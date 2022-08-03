Read on news.murfreesboro.com
Police Investigating Stolen Vehicle With Kids Inside, Woman Detained
A woman is in custody after stealing a Good Samaritan’s SUV with an 18-year-old and a minor child inside. The woman wrecked and hit a tree after the children confronted her around 2:35 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. The woman is currently being interviewed by Criminal Investigations Division detectives. Charges...
Murfreesboro Road Construction Projects for August 7 – 13
Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St) Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday: As part of the Oakland Court development, Academy St will be closed to through traffic between Palm Ct and Hembree St. Lokey Ave will also be closed at Academy St. Site construction work continues. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.
MTSU Helps Big Machine Music City Grand Prix Honor Troops, Veterans
For one shining moment, in the middle of the biggest Indy Car race in Tennessee, a future Army Reserve officer and incoming Middle Tennessee State University freshman from Watertown was the star of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix biggest stage Friday. Lancy Fripp, who graduated in May from...
La Vergne Water Billing Department Upgrading to New Payment System Portal
The City of La Vergne water billing department is upgrading to a new online portal that will make it easier for residents and businesses to pay their bills. The new online portal, InvoiceCloud, is free to access and will officially go into effect on November 1, 2022. Account holders can also sign up for text communications, autopay, and even opt-in to e-billing. The new over-the-phone payment system will be available in English and Spanish.
Mary Claxton Obituary
Mary Lou Taylor Claxton, age 82 of Lebanon, TN, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022. Born in San Diego, CA, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Carmen Anne Mallard Taylor. Mary Lou was also preceded in death by her husband, Clayton D. Claxton who died in 2020 and two sisters, Garnet Ahrensberg and Charlene “Punkie” Codding.
Ribbon Cutting for Boro Business Lab
Congratulations to Boro Business Lab for their ribbon cutting on Thursday, August 4th at 4pm. Boro Business Lab is located at 1418 Kensington Square Court, Building A, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 and can be contacted at 615-738-8964.
Sophia Snell Obituary
Ms. Sophia Delyla Snell, age 11, of Murfreesboro, TN went into the arms of Jesus on Friday, August 5, 2022. She was born in Smyrna, TN to Kenneth Snell and Suzan Lester. Sophia was in the 6th grade at Whitworth Buchanan Middle School. She attended Fellowship United Methodist Church. Sophia was a smart, feisty, determined, full of life young lady. She was always well liked by her church family for the joyful way she thought of others. Sophia enjoyed woodworking with her step-father. She used her artistry to create gifts. Sophia loved Jesus and her family above all else.
