ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, KY

FEMA opens mobile application site in Floyd County

By Emily Bennett
WSAZ
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wsaz.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

Five additional counties eligible for Individual Assistance, Disaster Unemployment Assistance

FRANKFORT, Ky.( WSAZ)- Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced on Saturday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Individual Assistance and Disaster Unemployment Assistance in five additional counties affected by catastrophic flooding in late July. Kentuckians are now eligible in Leslie, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, and Whitley counties. Those living in...
KENTUCKY STATE
WSAZ

Volunteers help rebuild communities impacted by flooding

WAYLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - After flooding destroyed communities across eastern Kentucky, those who have lost their homes and businesses now have to rebuild what was lost. Kevin Webb works with people who have intellectual disabilities and a handful of them in the Wayland community used to live all together in a house that felt more like home.
WAYLAND, KY
WSAZ

Tide Loads of Hope responds to Eastern Ky to help flood victims

HAZARD, Ky (WSAZ) – Free laundry services are being offered to flood survivors in Eastern Kentucky. In partnership with Matthew 25: Ministries and Procter and Gamble, Tide Loads of Hope is providing everyday essentials to those who need it most to help bring a sense of normalcy in this time of need.
HAZARD, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Langley, KY
County
Floyd County, KY
Floyd County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
WSAZ

Stuff the Truck events planned to help Ky flood relief

Huntington, W.Va./New Boston, Ohio (WSAZ) – Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State has partnered with several local churches to assist in the flood relief efforts in Floyd County, Kentucky. ReGeneration Church and Norway Avenue Church of Christ, both in Huntington, West Virginia, and Sanctuary of Grace Church in Proctorville,...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Football scrimmage raises money for flood victims

OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WSAZ) - People all over the region have been finding ways to help flood victims in Eastern Kentucky. Friday night, the West Carter High School football team hosted a scrimmage with Greenup County. Admission was $5, and all proceeds raised will go to help flood victims in...
OLIVE HILL, KY
WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | Fighting Fraud

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Millions of Americans rely on Social Security benefits. One West Virginia mother, Misty Brown, recently found herself in a tough spot after her son’s Social Security benefits were sent to someone else who withdrew more than $1,000 in cash. “June the 4th I wake up,...
WILLIAMSON, WV
WSAZ

Troopers | Wife taken to hospital after shot by husband

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A woman is in the hospital following a shooting in Lawrence County, Kentucky early Friday morning, Kentucky State Police reports. According to troopers, the person accused of pulling the trigger is the woman’s husband, 43 year-old Herbert Fletcher. The shooting was reported at Rockcastle...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robbie Williams
WSAZ

Teen pleads not guilty in step-grandfather’s deadly shooting

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A teen accused of shooting and killing his step-grandfather early last year pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness, according to the Lincoln County Prosecutor’s Office. Ryan Perry, 19, who was 17 when the shooting happened in January 2021 along Maple Street in...
HAMLIN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy