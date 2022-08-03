Milwaukee last city standing to host 2024 Republican National Convention

OFFICE OF THE MILWAUKEE COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION. Notice is hereby given of a partisan primary and special election to be held in the City of Milwaukee on August 9, 2022, at which the nominees for the offices named below shall be chosen. The names of the candidates for each office, whose nominations have been certified to or filed in this office, are given under the title of the office under the appropriate party, each in its proper column, together with the questions submitted to a vote, if any, in the sample ballot below.

