can add $1 to their order. All proceeds will benefit WWFS.
Geary County Fish & Game Association members meet Monday
Geary County Fish & Game Association will host their annual fish fry at the organization's August membership meeting Monday evening. The meal will begin about 6 p.m. Those who attend should bring side dishes and desserts enough to feed their family and guests. After the meeting there will be a short meeting, presentation of Junior Trap League awards and awards from the High School Clays spring season.
Retirement reception is set for Chuck Otte
Longtime Geary County Extension Agent Chuck Otte is retiring in September. His accomplishments, connections and commitment to Geary County and the KSRE system will be honored during a retirement celebration Saturday, Aug. 27th from 2-5 p.m. at the 4-H / Senior Citizens Center. The afternoon will begin with a casual...
Chamber will host a MAC breakfast Aug. 25
LTG. Ret. Perry Wiggins will serve as the speaker for the next Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Council Breakfast on Aug. 25th. Wiggins is currently the Executive Director of the Governor's Military Council. The breakfast will be held at the Milford Lake Conference Center at Acorn's Resort...
Transient guest tax revenues are running strong
Transient guest tax revenues were up for Geary County in May and June. May was fourth highest and June third highest for those months. Donna Price, Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director, said they were good months. "We have nothing to be upset about. We're very happy, we're up 12% for the year."
68th District Kansas House race election results
Republicans Nathan Butler, Junction City and John Seibel, Burdick, ran in the Republican primary election race for the 68th District seat in the Kansas House of Representatives. The winner will meet Michael Seymour II, Council Grove, in the November general election. Final vote totals on Tuesday found Butler with 1,228...
Employee anniversary recipients are being recognized
City of Junction City Employee Engagement Committee, has congratulated the August Employment Anniversary recipients.
JC Post
Junction City, KS
26K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0