FEMA opens mobile application site in Floyd County

Five additional counties eligible for Individual Assistance, Disaster Unemployment Assistance
FRANKFORT, Ky.( WSAZ)- Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced on Saturday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Individual Assistance and Disaster Unemployment Assistance in five additional counties affected by catastrophic flooding in late July. Kentuckians are now eligible in Leslie, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, and Whitley counties. Those living in...
Emergency management officials on high alert after Ky. flooding; more rain on the way
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Just one week after deadly flash floods in eastern Kentucky, more rain and potential flash flooding is headed toward the region. “It’s been two steps forward, three steps back,” said Tim England, emergency management director in Boyd County. Boyd County was spared from...
Volunteers help rebuild communities impacted by flooding
WAYLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - After flooding destroyed communities across eastern Kentucky, those who have lost their homes and businesses now have to rebuild what was lost. Kevin Webb works with people who have intellectual disabilities and a handful of them in the Wayland community used to live all together in a house that felt more like home.
Tide Loads of Hope responds to Eastern Ky to help flood victims
HAZARD, Ky (WSAZ) – Free laundry services are being offered to flood survivors in Eastern Kentucky. In partnership with Matthew 25: Ministries and Procter and Gamble, Tide Loads of Hope is providing everyday essentials to those who need it most to help bring a sense of normalcy in this time of need.
Stuff the Truck events planned to help Ky flood relief
Huntington, W.Va./New Boston, Ohio (WSAZ) – Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State has partnered with several local churches to assist in the flood relief efforts in Floyd County, Kentucky. ReGeneration Church and Norway Avenue Church of Christ, both in Huntington, West Virginia, and Sanctuary of Grace Church in Proctorville,...
Football scrimmage raises money for flood victims
OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WSAZ) - People all over the region have been finding ways to help flood victims in Eastern Kentucky. Friday night, the West Carter High School football team hosted a scrimmage with Greenup County. Admission was $5, and all proceeds raised will go to help flood victims in...
WSAZ Investigates | Fighting Fraud
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Millions of Americans rely on Social Security benefits. One West Virginia mother, Misty Brown, recently found herself in a tough spot after her son’s Social Security benefits were sent to someone else who withdrew more than $1,000 in cash. “June the 4th I wake up,...
Troopers | Wife taken to hospital after shot by husband
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A woman is in the hospital following a shooting in Lawrence County, Kentucky early Friday morning, Kentucky State Police reports. According to troopers, the person accused of pulling the trigger is the woman’s husband, 43 year-old Herbert Fletcher. The shooting was reported at Rockcastle...
Teen pleads not guilty in step-grandfather’s deadly shooting
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A teen accused of shooting and killing his step-grandfather early last year pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness, according to the Lincoln County Prosecutor’s Office. Ryan Perry, 19, who was 17 when the shooting happened in January 2021 along Maple Street in...
