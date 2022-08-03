ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barstow College is one of ten colleges to participate in C.A.D.E.N.C.E

By Digital Staff
KPVI Newschannel 6
 3 days ago
CBS News

As back-to-school time approaches, the fight over cellphones in the classroom continues

As summer begins to draw to a close, back-to-school season promises the renewal of an ongoing fight over whether cellphones should be allowed in the classroom. With students' mental health top of mind, many teachers, school leaders and state legislators have been pushing for tighter restrictions — saying that after decades of studying technology's grip on American kids and years of competing for students' attention, they've had enough.
EDUCATION
The 74

122 Teachers Speak: Surviving Student Learning Loss, Behavior Challenges

“My eighth graders wouldn’t use capital letters, periods, punctuation…I had to do mini lessons to review.” Eighth grade teacher, Cheraw, SC “Angry outbursts over little things, physical violence… no sense of the purpose of school… it’s boring or not fun… They don’t know why they’re mad or sad.” Second grade teacher, Carrollton, TX “They don’t […]
EDUCATION
The 74

Students with Disabilities Often Overlooked in Gifted Programming

Gifted programming, already uneven across the country and prone to racial discrimination, has yet another blind spot: twice exceptional students.  These advanced learners, who may also receive special education services, can languish academically, their skills overlooked. The same holds true for low-income children, students of color and those learning to speak English.  Experts say most […]
SOCIETY
The 74

New Data: Despite Progress, a Third of Students Finished Year Below Grade Level

Despite progress during the 2021-22 school year, over a third of students still fell below grade level by the time it ended, according to the latest federal data tracking schools’ response to the pandemic. Almost 90% of respondents to the latest School Pulse Panel survey from the National Center for Education Statistics blame pandemic-related disruptions, […]
EDUCATION
Essence

Achieving Success Through Community Empowerment

Black leaders from across multiple industries share the work they're doing to impact change in how corporations and organizations support Black communities. The Wealth & Power experience during the 2022 ESSENCE Festival of Culture saw a panel of esteemed leaders take the stage for an enlightening discussion about achieving success through community empowerment presented by Geico.
ECONOMY

