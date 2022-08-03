Read on www.tigerdroppings.com
BK is Saban coming from MSU
BK is grinning inside, he’s never had this much talent at this many positions with which to work and he still averaged 10 wins. If God grants him good health look for the next 6-10 years to be the best in Tiger history. Guys, we finally have a coach to match the talent.
What’s the latest with our punting and kicking game?
Will definitely miss Cade York. The northwestern transfer has primarily been kickoffs at his old school. Peyton Todd still not likely to see the field. Not really sure how a punter who was all world in high school suddenly can't sniff the field in college. LSU Fan. Aggie minds. Member...
LSU Football highlights in Spanish — did they take a break last season?
I used to love listening to these, you could feel that dude’s energy coming through your screen. He was likely an undergrad who graduated and moved on. Pretty sure Mario that works at 104.5 in Baton Rouge is the one who did it. He also did Saints and/or pelicans too. I guess he still does it, idk.
How does the overall status of LSU's roster affect the starting QB decision?
LSU has, arguably, the best WR room in the SEC...maybe the country, but a suspect o-line. Suspect as in depth. The condition of the roster would lead me to believe that, due to the lack of depth along the o-line and unknowns at RB, Daniel's gives LSU the best chance at winning now, between he and Brennan.
Shelton Sampson Jr said he is bringing Kylin Jackson and Rickie Collins with him to LSU
He said hopefully after making that statement but not including his friend Jordan Matthews who was there today tells me Jackson and Collins is in the bag for LSU. i.e. if the money's there. LSU Fan. Member since Apr 2012. 12203 posts. Posted on 8/6/22 at 8:51 pm to Byrdybyrd05.
Shelton Sampson's commitment bumps LSU's '23 class up to 7th overall.
We will jump up another spot to #6 on Monday with Jackson. I think we finish between 4-7 this year. The last class only had 15, but did they hit on all of them?. These guys know what they are doing. TD Sponsor. TD Fan. USA. Member since 2001. Thank...
Which fictional QB's would you compare to past and present LSU QB's?
Matt Flynn = Jonathan Moxon - The career backup that finally got his chance to shine. Joe Burrow = Joe Kane - Great leader of men, but quite possibly a homicidal maniac also. Myles Brennan = Bo Callahan - Arm potential to be a top draft pick, but seems disconnected from teammates.
Men, We have a COMPETENT HC
The more I hear the more excited I get. The story about the mental or mindset training sounds just like something Saban would do. Who knows what he could've accomplished if he'd been at LSU since 05. He's so detail oriented and organized in his approach that It seems otherworldly after Les and O. My last 'wait and see' issue is what style of offense he runs but he's passed everything with flying colors so far.
Rickie Collins
He’s a 5 star qb. There is no question. Will be a future great LSU Tiger. I have no idea how this kid is so underrated, it makes no sense. There’s no question, other than the fact that he’s a consensus 4*. LSU Fan. BR. Member since...
Brennan is not the guy.
I’m willing to go out on a limb and say this. Yes I will cheer for him if he is named starting QB, but he just ain’t it. Not saying Daniels or Nuss necessarily is, but we have heard from the players. It’s a two man race. Book mark me if I’m wrong and poke fun. Myles is not the guy.
I haven't heard Kardell Thomas' name at all this pre-season.
He is listed at 6'-3" at 350 (no pun intended) pounds. Geez, if that's true he's running a little large in a bad way. I hope he is getting in better shape. Him and Chris Davenport have had a very similar career. LSU Fan. New Orleans. Member since Oct 2007.
Former Notre Dame and current Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. shares his thoughts on BK
It’s the rant and 2022… anything more than 15 sedonds and you lose the attention of 99% of viewers. this is not to you capt, as i appreciate all your work on various boards.......but just a general shot to tRant... as much shite lsu fans have talked about...
Letter from Scott Woodward Re: changes to Gameday experience
When I came back home to LSU three years ago, what I was most looking forward to was reconnecting with the people. It is the people of LSU who make this place special: our student-athletes, our coaches and staff, the faculty on campus, the student body, and especially, you. Your passion and pride is unrivaled, and I am grateful for your support of the student-athletes in all 21 of our sports.
2 LSU Football Season Tickets for Sale
- West Side lower bowl, approximately 30 yard line, one of the best locations in the stadium. - Price: 3280 for the pair. That’s what we paid for them with the TAF fees. Not looking to make a profit. If interested please email at mcdermott8950@gmail.
Jaxon Howard has a tweet for all the Brian Kelly haters
Jaxon Howard’s commitment has aged like a fine wine. The more he tweets, the more I love having him in the class. Well Jaxon Howard would know if Kelly can recruit because he seems like a huge Brian Kelly fan. LSU Fan. Washington DC. Member since Nov 2008. 10928...
2 LSU Season Tickets for Sale South Endzone Section 417
Just looking to get what I paid for them ($980 + $500 tradition fund) $1480 total.
Pretty good tree dog looking for a home Baton Rouge Area
I'm looking to give away my coon dog to somebody who will hunt him. He's a 9 year old english coonhound redtick. He was an extremely good coon dog and a pretty good squirrel dog back when I hunted him alot. He's just been a pet for the past 2 or 3 years other than a squirrel hunt here and there. He'd be great for somebody who wants a good hunting pet. I dont think he'll win any hunts now since he's so rusty and a little fat, but he still trees the hell out of squirrels and will lay around on the porch with you in the evenings.
