The key for Starkville is to get the first two wins and get the upper hand in the winner’s bracket by preserving pitching. One down, one to go. Behind another dominant pitching performance from the staff and some patient at-bats, Starkville got out to an early lead and cruised to a 7-1 victory over New Mexico. It was a continuation of what’s been a strong start to the state tournament and now the Southwest Regional.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO