One dead after southwest Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 19-year-old man is dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon in the Merion Village neighborhood of Columbus. The shooting was reported via ShotSpotter at approximately 2:43 p.m. on the 1400 block of Parsons Avenue. Police said approximately six gunshots were reported. According to Columbus police, the victim, Antom M. Stargell, was […]
cwcolumbus.com
Police investigating deadly shooting in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are investigating a deadly shooting in southeast Columbus. Officials say a male, adult victim was self-transported to Nationwide Children's Hospital, where he later died. Police received the call about a shooting in the area around 2:45 p.m. The shooting occurred near Frebis Avenue...
Man charged after threatening to kill woman on bus in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man who they said spit on a woman after threatening to kill her while they were on a COTA bus in late July. Police said the incident occurred on July 26 at around 8 a.m. when the 54-year-old woman got on the bus at the […]
Video shows moment stolen truck crashed into Columbus camera store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Surveillance video sent to NBC4 captured the moment a stolen truck was used by a burglar as a battering ram Friday morning to get into a Columbus camera store. The video shows the utility truck, which investigators say was stolen from BBR Utility Contractors, going through the front entrance of Midwest […]
Suspect identified in February shooting death in Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is wanted for the murder of a 19-year-old in the Hilltop neighborhood in February. Columbus police said Friday an arrest warrant has been issued for Josiah Herring, 21. Police say they responded to a report of shots being fired in the 300 block of Whitehorne Avenue the night of […]
myfox28columbus.com
No injuries after large fire at northwest Columbus home construction
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fire crews remained at the smoldering remnants of a large fire for several hours Saturday morning. The fire was already through the roof by the time crews arrived at the under-construction home in the 5600 block of Riverside Drive around 4 a.m. The Perry Township...
1 critically injured in south Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One man is in critical condition after being shot in the chest in south Columbus on Thursday, according to Columbus police. The shooting happened near East Whittier Street and Seymour Avenue in Columbus just before noon. Following the incident, the man collapsed at J & N Carry Out and Mr. Mikes Barber Shop.
Police: Stolen work vehicle crashes into North Linden camera store
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating after a vehicle that was reported stolen crashed into a camera store in the North Linden area Friday morning. Police said the car crashed into the Midwest Photo Store, located on Silver Drive, just after 4:40 a.m. The alleged...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Police believe 5 recent shootings are connected; seeking witnesses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police said on Thursday detectives believe a shooting Wednesday night that injured an infant and a 26-year-old man is connected to the fatal shooting of a teen Friday night and three other recent shootings. Wednesday night, an infant and an adult...
Columbus Murder Suspect Arrested
COLUMBUS, OH – A murder suspect in Columbus has been arrested for the July 25th...
Police file warrant for homicide suspect in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police has identified a suspect in the shooting death of a 19-year-old man earlier this year. Police filed an arrest warrant for 21-year-old Josiah Herring, who is facing a murder charge, on Friday. Officers were called to the 300 block of Whitethorne...
Shooting in Hilltop area leaves woman in hospital
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Thursday morning shooting in Columbus’ South Hilltop neighborhood has sent a woman to the hospital, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers went at 4:05 a.m. to a home in the 2000 block of West Mound Street after getting a report that someone had fired shots into a home, […]
Autopsy report: Death of Gahanna teen found in Big Walnut Creek ruled suicide
GAHANNA, Ohio — The cause of death of a 17-year-old Gahanna boy who was found in Big Walnut Creek earlier this year has been ruled as a suicide, according to the Franklin County Coroner's Office. The Gahanna Division of Police said Ali Shegow was last seen in February walking...
West side fire sends Columbus firefighter to hospital
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus firefighter is in the hospital after responding to a fire at an apartment building on the city’s west side. Around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Columbus firefighters received reports of a two-alarm fire — which has now been contained — at a the Wilson Court apartment complex on the 3800 block […]
myfox28columbus.com
Suspect accused of fatally shooting man in west Columbus arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police arrested a man Thursday who was wanted in a fatal shooting on the west side. Richard L. Schoonover, 49, was taken into custody Thursday without incident in the area of Alkire Road and Demorest Road. He is charged with murder in the July 25 shooting death of Robert Lester, 52, according to police.
Police searching for 65-year-old woman reported missing from north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a 65-year-old woman who was reported missing from the city's north side Friday morning. Police say Ratna Gurung was last seen in the area of Morse and Westerville roads. Gurung is 4 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 98...
myfox28columbus.com
Apartment fire in northwest Columbus leaves 15 people displaced
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Fire is investigating a second-alarm apartment fire on Habitat Drive in northwest Columbus. Officials say that the fire has been extinguished and all of the residents made it out of the building safely. One firefighter was transported to Doctors West for...
Columbus Police Announce Impounded Vehicle Auction This Weekend
COLUMBUS, OH – The first of three auctions by the Columbus Police Department for the...
myfox28columbus.com
Fairfield Co. Sheriff identifies 5 juveniles involved in windshield shattering spree
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office said it's investigating several reports of vehicle damage in Violet Township. Between July 28 and August 1, the sheriff's office said it received six reports from drivers who said their windshield was shattered after an oncoming car threw what was believed to be pop cans and water bottles at their vehicle.
Columbus man gets prison time for robbing mail carriers with Glock-style handgun
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was sentenced Thursday to six-and-a-half years in prison for robbing U.S. postal carriers at gunpoint. A federal judge sentenced 21-year-old Brandon J. Campbell to 78 months in prison after he admitted to robbing two mail carriers, one in Columbus and one in Gahanna, while brandishing a Glock-style handgun, […]
