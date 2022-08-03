ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salida, CO

‘It’s like planting a garden in your backyard,’ Monarch Mountain gets 1,400 new tree saplings

By Annabelle Childers
KRDO
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
csbj.com

Hotel building boom ups ante in Cripple Creek

Two years ago, Paul Harris never imagined he’d be seeing three cranes towering over Cripple Creek. “We took a tremendous hit in 2020 when the casinos closed for three-plus months,” said Harris, Cripple Creek’s finance director. “When they reopened, we saw them have to do social distancing, follow protocols and guidelines. They ended up removing devices like slot machines and tables from the floor.”
CRIPPLE CREEK, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Villa Grove Addresses 7 Peaks Music Festival Plans and Concerns

Citizens and business owners of Villa Grove met with County Commissioners, the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office, the Colorado State Patrol, and concert organizers Live Nation last night to discuss plans and concerns about the Seven Peaks Music Festival Labor Day Weekend. Live Nation said the festival, headlined by country...
VILLA GROVE, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

CDOT starts $40 million, 18-month project on Highway 115 south of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Official broke ground Wednesday on a major safety improvement project on Highway 115, a road that partly parallels Fort Carson south of the city and continues into Fremont County. KRDO The project will cover around 11 miles, from Rock Creek Canyon Road to the Fremont County line. KRDO The Colorado The post CDOT starts $40 million, 18-month project on Highway 115 south of Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
truecrimedaily

Colo. man convicted of killing girlfriend, leaving her body in storage bin at abandoned truck stop

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old man was found guilty Wednesday, Aug. 3, of killing his then-girlfriend and leaving her body in a storage bin. In a statement, the District Attorney for the 18th Judicial District announced Andrew Joseph Condon’s conviction for second-degree murder for the death of LaBrea Jackson. Condon and Jackson were scheduled to travel to her family’s home in Westcliffe, Colorado, December 23, 2018, but they reportedly never arrived. Her mother received a text message from Jackson's phone that day, but did not hear from her again.
WESTCLIFFE, CO
KKTV

Woman suspected of making a fake call to Woodland Park Police faces serious charges

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is facing two charges, including a felony charge, after she allegedly made a fake call to police in Woodland Park. The Woodland Park Police Department shared some details on the case with the public on Thursday. According to police, Samantha Peck was arrested after she made an emergency phone call on July 24 claiming someone may be driving drunk with a child in the car. Peck was making the claims about the wife of the Vice President of Woodland Park RE-2 School District, someone she knew.
WOODLAND PARK, CO
KKTV

3 people arrested in Colorado as authorities recover multiple stolen vehicles

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Three people are in custody following a dangerous situation with authorities on Tuesday. The Canon City Police Department shared details on the charges against 29-year-old Daniel Juarez, 29-year-old Oleta Witte and 32-year-old Christina Juarez with the public on Thursday. According to police, officers were able to track a man suspected of stealing multiple vehicles to the 900 block of Highway 50 in the Pueblo area on Tuesday. The area is on the north side of Pueblo. Officers followed one of the stolen vehicles to the 2500 block of Lake Avenue in Pueblo and attempted to make contact with the two people inside, Juarez who was driving and Witte who was a passenger.

