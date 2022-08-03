Read on www.thecentersquare.com
Cactus Rose
2d ago
This is a disgrace, unacceptable. Unbelievable. Shame on Pinal County. How could you do this?
4
Pinal County election chaos: top official replaced as voting impeded, Trump-backed candidates roll to victory
(Florence, Ariz.) — Substantial changes are coming to Pinal County's Elections Department after ballot shortages affected this week's primary and municipal elections. The county announced on Thursday it had fired elections director David Frisk, who had previously come under fire for a programming error that affected more than 60,000 early ballots mailed to voters in several communities.
kjzz.org
Q&AZ: Why does vote counting take so long in Arizona?
Every two years, Arizonans cast their votes in primary and general elections. And every two years, critics complain it takes too many days for all the votes to be counted. Through KJZZ’s Q&AZ project, a listener asked: Why does the vote counting process take so long?. Election workers follow...
KTAR.com
Here’s a roundup of mayoral results in Maricopa County
PHOENIX — The primary election held Tuesday decided the races for mayor across several cities and towns in Maricopa County. About a dozen municipalities either chose a new mayor or decided to retain the current mayor, some of which ran unopposed. Here’s a roundup of mayoral results across the...
AZFamily
New developments arise regarding primary voting problems in Pinal County
Funding could run out for mental health resources in Arizona schools. Arizona received grants to help with mental health resources in Arizona schools but those soon could run out unless lawmakers act. Kari Lake wins Republican nomination for Arizona governor. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Lake is projected to move...
Arizona county axes elections boss after ballot problems
PHOENIX (AP) — Officials in an Arizona county that was plagued with issues during Tuesday’s primaries have fired their elections director and said he is no longer employed. Pinal County officials had promised swift changes during a Wednesday news conference where they did not assign blame directly on Elections Director David Frist, who was just hired in March. In a Thursday news release, they said elected Pinal County Recorder Virginia Ross had resigned and agreed to become the new elections director “in order to restore confidence for voters.” Ross has been the county recorder since being elected in 2012. The office oversaw elections until county supervisors separated the Elections Department from her office in 2017. There have been at least three election directors since then. Hundreds of voters complained Tuesday that they were unable to immediately vote at the polls because the county had run out of some ballots. One polling place was opened hours late because keys were not available.
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Elections: Finchem, Fontes to face off in November in Arizona Secretary of State race
Adrian Fontes, the former Maricopa County Recorder who is projected to win the Democratic Party nomination for Secretary of State, is set to run against GOP's projected nominee, Mark Finchem, in November. Finchem, who is backed by Former President Donald Trump, has pushed claims that the 2020 election in Arizona was stolen. Those claims have been debunked on multiple occasions.
arizonasuntimes.com
Only 5,360 Votes Counted in Arizona Primary Wednesday, Kari Lake Still Leads
With more than 100,000 votes yet to be counted, Kari Lake still leads the Republican gubernatorial primary against opponent Karrin Taylor Robson. Only 5,360 votes were counted Wednesday, the day after the primary election. Lake currently leads by a margin of 46.2 percent to 44.4 percent. Some of those outstanding...
KTAR.com
GOP Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates: Party may need to lose to ‘find itself again’
PHOENIX — Republican Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates said Thursday the party may need to lose in order to move away from candidates who deny election results. “I fear that if we continue to nominate people who deny the truth, then what may have to happen is that we lose elections,” Gates told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Gaydos and Chad Show. “I don’t want Republicans to lose elections, but I also don’t want candidates who stated that they’re not going to accept the wishes and the will of the voters to be serving in office.
Democrat Adrian Fontes wins Arizona secretary of state race
PHOENIX (AP) — Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes has won the Democratic nomination for Arizona secretary of state and the right to take on a supporter of former President Donald Trump who believes the false narrative that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Additional returns released Thursday night showed Fontes was so far ahead of House Minority Leader Reginald Bolding that remaining ballots gave Bolding no chance to catch up. He will face Republican state Rep. Mark Finchem in November. Both Bolding and Fontes have warned that electing Finchem to the state’s top election post would be a danger to democracy. Finchem was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, before Trump backers attacked Congress and has pushed for President Joe Biden’s win in Arizona to be withdrawn, something that the law provides no way to do. Fontes is a former Marine and attorney who ran ads saying he would protect voting rights for all Arizonans and that election deniers like Finchem were making a full-fledged attack on democracy.
