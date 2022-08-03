Shreveport reaches 100 degrees for the 23rd time this summer

Read on www.ktbs.com
KSLA
Hot and humid into the workweek, change on the way
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More heat and humidity through the rest of the weekend but there is change on the way! Lows tonight will drop to the mid-70s with a few clouds here and there. Sunday looks more like the same with highs in the mid and upper-90s. Heat index...
KTBS
The Morning Break: Fill the Bus (Bossier) & SPD Blood Drive
SHREVEPORT, La. - KRMD, Cumulus Media, and KTBS 3 continue the partnership each Friday with The Morning Break. This week, Mason from Melinda and Mason in the Morning, plus KTBS 3's Nate Fluharty discussed Fill the Bus and a big SPD blood drive.
A Couple Moved To The Oldest Modern Home In Louisiana & TikTok Is Obsessed With The Interior
A couple packed up and moved from their "dream" apartment in Austin, TX to the oldest standing modern home in Shreveport, LA. They posted their journey to TikTok on July 25 and users were so excited to see the interior. In the video that received 329.6K views, the creator, Elles...
34-Year-Old Justin Vansickle Arrested Following A Crash On I-20 (Bossier Parish, LA)
One person was arrested following a crash on I-20 W Friday morning. The Louisiana State Police, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Bossier City Police Department, and the Bossier City fire department [..]
KTBS
Pastor of Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Baptist Church laid to rest in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, LA_ A celebration of life for Reverend Fred Caldwell. Family, friends and community members reflected on Caldwell's life and ministry during a funeral service Friday in Shreveport. "He did what he said he was going to do," Paul Porter said. "I give God the praise for that man of...
KTBS
Railroad crash sets big rig on fire
SHREVEPORT, La. - One man was transported to the hospital on Friday after a train crashed into his 18-wheeler setting it on fire, said Sheriff Steve Prator. The call came in at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Friday. Caddo deputies said the 18-wheeler hauling corn was crossing on Harts Island Road at Highway 1 when it was hit by a Union Pacific train heading north. The big rig caught on fire and the trailer was detached from the truck upon impact. The driver told deputies he did not see or hear the train coming. Shreveport Fire Department put out the fire and transported the truck driver to an area hospital.
KTBS
What's Happening: Aug. 5-7
Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info. SBC GloFest will be held monthly at the plaza at Riverview Park beginning Friday, June 3 at 7 p.m. Admission is free. SBC GloFest will feature new light shows monthly...
magic1029fm.com
ZAXBY’s on Youree in Shreveport Has Closed
We’re now Zaxby’s less in the ArkLaTex! Zaxby’s on Youree has closed. A sign on the door says to visit other stores in the area, on Mansfield Rd and on Market St in Shreveport. Zaxby’s also has a location on Texas St in Bossier. What’s your...
arklatexweekend.com
7 fun things for this weekend: Aug 5-7
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - This weekend is the main weekend for Sales Tax Holidays in Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas. Click here for specific dates. Invest in a racing duck and you could win. Stay for music, food, face painting and more. For more info, click here. Location - Miller...
KTBS
Webster deputies step in after another unpermitted trail ride scheduled
MINDEN, La. – Less than a week after an unpermitted trail ride turned violent in Cotton Valley, the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office learned about yet another unpermitted trail ride being advertised for this weekend. Sheriff Jason Parker said if it hadn’t been for a concerned citizen who sent...
KSLA
Lauren Anderson says Shreveporters should elect someone ‘honest’
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mayoral candidate Lauren Ray Anderson sat down on Wednesday, Aug. 3 to discuss why she believes she’s the best candidate for the job. Anderson is an attorney and says that experience has made her well-equipped to take on the mayoral seat. In order to make the city better, she says we first need to address issues of child abuse and trauma.
August 15th Big Audition Date for American Idol in Louisiana
"American Idol" is Getting Ready For Another Epic Season Searching For America's Next Big Star. One of the most exciting things that my family has ever experienced was when my niece Vivian got a Golden Ticket in L.A. and the anxiety was real. As far as I am concerned my niece is the best singer in the world, so the fact that she had to go through so many auditions before getting the Golden Ticket was exhausting. She had to travel to different states just to audition. The good news is that traveling to multiple places just to audition is not necessary anymore.
Why Is Sober Dating on the Rise in Shreveport?
My Friend Decided to Avoid Alcohol Until She Finds Love. My friend and I both share our hilarious dating stories with each other. Let's call her Becky for the purpose of this story. Becky and I both broke off our engagements around the same time. Since then we have both been actively dating and realized the dating pool is rough out here in Shreveport-Bossier. So we get together often and vent and mainly share some horrid first-date stories.
fox8live.com
Heart of Louisiana: Lake Bistineau State Park
LAKE BISTINEAU STATE PARK (WVUE) - Relaxing, peaceful and beautiful are a few of the words that come to mind at Lake Bistineau State Park. The Northwest Louisiana lake not far from Bossier City is 27 square miles of calm water and Cypress trees draped with moss. To really experience...
KTBS
Fire damages Shreveport restaurant
SHREVEPORT, La. - A fire caused heavy damage to Leadbelly's Grille in the 2100 block of Greenwood Road Thursday morning. Shreveport firefighters responded to the call just after 7:30 and the first units on the scene called for a second alarm. Firefighters returned to location just before 11 a.m. after...
q973radio.com
We’re Helping Teachers In The Shreveport Area CLEAR THE LIST!
Now that school is back in session in the ArkLaTex it’s time to help our local teachers #ClearTheList! We know teachers have to furnish their classrooms with supplies and we want to help take that burden off area teachers. Upload the Amazon Wish list below. Starting Monday August 15th,...
arklatexweekend.com
New cheese and wine bar opens at Horseshoe Casino
Bossier City, Louisiana — SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Horseshoe Casino introduces a new dining experience with the addition of a new cheese and wine bar, with expertly curated selections. The Horseshoe Casino is introducing a new cheese and wine bar. The bar’s name is Casa di Amici, which...
KTBS
"The Little Dog Laughed" takes the stage
SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3 sat down with stars of the Stage Center's upcoming production The Little Dog Laughed. Tickets are on sale now for the three performances. Location: Marjorie Lyons Playhouse, on the campus of Centenary College.
KTBS
Busy hurricane season still forecast by NOAA
SHREVEPORT, La. - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration or NOAA came out with it's forecast for the rest of the 2022 Hurricane Season. They are calling for 14-20 named storms, 6-10 hurricanes and 3-5 major ones. Average over the past 30 years according to NOAA is 14, 7 and 3 respectively.
