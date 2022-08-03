‘It’s like planting a garden in your backyard,’ Monarch Mountain gets 1,400 new tree saplings

Read on krdo.com
Related
Adorable Chipmunks Will Eat From Your Hand in This Colorado Ghost Town
If you've wanted to hang out with cute animals like a Disney princess, then I have good news for you. In the ghost town of St. Elmo, Colorado, you can feed adorable chipmunks and ground squirrels right from your hand. You might be thinking: "Aren't we supposed to avoid feeding...
Underground Shops + Secret Tunnels in Some Old Colorado Buildings
Colorado has a rich history dating back to the old west and even earlier. Because of this, many Colorado towns still have historic buildings in use and largely unchanged for, in some cases, well over a century. One interesting thing that history buffs have found in some of these historic...
csbj.com
Hotel building boom ups ante in Cripple Creek
Two years ago, Paul Harris never imagined he’d be seeing three cranes towering over Cripple Creek. “We took a tremendous hit in 2020 when the casinos closed for three-plus months,” said Harris, Cripple Creek’s finance director. “When they reopened, we saw them have to do social distancing, follow protocols and guidelines. They ended up removing devices like slot machines and tables from the floor.”
Climber dies in fall, 2nd rescued near 14ers in southern Colorado
CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. — A climber died in a fall and another was rescued after they got off-route near the Crestone Traverse on Wednesday in southern Colorado, according to Custer County Search and Rescue (CCSAR). Rescue crews brought back the two Denver-area climbers who were at about 13,800 feet...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Villa Grove Addresses 7 Peaks Music Festival Plans and Concerns
Citizens and business owners of Villa Grove met with County Commissioners, the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office, the Colorado State Patrol, and concert organizers Live Nation last night to discuss plans and concerns about the Seven Peaks Music Festival Labor Day Weekend. Live Nation said the festival, headlined by country...
CDOT starts $40 million, 18-month project on Highway 115 south of Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Official broke ground Wednesday on a major safety improvement project on Highway 115, a road that partly parallels Fort Carson south of the city and continues into Fremont County. KRDO The project will cover around 11 miles, from Rock Creek Canyon Road to the Fremont County line. KRDO The Colorado The post CDOT starts $40 million, 18-month project on Highway 115 south of Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
mountainjackpot.com
Woodland Park City Council Upholds Charis Bible College’s Constitutional Rights
WOODLAND PARK, CO — August 5, 2022: Last night, the Woodland Park City Council voted in favor of Charis Bible College’s Constitutional rights by approving the construction of their tax-exempt, on-campus student housing. “The City Council did justice last night,” stated Andrew Nussbaum, attorney for Charis Bible College....
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Colorado?
Many Coloradans own RVs and enjoy using them for epic adventures across the state or country. They may be ideal for camping but are residents legally allowed to live in an RV on their own property in Colorado?. Obviously, there are designated RV parks throughout the Centennial State where living...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Colo. man convicted of killing girlfriend, leaving her body in storage bin at abandoned truck stop
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old man was found guilty Wednesday, Aug. 3, of killing his then-girlfriend and leaving her body in a storage bin. In a statement, the District Attorney for the 18th Judicial District announced Andrew Joseph Condon’s conviction for second-degree murder for the death of LaBrea Jackson. Condon and Jackson were scheduled to travel to her family’s home in Westcliffe, Colorado, December 23, 2018, but they reportedly never arrived. Her mother received a text message from Jackson's phone that day, but did not hear from her again.
KRDO
13 Investigates uncovers mysterious handwritten note in Florence Police Chief’s personnel file
FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Accusations of defiance, claims of ethics and policy violations, and a mysterious handwritten note threatening to go to the District Attorney were found inside the personnel file of Florence's Chief of Police. After months of demanding answers, 13 Investigates gained access to documents that raise questions...
KKTV
Woman suspected of making a fake call to Woodland Park Police faces serious charges
WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is facing two charges, including a felony charge, after she allegedly made a fake call to police in Woodland Park. The Woodland Park Police Department shared some details on the case with the public on Thursday. According to police, Samantha Peck was arrested after she made an emergency phone call on July 24 claiming someone may be driving drunk with a child in the car. Peck was making the claims about the wife of the Vice President of Woodland Park RE-2 School District, someone she knew.
KKTV
3 people arrested in Colorado as authorities recover multiple stolen vehicles
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Three people are in custody following a dangerous situation with authorities on Tuesday. The Canon City Police Department shared details on the charges against 29-year-old Daniel Juarez, 29-year-old Oleta Witte and 32-year-old Christina Juarez with the public on Thursday. According to police, officers were able to track a man suspected of stealing multiple vehicles to the 900 block of Highway 50 in the Pueblo area on Tuesday. The area is on the north side of Pueblo. Officers followed one of the stolen vehicles to the 2500 block of Lake Avenue in Pueblo and attempted to make contact with the two people inside, Juarez who was driving and Witte who was a passenger.
Comments / 0