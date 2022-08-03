The more I hear the more excited I get. The story about the mental or mindset training sounds just like something Saban would do. Who knows what he could've accomplished if he'd been at LSU since 05. He's so detail oriented and organized in his approach that It seems otherworldly after Les and O. My last 'wait and see' issue is what style of offense he runs but he's passed everything with flying colors so far.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO