Is This Ariana Grande Beauty Product A Tribute To Mac Miller?

Photo: Getty Images

A TikTok has gone viral for pointing out how one of Ariana Grande's r.e.m. beauty products may be a tribute to her late ex Mac Miller .

In the video, the TikToker is seen applying some r.e.m beauty lip oil. “When you get the r.e.m beauty lip oil in ‘pickin petals’ and realize ari keeps dropping us little reminders of mac,” she wrote on the screen. In the background, the duo's collaboration “The Way” is heard playing. The song was released in 2013 on Grande’s debut album Yours Truly . The lip oil is thought to be a reference to one of Miller's verses on the track, “Say, I’m thinkin’ ’bout every second, every hour/ Do my singin’ in the shower, pickin’ petals off of flowers like/ Do she love me, do she love me not?/ I ain’t a player, I just …”

Fans wrote in the comments, "Aww this is so sweet wouldn’t have noticed!" and "its the only reason i bought it😭." Another commenter pointed out, "Mac has a song before Ariana’s came out also called REMember with REM capitalized, I believe also a record label called REM." Miller died tragically in 2018 from an accidental overdose.

Watch the TikTok below: