Nick Smith Jr. was the prize get from Arkansas basketball’s recruiting class of 2022. But after injuring his finger, his Hogs debut may be pushed to the fall. Smith was limited in Arkansas’ practice Wednesday and coach Eric Musselman said the freshman guard has a bone bruise. Smith’s status is considered day-to-day. “He’ll go back to the doctor on Friday, get re-evaluated,” Musselman said. “He might play. He might not. We’ll just see with the dcotor.” Musselman said he won’t take any chances on the team’s upcoming trip to Europe for a batch of exhibition games. If any player is limited, that player likely will skip games. Smith was named USA TODAY national Player of the Year earlier in the week. He is one of six players in Arkansas’ class. Wing Jordan Walsh and guard Anthony Black are fellow five-star players. “A lot of bruises are pain tolerance, swelling, but we’re not going to play him unless he feels 100% and the doctor feels 100%,” Musselman said. “It’s hard to keep Nick down. He’s been working.”

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO