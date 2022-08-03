ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CSG Systems: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) _ CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $5.3 million.

The Greenwood Village, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 84 cents per share.

The provider of support services for the communications industry posted revenue of $262.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $243.5 million.

CSG Systems expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.44 to $3.68 per share, with revenue in the range of $1 billion to $1.03 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSGS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSGS

