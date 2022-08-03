Read on www.brunswicktimes-gazette.com
2 Richmond-area HBCUs plan to build laboratory schools
Two Richmond-area historically Black universities are planning to build college partnership laboratory schools.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia committing $1B to K-12 school construction
Gov. Glenn Youngkin participated in the official grand opening and ribbon cutting of the Mecklenburg County Middle School and High School on Friday, and used the occasion to ceremonially sign legislation providing more than $1 billion in school construction funds for K-12 public education. “These schools demonstrate how a community...
How these scholarships will help these Virginia students pursue their dreams
At the non-profit's Reaching For The Stars ceremony, they were recognized for earning more than $15 million in college scholarships.
CEO selling NFTs of Confederate monuments he took down
“It’s about keeping the momentum going and keeping up the awareness of what those statues have meant — and taking a negative narrative and turning it into something positive.”
CDC Map: Masks urged for 65 Virginia localities, Metro Richmond
Universal masking is now recommended for 65 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
Urban One Drops 2022 Casino Referendum Bid
Downtown Silver Spring-based Urban One is ending a bid to hold a referendum this year for a proposed ONE Casino and Resort, a $517 million gaming, dining, and entertainment venue on the south side of Richmond, Va., the company announced Thursday. The company will now pursue a campaign to place...
Antisemitic flyers distributed in Richmond, organizations see hate spiking in Virginia
Residents in Westover Hills area are speaking out after finding antisemitic flyers in their neighborhood, less than two months after similar materials were distributed in Bon Air.
First Annual Watermelon Festival arrives in Petersburg this week
Watermelon lovers are in luck this summer -- another watermelon festival is on its way, this time in Petersburg.
cardinalnews.org
Youngkin expected to name Mecklenburg as a ‘lab school,’ more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Democrat Josh Throneburg challenges Rep. Bob Good, R-Campbell County, to debate. — WDBJ-TV. Town of Hurt officials ask public for help in identifying who distribute white supremacist fliers. — WSLS-TV. Economy:. Foresight Health...
40th Annual Carytown Watermelon festival returns to Richmond
The 40th Annual Carytown Watermelon Festival returns to Richmond Sunday, August 14. Sponsored by Publix, the festival will begin bright and early at 10 a.m. and will carry on throughout the day before ending at 6 p.m.
COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate climbs to 23.7%
In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia lawmakers ask Youngkin to prevent Richmond’s second casino referendum
Two state lawmakers have asked Gov. Glenn Youngkin to direct the Virginia attorney general's office to use its legal authority to keep Richmond from having a second casino referendum in November.
This huge wall of whisky can be found at a Virginia shopping mall
Learn more about Mac McCormack , his restaurants, and ascension to the top of the Virginia bourbon scene on this week's episode of Eat It, Virginia!
Henrico Recreation and Parks director out after just 3 months on the job
The new director of Henrico County’s Recreation and Parks division is out after just three months on the job. Patrick Nalley, who was appointed to the role April 27, resigned July 28, Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas confirmed to the Citizen. Nalley was escorted from his office that day, according to multiple sources who witnessed his exit.
kisswtlz.com
Tamela and David Mann Announce Their 2022 Overcomer Mann Family Tour
Tamela & David Mann are packing up the family and hitting the road. They are going on the Overcomer Tour and taking their son, David Mann, Jr, and two daughters La’Tia and Tiffany Mann. The evening will include music, comedy and family entertainment. David Mann, Jr will be the DJ for the evening, dad will do comedy, La’Tia and Tiffany will perform new music and mom, Tamela is the headliner. The tour kicks off on September 2nd in Richmond, Virginia and ends on November 4th in Austin, Texas.
Richmond crews clean up trees, debris from severe thunderstorms
Dominion Energy reported about 3,000 Virginia customers were in the dark overnight. As of 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon, more than 300 customers were still without power.
Man injured in shooting in Richmond
A man was injured in Richmond on Sunday morning after a reported shooting.
NBC12
Bubba’s Block Party with Bubba Wallace showcases local Black-owned food trucks
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace is hosting a free block party to celebrate the Richmond community and serve up some local eats and live music. Musicians set to perform include Wale, DJ DMO and more. The event will also feature live pit stops, iRacing and activities all evening for kids ages four and up.
Colonial Heights man killed in Richmond shooting
According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to the Belt Atlantic Apartments on the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike just before 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6 for a report of a shooting.
PHOTOS: Crews extinguish house fire in Southside Richmond
A house fire on the Southside of Richmond was extinguished by first responders early Friday morning.
