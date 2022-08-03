ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

One dead after southwest Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 19-year-old man is dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon in the Merion Village neighborhood of Columbus. The shooting was reported via ShotSpotter at approximately 2:43 p.m. on the 1400 block of Parsons Avenue. Police said approximately six gunshots were reported. According to Columbus police, the victim, Antom M. Stargell, was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Police investigating deadly shooting in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are investigating a deadly shooting in southeast Columbus. Officials say a male, adult victim was self-transported to Nationwide Children's Hospital, where he later died. Police received the call about a shooting in the area around 2:45 p.m. The shooting occurred near Frebis Avenue...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect identified in February shooting death in Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is wanted for the murder of a 19-year-old in the Hilltop neighborhood in February. Columbus police said Friday an arrest warrant has been issued for Josiah Herring, 21. Police say they responded to a report of shots being fired in the 300 block of Whitehorne Avenue the night of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

No injuries after large fire at northwest Columbus home construction

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fire crews remained at the smoldering remnants of a large fire for several hours Saturday morning. The fire was already through the roof by the time crews arrived at the under-construction home in the 5600 block of Riverside Drive around 4 a.m. The Perry Township...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 critically injured in south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One man is in critical condition after being shot in the chest in south Columbus on Thursday, according to Columbus police. The shooting happened near East Whittier Street and Seymour Avenue in Columbus just before noon. Following the incident, the man collapsed at J & N Carry Out and Mr. Mikes Barber Shop.
COLUMBUS, OH
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Columbus Police#Children
10TV

Police file warrant for homicide suspect in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police has identified a suspect in the shooting death of a 19-year-old man earlier this year. Police filed an arrest warrant for 21-year-old Josiah Herring, who is facing a murder charge, on Friday. Officers were called to the 300 block of Whitethorne...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Shooting in Hilltop area leaves woman in hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Thursday morning shooting in Columbus’ South Hilltop neighborhood has sent a woman to the hospital, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers went at 4:05 a.m. to a home in the 2000 block of West Mound Street after getting a report that someone had fired shots into a home, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

West side fire sends Columbus firefighter to hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus firefighter is in the hospital after responding to a fire at an apartment building on the city’s west side. Around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Columbus firefighters received reports of a two-alarm fire — which has now been contained — at a the Wilson Court apartment complex on the 3800 block […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Suspect accused of fatally shooting man in west Columbus arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police arrested a man Thursday who was wanted in a fatal shooting on the west side. Richard L. Schoonover, 49, was taken into custody Thursday without incident in the area of Alkire Road and Demorest Road. He is charged with murder in the July 25 shooting death of Robert Lester, 52, according to police.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Apartment fire in northwest Columbus leaves 15 people displaced

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Fire is investigating a second-alarm apartment fire on Habitat Drive in northwest Columbus. Officials say that the fire has been extinguished and all of the residents made it out of the building safely. One firefighter was transported to Doctors West for...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Fairfield Co. Sheriff identifies 5 juveniles involved in windshield shattering spree

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office said it's investigating several reports of vehicle damage in Violet Township. Between July 28 and August 1, the sheriff's office said it received six reports from drivers who said their windshield was shattered after an oncoming car threw what was believed to be pop cans and water bottles at their vehicle.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH

