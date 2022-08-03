ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Augusta Free Press

Virginia committing $1B to K-12 school construction

Gov. Glenn Youngkin participated in the official grand opening and ribbon cutting of the Mecklenburg County Middle School and High School on Friday, and used the occasion to ceremonially sign legislation providing more than $1 billion in school construction funds for K-12 public education. “These schools demonstrate how a community...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawrenceville School#Dolphins#Education#St Paul S College#Spc4life
Source of the Spring

Urban One Drops 2022 Casino Referendum Bid

Downtown Silver Spring-based Urban One is ending a bid to hold a referendum this year for a proposed ONE Casino and Resort, a $517 million gaming, dining, and entertainment venue on the south side of Richmond, Va., the company announced Thursday. The company will now pursue a campaign to place...
RICHMOND, VA
kisswtlz.com

Tamela and David Mann Announce Their 2022 Overcomer Mann Family Tour

Tamela & David Mann are packing up the family and hitting the road. They are going on the Overcomer Tour and taking their son, David Mann, Jr, and two daughters La’Tia and Tiffany Mann. The evening will include music, comedy and family entertainment. David Mann, Jr will be the DJ for the evening, dad will do comedy, La’Tia and Tiffany will perform new music and mom, Tamela is the headliner. The tour kicks off on September 2nd in Richmond, Virginia and ends on November 4th in Austin, Texas.
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy