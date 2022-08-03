Read on www.thecentersquare.com
Related
laconiadailysun.com
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in New Hampshire
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in New Hampshire using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
manchesterinklink.com
New landlord doubles single mom’s rent; whopping $1,500 monthly increase
MANCHESTER, NH – Jennifer Azibert and her two children are scrambling to find an apartment after her rent was more than doubled from $1,475 to $3,000 a month for her Chestnut Street apartment. “This should be illegal. It’s not right,” she said. “This is so nuts. This is a...
Lately, MA Residents Cannot Own A Piece Of The American Dream
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began over 2 years ago and economic troubles continue to plague the nation, it seems like Massachusetts is facing high housing costs and that translates into record level prices that are just out of reach for the average working family. So much for giving ALL Americans their piece of the pie in calling a permanent dwelling as something they can own until kingdom come. This move is a negative as high costs for homeowners are putting a strain on The Bay State's long term economic competitiveness.
Like Maine, New Hampshire in ‘unprecedented crisis’ with number of cases pending without an attorney
New Hampshire started a "hold list" of cases in December 2021 after state public defenders reached their maximum caseloads, and contract and private counsel's workloads hit capacity as well. Photo by Gabe Souza. Much like Maine, New Hampshire courts are struggling to find enough lawyers to represent the state’s poor...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iheart.com
Water Dispute To Hit Land In New Hampshire Court
It doesn't happen too often. But a Rhode Island lawsuit over a pond will be decided in New Hampshire. Federal judges in Rhode Island are recusing themselves from hearing a lawsuit filed over the Johnson's Pond water usage controversy in Coventry. Soscia Holdings is suing the Rhode Island government for...
What you need to know for the upcoming Massachusetts sales tax holiday
BOSTON — The state’s sales tax holiday for 2022 will be held on Saturday, August 13, and Sunday, August 14. On these two days, Massachusetts shoppers do not have to pay the state’s 6.25% sales tax on most goods less than $2,500. The purchases of cars, motorboats,...
thecentersquare.com
Weaker outlook impacting New York economically
(The Center Square) – New York Gov. Kathy Hochul released an update to the state’s five-year financial plan earlier this week, and it shows the current economic conditions will likely have long-term implications for the state. While the current fiscal year’s budget remains balanced, the state’s Division of...
This New England State is Now the Hottest Real Estate Market in the Country
Oh, you're going to love this. Well, maybe. Realtor continually releases a list of the top 20 hottest housing markets in the United States.. Realtor defines a "market" as a metropolitan area as a city with suburbs, outlying towns, and neighborhoods. Now are you ready for this? According to House...
RELATED PEOPLE
WMUR.com
New Hampshire food pantries struggle with rising costs, growing demand
CONCORD, N.H. — Food pantries serving hungry New Hampshire residents are having to do more with less during times of high inflation. At the Friendly Kitchen in Concord, no one is ever turned away, and workers said more people have been coming through their doors recently. >> How to...
thecentersquare.com
Survey: Iowa shoppers’ top food production concern is government regulations that raise food costs
(The Center Square) – Eight in 10 Iowa shoppers say they are concerned about government regulation that increases food costs, Iowa Farm Bureau found in survey results it released this week. That’s up from 62% last year, the farm organization reported. While last year’s survey found grocery shoppers ranked...
Step Back in Time at These 10 Historic New Hampshire Restaurants
We all know that there's no shortage of historic places to visit all over New England. Being one of the oldest regions in the country, there are plenty of homes, businesses, graveyards, and other landmarks in the area that have been around for centuries. And if walls could talk, their stories would undoubtedly be fascinating to hear.
10 Sure Signs Your Neighbor is New Hampshire’s Mega Millions Winner
A new millionaire lives among us, New Hampshire. It happened on Friday, July 29, when a customer in Salem hit pay dirt at a Market Basket, according to Seacoast Current. The jackpot ticket sold just outside of Chicago was worth a whopping $1.28 billion. Anyone else hoping it winds up...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Across the country, investors are buying manufactured-home communities. Some Vermonters are resisting the trend.
“I’m going to be here probably the rest of my life because we own it and a private guy can’t come in and boot us,” said Skip Horner, the secretary of a new cooperative community in Colchester. Read the story on VTDigger here: Across the country, investors are buying manufactured-home communities. Some Vermonters are resisting the trend..
$20.5 Million Massachusetts Estate on Boston’s North Shore Lets You Live the Great Gatsby Lifestyle
This place is understandably called Rock Edge, in the prestigious Prides Crossing neighborhood of Beverly on the North Shore of Boston. Built in 1911, this $20.5 million home is a multi-million dollar beauty that takes you back to the gilded age, at least from the outside. I most definitely think...
These Are 10 of the Best Places to Get a Massage in New Hampshire
Self care is no longer looked at as an unnecessary indulgence. It is an integral part of living a balanced life. How are you supposed to show up as your best self to work or in your personal relationships if you don't take care of yourself?. I am not a...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts Executive Office for Administration and Finance announce $1.9 billion surplus following tax refunds
BOSTON – Following the Department of Revenue’s release of June 2022 collections on Thursday, the Executive Office for Administration and Finance announced that the Commonwealth will end Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22) with a $1.9 billion surplus, according to preliminary figures. This surplus accounts for $3 billion in automatic tax refunds required under Chapter 62F of the Massachusetts General Laws, $1.4 billion in statutory transfers, including capital gains transfers to the Stabilization Fund, and approximately $800 million in supplemental funding appropriated in FY22.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One Of The Deadliest Roads In The Country Is In Maine
According to a recent report by esurance, one of the most dangerous roads in the country is in Maine. Nearly ten people a year lose their lives on US Rt 1. The fact that US Route 1, which starts at Maine's border with New Hampshire and ends in Fort Kent, is the longest road in Maine is a contributing factor. Additionally, the scenic highway is not just traveled by locals driving to work, school, shopping, and just going about their lives. The road is also heavily traveled by visitors to our state. And, in most cases, these visitors are not as familiar with the road as the locals are.
Clock Online
68 Batchelder Street #2
Excellent Condition 2+ Bedroom Apartment in Laconia - This is a must see apartment in "like new" condition! Located conveniently in... Newly Renovated 4 Bedroom - Available Mid August - Ready for move in mid-August, this newly renovated spacious 4 bedroom is your next...
Stimulus 2022: One-time child tax rebate payments worth $250 will be sent out automatically
Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee announced Tuesday a one-time child tax rebate for families that will begin rolling out in the fall.
wamc.org
Voters go to the polls Tuesday in busy Vermont primary election
Voters will go to the polls Tuesday for primary day in an unusually busy political year in Vermont. Up for grabs this year are seats in the U.S. House and Senate, plus governor, attorney general, secretary of state, and lieutenant governor, and the entire statehouse. With Senator Patrick Leahy’s retirement setting off the domino effect, voters have the opportunity to send a woman to Congress for the first time in the state’s long history.
Comments / 0