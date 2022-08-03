ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, NH

Lately, MA Residents Cannot Own A Piece Of The American Dream

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began over 2 years ago and economic troubles continue to plague the nation, it seems like Massachusetts is facing high housing costs and that translates into record level prices that are just out of reach for the average working family. So much for giving ALL Americans their piece of the pie in calling a permanent dwelling as something they can own until kingdom come. This move is a negative as high costs for homeowners are putting a strain on The Bay State's long term economic competitiveness.
Water Dispute To Hit Land In New Hampshire Court

It doesn't happen too often. But a Rhode Island lawsuit over a pond will be decided in New Hampshire. Federal judges in Rhode Island are recusing themselves from hearing a lawsuit filed over the Johnson's Pond water usage controversy in Coventry. Soscia Holdings is suing the Rhode Island government for...
Weaker outlook impacting New York economically

(The Center Square) – New York Gov. Kathy Hochul released an update to the state’s five-year financial plan earlier this week, and it shows the current economic conditions will likely have long-term implications for the state. While the current fiscal year’s budget remains balanced, the state’s Division of...
Chris Sununu
Step Back in Time at These 10 Historic New Hampshire Restaurants

We all know that there's no shortage of historic places to visit all over New England. Being one of the oldest regions in the country, there are plenty of homes, businesses, graveyards, and other landmarks in the area that have been around for centuries. And if walls could talk, their stories would undoubtedly be fascinating to hear.
Across the country, investors are buying manufactured-home communities. Some Vermonters are resisting the trend.

“I’m going to be here probably the rest of my life because we own it and a private guy can’t come in and boot us,” said Skip Horner, the secretary of a new cooperative community in Colchester. Read the story on VTDigger here: Across the country, investors are buying manufactured-home communities. Some Vermonters are resisting the trend..
Massachusetts Executive Office for Administration and Finance announce $1.9 billion surplus following tax refunds

BOSTON – Following the Department of Revenue’s release of June 2022 collections on Thursday, the Executive Office for Administration and Finance announced that the Commonwealth will end Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22) with a $1.9 billion surplus, according to preliminary figures. This surplus accounts for $3 billion in automatic tax refunds required under Chapter 62F of the Massachusetts General Laws, $1.4 billion in statutory transfers, including capital gains transfers to the Stabilization Fund, and approximately $800 million in supplemental funding appropriated in FY22.
One Of The Deadliest Roads In The Country Is In Maine

According to a recent report by esurance, one of the most dangerous roads in the country is in Maine. Nearly ten people a year lose their lives on US Rt 1. The fact that US Route 1, which starts at Maine's border with New Hampshire and ends in Fort Kent, is the longest road in Maine is a contributing factor. Additionally, the scenic highway is not just traveled by locals driving to work, school, shopping, and just going about their lives. The road is also heavily traveled by visitors to our state. And, in most cases, these visitors are not as familiar with the road as the locals are.
68 Batchelder Street #2

Excellent Condition 2+ Bedroom Apartment in Laconia - This is a must see apartment in "like new" condition! Located conveniently in... Newly Renovated 4 Bedroom - Available Mid August - Ready for move in mid-August, this newly renovated spacious 4 bedroom is your next...
Voters go to the polls Tuesday in busy Vermont primary election

Voters will go to the polls Tuesday for primary day in an unusually busy political year in Vermont. Up for grabs this year are seats in the U.S. House and Senate, plus governor, attorney general, secretary of state, and lieutenant governor, and the entire statehouse. With Senator Patrick Leahy’s retirement setting off the domino effect, voters have the opportunity to send a woman to Congress for the first time in the state’s long history.
VERMONT STATE