12news.com
Pinal County could see new elections director for November after 'embarrassing' ballot shortage
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — Officials said Pinal County made a mistake and is embarrassed after running out of ballots in some voting locations just hours before polls closed in Arizona's primary election on Tuesday. County Supervisor Chair Jeffrey McClure (Dist. 4) said he's not sure how the shortage happened...
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Joe Arpaio behind incumbent in Fountain Hills mayoral election, preliminary figures show
PHOENIX - Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio is trailing his opponent in the race to be Fountain Hill's mayor. Fountain Hill is where Arpaio has lived for more than two decades. The former sheriff said during the late night hours of August 2 that the vote totals so far...
KTAR.com
Kari Lake captures Republican nomination for Arizona governor race
PHOENIX — Former TV news anchor Kari Lake has captured the Republican Party’s bid in the primary for Arizona governor. Lake topped her closest rival, businesswoman Karrin Taylor Robson, and the race was called Thursday night, according to The Associated Press. Lake never trailed the housing developer and...
KTAR.com
Rachel Mitchell wins Republican primary for Maricopa County Attorney
PHOENIX — Rachel Mitchell on Wednesday captured the Republican primary for Maricopa County Attorney, a role she has held in the interim since being appointed earlier this year. Mitchell said in a press release on Wednesday night that opponent Gina Godbehere called to congratulate her on winning the race.
Kari Lake secures GOP nomination, setting stage for a November show down with Katie Hobbs
After widening her lead in the Republican gubernatorial primary Thursday, Kari Lake is certain to be the GOP nominee in November. Nearly 44,000 Republican ballots were counted Thursday in Maricopa County, and Lake’s lead over Karrin Taylor Robson increased to more than 19,000 votes from about 12,000 the day earlier. In the day’s tally, Lake […] The post Kari Lake secures GOP nomination, setting stage for a November show down with Katie Hobbs appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
fox10phoenix.com
Maricopa County continues to count ballots for 2022 primary election
It's the day after Election Day, and ballots are still being counted. For some races, it's still too close to call. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
Phoenix New Times
Extreme Wing Of Arizona GOP Winning Big In Primaries
Tuesday's primary elections were a litmus test for the direction of Arizona Republican Party. Former President Donald Trump, and his slate of favorite "Stop the Steal" election-deniers and conspiracists, won or were winning. Fealty to the truth lost. Across the board, MAGA candidates in Arizona who cling to the fantasy...
12news.com
Recap: Arizona's primary election day 2
PHOENIX — Several races were called on election night, but Arizonans were still waiting with bated breath to hear the results of the GOP's primary race for governor on Wednesday night. Here's a look back at Wednesday, the second day of vote counting in Arizona's primary election. >> See...
KTAR.com
Why Kari Lake should tell Katie Hobbs to get a face tattoo
Immediately after it became obvious that Kari Lake had won the Republican primary, she wasted no time in turning her attention to her opponent in this fall’s race for governor: Democrat Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s current Secretary of State. In a statement issued Thursday night, Lake said the election...
63,000 Mail-in Ballots in GOP-Dominated County Delivered to Wrong Voters
DEVELOPING STORY: As many as 63,000 mail-in ballots were delivered to the wrong voters in Pinal County, Arizona. The Republican National Committee and the Republican Party of Arizona released a statement calling for the immediate resignation of the county’s election director. “During Arizona’s primary elections the RNC and Republican...
kyma.com
Eviction filings surge in big Arizona county home to Phoenix
PHOENIX (AP) — Eviction filings in Arizona’s largest county have surged higher than at any time in the last 23 years. Data released Thursday by the Maricopa County Justice Court shows that the July filing figure of 6,405 is higher than any month since October 2008, when the number hit 6,975.
