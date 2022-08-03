Read on www.starkvilledailynews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trio of Mississippi State Bulldogs drafted on Day 3 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesMississippi State, MS
Mississippi State pitcher Landon Sims, catcher Logan Tanner selected on Day 1 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesStarkville, MS
Mississippi State pitcher Preston Johnson, outfielder Brad Cumbest selected on Day 2 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesLos Angeles, CA
Related
Starkville Daily News
Harmon fulfills dream with commitment to MSU baseball program
It began as he pitched a dominant performance in state championship-clinching win for East Union. Soon after, Harmon was throwing this summer for one of the best baseball organizations in the state with former Mississippi State catcher Ed Easley. It was with Easley Baseball Club where Mississippi State and several...
Starkville Daily News
Eupora football players rewarded with trip to Camp McCain
The coaches decided to call that group that made 100% of the workouts during the summer, “War Eagles,” and set up trips to military sites in the area to introduce them to that experience. Eupora’s War Eagles went to Columbus Air Force Base last year and were treated...
Starkville Daily News
Starkville LL rallies to win over Louisiana at Southwest Regional
Everything went against the Dawgs late in a game that ended in heartbreaking fashion on Friday night against Texas East, but Starkville had the winning run on base before falling to the traditional power. The team met another talented team in an elimination game on Saturday and this time, the Dawgs had their day.
Starkville Daily News
Dawgs win first game of Southwest Regional
The key for Starkville is to get the first two wins and get the upper hand in the winner’s bracket by preserving pitching. One down, one to go. Behind another dominant pitching performance from the staff and some patient at-bats, Starkville got out to an early lead and cruised to a 7-1 victory over New Mexico. It was a continuation of what’s been a strong start to the state tournament and now the Southwest Regional.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Starkville Daily News
Dawgs lose tough decision at Southwest Regional
The Pearland Little League team in Texas has dominated the Southwest Regional over the years and spent time in Williamsport, Pa., at the Little League World Series. The winner’s bracket game had upset alert written all over it, however. Leading 3-0 heading into the fifth inning, Starkville lifted ace...
Starkville Daily News
Lady Vols edge Lady Rams in softball
In a seven-inning game that only lasted one hour and 30 minutes, Koiva pitched a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts and the Lady Vols defeated the Lady Rams 3-2 at Volunteer Field. For more on this story, read our news edition from Friday, August 5 or click here to subscribe to our e-edition.
Starkville Daily News
Know Your Neighbor: Juliette Reid is invested in the Starkville Area Arts Council
Though she never expected to work for a nonprofit, Juliette Reid is invested in Starkville as the new Starkville Area Arts Council Program Coordinator. Reid originally moved to Starkville in 2015 to receive her degree in English from Mississippi State University, and has stayed in the city ever since to invest herself in the arts council.
Starkville Daily News
Cowbells and Paint Pails paints murals on University Drive
This past Thursday, a group of Starkville community members participated in Cowbells and Paint Pails, a project that has been working for the past several weeks to paint small sections of university drive. To read more, see the full Saturday, August 6th edition of the Starkville Daily News.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Starkville Daily News
Local acupuncturist is the only one in Mississippi who can treat Alpha-Gal
Anyone with Alpha-Gal Syndrome knows how all-consuming it can be. For every one of us who doesn’t have this life-threatening allergy, there is at least one person in our circle of acquaintances, and probably more, who does, especially here in the South. Luckily, local acupuncturist Clare O’Nan of Starkville...
Comments / 0