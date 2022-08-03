ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

tigerdroppings.com

BK is Saban coming from MSU

BK is grinning inside, he’s never had this much talent at this many positions with which to work and he still averaged 10 wins. If God grants him good health look for the next 6-10 years to be the best in Tiger history. Guys, we finally have a coach to match the talent.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

What’s the latest with our punting and kicking game?

Will definitely miss Cade York. The northwestern transfer has primarily been kickoffs at his old school. Peyton Todd still not likely to see the field. Not really sure how a punter who was all world in high school suddenly can't sniff the field in college. LSU Fan. Aggie minds. Member...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Men, We have a COMPETENT HC

The more I hear the more excited I get. The story about the mental or mindset training sounds just like something Saban would do. Who knows what he could've accomplished if he'd been at LSU since 05. He's so detail oriented and organized in his approach that It seems otherworldly after Les and O. My last 'wait and see' issue is what style of offense he runs but he's passed everything with flying colors so far.
BATON ROUGE, LA
#Lsu Football#Clemson#American Football#College Football#A M#Espn#Lsu Fan Orlando#Mi
tigerdroppings.com

Rickie Collins

He’s a 5 star qb. There is no question. Will be a future great LSU Tiger. I have no idea how this kid is so underrated, it makes no sense. There’s no question, other than the fact that he’s a consensus 4*. LSU Fan. BR. Member since...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Brennan is not the guy.

I’m willing to go out on a limb and say this. Yes I will cheer for him if he is named starting QB, but he just ain’t it. Not saying Daniels or Nuss necessarily is, but we have heard from the players. It’s a two man race. Book mark me if I’m wrong and poke fun. Myles is not the guy.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Letter from Scott Woodward Re: changes to Gameday experience

When I came back home to LSU three years ago, what I was most looking forward to was reconnecting with the people. It is the people of LSU who make this place special: our student-athletes, our coaches and staff, the faculty on campus, the student body, and especially, you. Your passion and pride is unrivaled, and I am grateful for your support of the student-athletes in all 21 of our sports.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

2 LSU Football Season Tickets for Sale

- West Side lower bowl, approximately 30 yard line, one of the best locations in the stadium. - Price: 3280 for the pair. That’s what we paid for them with the TAF fees. Not looking to make a profit. If interested please email at mcdermott8950@gmail.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Jaxon Howard has a tweet for all the Brian Kelly haters

Jaxon Howard’s commitment has aged like a fine wine. The more he tweets, the more I love having him in the class. Well Jaxon Howard would know if Kelly can recruit because he seems like a huge Brian Kelly fan. LSU Fan. Washington DC. Member since Nov 2008. 10928...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Pretty good tree dog looking for a home Baton Rouge Area

I'm looking to give away my coon dog to somebody who will hunt him. He's a 9 year old english coonhound redtick. He was an extremely good coon dog and a pretty good squirrel dog back when I hunted him alot. He's just been a pet for the past 2 or 3 years other than a squirrel hunt here and there. He'd be great for somebody who wants a good hunting pet. I dont think he'll win any hunts now since he's so rusty and a little fat, but he still trees the hell out of squirrels and will lay around on the porch with you in the evenings.
BATON ROUGE, LA

