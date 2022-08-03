Read on www.wsaz.com
Related
wchsnetwork.com
Justice answers Putnam sheriff on abandoned vehicle issue
WINFIELD, W.Va. — Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton sent a letter to Gov. Jim Justice Friday asking for assistance in enforcement of a state law focusing on the removal of abandoned vehicles from public and private property. In his letter, Eggleton tells Justice that he’s learned since taking office...
wchstv.com
Former Sears building demolition approved once again in court
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Owners of the Charleston Town Center were in court again over the stalling of demolition efforts of the former Sears building. The debate has gone on for months and made a return to Kanawha County Circuit Court on Friday. Quarrier Street LLC wants to tear...
WSAZ
‘Shelter in Place’ order lifted
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A ‘Shelter in Place’ order has been lifted, according to Metro 911 dispatchers. County Manager Jennifer Herrald says a light haze and smell of chlorine was in the air in the area. Dispatchers say it was reported a little after 5 a.m. Thursday.
Clients claim Lincoln County lawyer cut off communication, stole money
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The people who trusted former Lincoln County Family Court Judge Scott Elswick are speaking out, saying they feel betrayed by their attorney. They are claiming he “ghosted” them when they needed his help the most. Elswick was a Family Court Judge in Lincoln County for 8 years until he left […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSAZ
Woman injured in shooting
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Police are investigating a shooting that happened along a busy road in Charleston, West Virginia. It happened just after 7 o’clock Saturday evening in the 1500 block of Washington Street West. Charleston Police said one female was shot with a BB gun. CPD said the victim...
WSAZ
South Charleston residents safe after morning chlorine spill
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - South Charleston residents are safe after many were ordered to shelter in place early Thursday morning. The order was issued after a 30-gallon pail of chlorinated dry bleach was found decomposing at Clearon’s Ordinance Center. Kanawha County Emergency Management Director C.W. Sigman said South...
2022 Multifest is underway in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Multifest is in full swing on Kanawha Boulevard in Charleston. The event runs from Friday to Sunday. On Friday, participants heard music and got to eat plenty of good food. On Saturday, there’s a hip-hop workout, along with Zumba and yoga. Former NBA player and current Assistant Marshall Basketball Coach Tamar […]
WSAZ
Changes in Multifest entertainment line-up
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ)- Multifest returns to Haddad Riverfront Park in Charleston this weekend. The festival, which kicked off Friday, brings together different cultures through art, music, education, programs and food. Jon B will no longer be performing Saturday evening, according to Multifest organizers. Flight issues prevented the artist from arriving...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Putnam County Sheriff: ‘I’m just looking to make my state better’
UPDATE (7:38 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5): Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton responded on Facebook to the Governor saying: “I just want everybody to understand that I’m not looking for an argument. I’m not looking for a fight. I’m just looking to make my state better … And I’m running into brick wall after brick […]
WSAZ
Five additional counties eligible for Individual Assistance, Disaster Unemployment Assistance
FRANKFORT, Ky.( WSAZ)- Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced on Saturday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Individual Assistance and Disaster Unemployment Assistance in five additional counties affected by catastrophic flooding in late July. Kentuckians are now eligible in Leslie, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, and Whitley counties. Those living in...
thelevisalazer.com
MARTIN COUNTY SUPT. SAYS HE WAS TRYING TO BE A ‘GOOD NEIGHBOR’ LOANING 2 BUSES TO FAIR BOARD
Martin County Schools Superintendent Larry James said he made the call to send two buses to Lawrence County to shuttle folks from parking areas to the fairgrounds last week. a local news media in Martin County reported. Lawrence County School Board Chairman Heath Preston and Supt. Rob Fletcher said they...
WV, KY, PA Texas Roadhouse locations to donate profits to flood relief
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Aug. 9, 28 Texas Roadhouse locations in West Virginia, Kentucky and western Pennsylvania will donate 100% of their profits to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund. The Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund was established to help victims of the flooding that hit eastern Kentucky starting on July 26, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSAZ
Crews fight supermarket fire
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are on the scene late Thursday night of a grocery store fire in Nitro, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The fire was reported just before 10:45 p.m. at the Nitro Supermarket in the 2500 block of 1st Avenue. Dispatchers say the store was closed at the...
4 fire departments respond to Roane County fire
Editor’s Note: Dispatchers have provided an updated address that is in the 2600 block of Clay Road, which is in the Clover community, but has a Spencer, West Virginia address. The address was originally reported as the 2500 block. This article reflects that update. UPDATE: (3:12 P.M. Aug. 5, 2022) – Roane County Dispatchers say […]
Metro News
Shelter in place lifted in South Charleston
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Emergency officials lifted a shelter-in-place in South Charleston after about 35 minutes Thursday morning. Residents in South Charleston were advised to shelter-in-place at about 6:25 a.m. after what emergency officials described as a minor chemical incident at the Clearon plant. There was a light haze...
WSAZ
Kanawha prepares for three-day flood watch
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A flood watch from Thursday afternoon until Sunday evening is what responders in Kanawha County are making their top priority. Kanawha County Emergency Manager C.W. Sigman is helping to coordinate those efforts. He said the County Commission placed Kanawha County into a State of Preparedness in order to deal with potential flooding.
What’s happening with the Jefferson Connector in South Charleston?
A lot of construction is going on in South Charleston. Crews have been working on the Jefferson Connecter for a while now.
wchsnetwork.com
Multifest begins Friday in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Multifest will begin its 32nd year of celebrating diversity in West Virginia this weekend with various events in Charleston. Multifest will feature various musical performances at Haddad Riverfront Park through Sunday as well as a basketball clinic Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.
WSAZ
Rollover crash closes Corridor G
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Corridor G is closed in both directions late Friday night due to a rollover crash at the Davis Creek exit in Charleston, Metro 911 dispatchers say. Two people were taken to the hospital, according to Charleston Police officers on scene. There’s no word on the extent of their injuries.
1 critically shot in head in Charleston; victim identified
UPDATE: (5:09 P.M. Aug. 5, 2022) – The Charleston Police Department has identified a man critically shot on Charleston’s West Side. According to CPD, when officers arrived on the scene at Hunt Avenue and 6th Street, they found the victim, identified as 42-year-old James Hambrick, with a gunshot wound to the head. Officers say he […]
Comments / 5