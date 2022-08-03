Read on www.yourerie.com
Chef Lisa Heidelberg announces new ready to go whole food meals
The host of Good Morning Erie’s What’s Cooking segment is expanding her meals-ready-to-eat food lines. Chef Lisa Heidelberg announced an agreement to offer ready to go, whole food meals through the Erie Co-op. She is hoping to find a niche with families who want to eat healthy meals, but may not have the time for […]
Erie Zoo to Host Annual McDonald's Test Treasure Hunt
The annual McDonald's Day Treasure Hunt, will kick off Saturday at the Erie Zoo. Kids 12 years old and under will receive a treasure map to follow around the zoo to find prizes supplied by McDonald's. The Zoo said, that this year children will have to meet Ronald McDonald and...
Day at the Beach: The Lady Kate
There are many ways to see the sights of Presque Isle State Park, but few of them are as unique or as satisfying as a 90-minute boat ride aboard the Lady Kate, with her leisurely tour of the waters around the peninsula with narration that educates those aboard the park’s history and locales.
Erie Roller Derby vs Susquehanna Valley Derby Vixens
Your Erie Roller Derby All-Stars will take on Susquehanna Valley Derby Vixens on Saturday, August 6th! Doors will open at 6:00 PM Whistle at 7:00 PM Pre-sale tickets are $10 from your favorite ERD All-Star skater or online at: https://erievssusquehanna.bpt.me Tickets at the door are $15. Kids 10 and under are free! Get your seats early! The first 50 people in the door will get a coupon for a free Primanti's sandwich!
Dan Rice Days Wraps Up with Parade
After four days of fun, Dan Rice Days wrapped up in Girard on Saturday. The final day of the festival kicked off with a 5K at 8:00 this morning. Then by 11:00 a.am., it was all about the traditional parade, featuring floats, bands, and community members. Throughout the afternoon, people...
Mitchell Tenpenny to headline Erie Humane Society Rock and Rescue concert
The Erie Humane Society’s Rock and Rescue concert is looking to be a big fundraiser for the charity with the help of a double platinum country music recording artist. Mitchell Tenpenny will headline the August 13 fundraiser. Local band, Refuge, will open the night. Tenpenny said he likes to support shelters after adopting three shelter […]
Chef Lisa’s ready-to-go meals now at Erie Food Co-op
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A local health food grocery store and a local chef have teamed up to offer ready-to-go meals. Erie Food Co-op now has ready-to-go meals from local chef Lisa “Chef Lisa” Heidelberg. The vegetarian, seafood, or protein (meat) meals are complete meals with entree and sides, and the meals are prepared and ready to […]
Erie's Upcoming Fall Events Feature a Variety of Concerts
WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY - September 27. The Sammy Hagar & The Circle concert at Seneca Resort & Casinos on August 6th is postponed due to illness. However, Dirty Honey, who was scheduled to open, will now put on a free concert in their place starting at 8 pm. For more...
Local basset hound missing for 10 days finally returns home
After 10 days on the run and multiple sightings, a local basset hound is back home with her family on Wednesday night. Seven-year-old Gracie slipped out of her fence near 29th and Perry Streets on July 24. Gracie’s owners were worried sick about her. They shared posters around the neighborhood and on social media, organized […]
New Ownership, Same Mission at Erie County Farms
Erie County Farms on Broad Street may be under new ownership, but their mission to keep prices low remains the same. "Our main focus is affordability because it shouldn't be wealthy people that can afford quality food, so however we can get the food here to make it cheap enough for them, that's our focus.", said Jarrod Grover, one of the event organizers of Saturday's Meet and Greet.
Newsmaker: Blues and Jazz Fest 2022
John Vanco, Artistic Director for Erie’s Blues and Jazz Festival, joined JET 24 Action News to discuss this year’s event. For more information, you can visit the Blues and Jazz Festival Facebook page or website.
Dr. Suess' La Jolla Home Up For Sale
Free Vin Etching Event Hosted by AAA on Peach Street to Fight Car Thefts
AAA East Central is providing a free Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) Etching in Erie today, the goal is to deter would-be thieves. At the VIN Etching event, technicians will administer an acid-based solution to permanently etch a vehicle's VIN on the windows. The solution light marks the glass, but does...
Meadville Cold Case: Search for missing woman reignited 41 years later
A Meadville woman is exhausting all available resources with hopes of finding her mother who went missing 41 years ago. Alison Duiker is going the extra mile and then some to find her mother Lonene Ray Rogers after she disappeared. Rogers was a mother of two before she disappeared on January 7, 1981. Duiker, Lonene […]
Erie Singer & Songwriter Entered in the Opening Act Competition
An Erie singer/songwriter has a chance to perform at the Hollywood Bowl, but she needs fan support to make it happen. Amber Otto, or Cookie, as she's known, performed today at voices for Independence in Millcreek. Cookie is among 10 finalists in the Opening Act competition, where fans vote choose...
Prayer Service for Candice Caffas
"We pray for Candice. We pray she returns to us quickly, and we pray lord we learn where she might be and how she is, and help us Lord. help all of us to just hold her in prayer." It's been almost three weeks since 35-year-old Candice Caffas was last...
Largest Broadway in Erie Show Announced for the Upcoming Season
Broadway in Erie and the producers, NAC Entertainment, announced the shows for the upcoming 2022-23 season. This season will be the biggest season in the Warner Theatre's 41-year history, largely due to the multi-million dollar renovations that were completed. The President and Founder of NAC, Albert Noccioliono, said the renovation...
Saint George Catholic Church Prepares for 100th Anniversary
Saint George Catholic Church celebrates its one hundredth anniversary on Saturday, marking a century for one of the biggest churches in the Erie Diocese. Parishioners spent the Friday decorating the school gym for Saturday's celebration, displaying thousands of historical photographs, along with a book documenting the history of the parish.
Digital Exclusive Lakeshore Forecast
Second Harvest Food Bank helping families deal with inflation
The Second Harvest Food Bank is working to help more people who are struggling to pay for bills and groceries. New guidelines by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture have increased funding for those in need of food assistance. Under the previous guidelines, a one-person household could make nearly $20,000 annually or less to qualify. Starting […]
