LUS announces suspension of late payment charges until Sept. 30 amid electricity bill spike

Read on www.theadvocate.com
Related
theadvocate.com
Company increases stake in proposed Iberville Parish liquid storage facility
A company that is planning to build a 6.9 million barrel liquid storage facility in Iberville Parish has been sold. United Energy Corporation announced Friday it had acquired Integrity Terminals for an undisclosed amount. UNRG had owned a 12% stake in Integrity. The deal gives Plano, Texas-based UNRG the option...
Lafayette Traffic Officials Make Announcement About Kaliste Saloom Road Widening Project
For the last two years, residents and travelers who use Kaliste Saloom Road between Ambassador Caffery Parkway and E. Broussard Road have been dealing with constant construction, which has caused lane closures as workers have been widening the roadway from two lanes to five lanes. Driving through that area, drivers...
Lafayette Utilities suspends late payment charges
Lafayette Utilities will suspend late payments
theadvocate.com
Louisiana, BR area now last among rates of homes listed as equity rich, seriously underwater
The Baton Rouge area had the highest percentage of mortgaged homes classified as seriously underwater and the lowest amount classified as equity rich among over 100 U.S. metro areas surveyed in the second quarter. The state of Louisiana was also last in both categories in data released this week by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
stmarynow.com
Patterson socked with gas bill that triples rate from 2020
PATTERSON — Another city government is feeling the sting of inflation, particularly rising energy costs, so another city’s residents are feeling the sting, too. The Patterson City Council learned Tuesday that the July bill for the natural gas Patterson distributes to its municipal customers was triple the amount it paid in July 2020.
Housing Authority Employee in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Theft of Federal Program Funds
Housing Authority Employee in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Theft of Federal Program Funds. Alexandria, Louisiana – On August 4, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Lisa G. Cooper, 55, of Cottonport, Louisiana, has pleaded guilty to federal program theft. The hearing was held before United States District Judge Dee D. Drell.
theadvocate.com
Letters: East Baton Rouge Parish and state have allowed roadside abode
If a vehicle were parked on the shoulder of a highway for a period of time, it would be tagged and towed to remove it as being a road hazard. East Baton Rouge Parish has allowed a person to take up residence on the shoulder of U.S. Highway 61, just north of Highway 964. It is right on the shoulder and not well seen at night.
brproud.com
Damaged power line knocks out electricity for hundreds of Entergy customers in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Some Entergy customers were without power on Wednesday morning due to a damaged power line near Hyacinth Ave. & Staring Ln. According to Entergy, “Approximately 350 customers are without power.”. Crews were at this location since 2 a.m. and have isolated the area...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ribbon cutting ceremony for the new park in Scott
City leaders within the city of Scott gathered together to reveal the new and improved park in Scott.
KLFY.com
What’s the deal with the horse statue at Moncus Park?
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Known as the ‘Johnston St. Horse,’ a statue of a horse is the newest addition to Moncus Park, but what’s the story behind it?. The iconic horse was originally found on top of the sign at Cal’s Western Store, which was located on Johnston St.
theadvocate.com
L'Auberge, Boomtown parent company changing its name
Penn National Gaming, the parent company of five Louisiana casinos, announced Thursday it is changing its name. The business will now be known as Penn Entertainment. The new name reflects the transformation the company has undergone over the past few years, Jay Snowden, Penn Entertainment CEO and president, said in a statement.
Removable road pillars being installed in downtown Lafayette
Lafayette Consolidated Government will be installing bollards downtown at the intersection of East Congress and Jefferson Streets.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
Louisiana's new abortion law sparks modifications for UL Lafayette clinic handbook
Much may be changing in the way of abortion access in Louisiana. But for students at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, policies at the Student Health Center on campus, which advises students on a range of health issues including sex and pregnancy, will not change. Dr. Chris S. Hayes,...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge school employees likely to get $3,000 Christmas check
Two weeks after agreeing to a $7,500 hiring bonus for new employees, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board gave an initial nod to opening up the checkbook for the rest of its employees with plans to cut an extra $3,000 check right before Christmas. It would be the third...
theadvocate.com
Former city-parish councilman Kenneth Boudreaux appointed to Lafayette fire and police board
Former city-parish councilmember Kenneth Boudreaux was appointed to the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board by the Lafayette City Council on Tuesday, while another board member was reappointed. Boudreaux was unanimously appointed to fill the seat vacated by Dwight Prudhomme, whose term ended July 26. Each board term...
Lafayette’s Education Boom – The Joe Cunningham Show
The Joe Cunningham Show airs 3-4 p.m. every weekday on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL. The daily show notes offer you a look into the topics of the day and the links to the top stories and Joe's own writings on the state of politics in Louisiana and around the country. Follow Joe on Twitter at @JoePCunningham and Like the Joe Cunningham Show on Facebook. You can also subscribe to the Joe Cunningham Show podcast on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, or Amazon.
brproud.com
Sen. Kennedy on how to reduce high crime rates in Louisiana
WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Senator John Kennedy talked about the increase in crime in the state of Louisiana and his solution for it on the Senate floor Thursday. Sen. Kennedy cited New Orleans crime statistics, “We have seen a 136 percent rise in homicides, a 101 percent rise in shootings and a 194 percent rise in carjackings.”
Suspect Arrested in July 31 Murder Case in Louisiana
Suspect Arrested in July 31 Murder Case in Louisiana. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On August 5, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that Kirkpatrick Franklin, 52, was arrested on August 4, 2022, by Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives for his involvement in the shooting death of Albert Hawkins, 21.
theadvocate.com
Another Baton Rouge thrift store is closing; this one helps formerly incarcerated women
A Baton Rouge thrift store that aids formerly incarcerated women is planning on closing its doors later this year. Connections for Life, located on Highland Road near Harding Street just north of LSU, will stay open for “a few months” as it liquidates before shutting down, said Karen Stagg, executive director of the eponymous nonprofit that runs the thrift store.
Cash for guns event in New Iberia
More and more weapons are still not off the streets of New Iberia after the city held a gun-by-back event.
Comments / 0