Basketball

BlueDevilCountry

Another five-star Duke commit announces transfer

Montverde Academy (Fla.) has recently been kind to the Duke basketball recruiters, producing former one-and-done star RJ Barrett and projected one-and-done freshman Dariq Whitehead. RELATED: Projected stat leaders for 2022-23 Blue Devils Now, five-star 2023 Duke pledge Sean Stewart is heading to ...
DURHAM, NC
The Spun

Dick Vitale Has 1 Non-Conference Game In Mind For Kentucky

Dick Vitale wants Kentucky to add one of the best Big Ten basketball programs to its non-conference schedule. The ESPN college basketball commentator is calling for Kentucky to take on Indiana after the two schools used to play all the time over the years. "This is a quality pre-conf. matchup...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Cincinnati football: Luke Fickell previews Arkansas opener, updates QB competition

Reigning AAC champion and College Football Playoff entrant Cincinnati travels to Arkansas for this season's opener, a seismic matchup for sixth-year head coach Luke Fickell and staff against one of the SEC's half-dozen teams expected to be ranked inside the preseason top 25. The Razorbacks won nine games last season and welcome back KJ Jefferson at quarterback while the Bearcats replace numerous starters after a school-record nine NFL Draft selections.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Coach Cal Reveals Why He Won't Play At Gonzaga

Kentucky and Gonzaga have agreed to a home-and-home series. However, the two sides will not square off in The Kennel. Instead, Kentucky will face Gonzaga at Spokane Arena. That matchup will take place on Nov. 20 this year. On Thursday morning, John Calipari explained why Kentucky won't play against Gonzaga...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

College football recruiting: USC 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson's Texas A&M interest 'is real' after visit

Los Alamitos (Calif.) five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson took a visit to Texas A&M this past weekend, despite being committed to USC since Nov. 30. The 6-foot-3, 182-pound quarterback was originally committed to play for Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma, but decommitted when the head coach departed for Los Angeles and pledged to the Trojans just days later. Could he decommit for a second time? What ultimately happens remains to be seen, but Nelson’s interest in Texas A&M “is real,” according to 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to ridiculous John Calipari complaint

When Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari and Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few announced plans for a home-and-home series between the two schools in 2022 and 2023, most of the college basketball world assumed that meant both games would be played in the schools’ respective home arenas. Apparently,...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Look: Poll Ranks The No. 1 Mascot In All Of College Football

Mascots may seem silly in some places, but in the world of college football, they are essential. If you're a college football fan on Twitter, you've no doubt seen the rankings lists from the Big Game Boomer account. They're ultimately meaningless, but they always inspire fierce debate. Boomer's ranking of...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Sam Pittman recaps Arkansas' first fall practice

The Arkansas Razorbacks opened up fall camp on a sweltering afternoon in Fayetteville (Ark.) on Friday to officially begin preparations for the highly-anticipated 2022 season. As far as first days are concerned, third-year head coach Sam Pittman came away pleased with what he saw. Aside from some expected cramping issues...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
FanSided

Anonymous Big 12 coach puts Texas football in a bodybag

One anonymous Big 12 coach hit Texas football with a big Horns Down with this comment. Steve Sarkisian’s Texas football program may be turning heads on the recruiting trails of late, but the Longhorns do not have the respect of his Big 12 coaching brethren just yet. Several Big...
AUSTIN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Injury may force Nick Smith Jr. to miss Arkansas’ games in Europe

Nick Smith Jr. was the prize get from Arkansas basketball’s recruiting class of 2022. But after injuring his finger, his Hogs debut may be pushed to the fall. Smith was limited in Arkansas’ practice Wednesday and coach Eric Musselman said the freshman guard has a bone bruise. Smith’s status is considered day-to-day. “He’ll go back to the doctor on Friday, get re-evaluated,” Musselman said. “He might play. He might not. We’ll just see with the dcotor.” Musselman said he won’t take any chances on the team’s upcoming trip to Europe for a batch of exhibition games. If any player is limited, that player likely will skip games. Smith was named USA TODAY national Player of the Year earlier in the week. He is one of six players in Arkansas’ class. Wing Jordan Walsh and guard Anthony Black are fellow five-star players. “A lot of bruises are pain tolerance, swelling, but we’re not going to play him unless he feels 100% and the doctor feels 100%,” Musselman said. “It’s hard to keep Nick down. He’s been working.”
247Sports

247Sports

