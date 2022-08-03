Abbey Road Farm to Host “SIlobration NW” Celebration on August 28th

5th Annual Portland Hot Sauce Expo August 13th & 14th The OMSI Center. PDX Hot Sauce Expo will attempt to BREAK the Guinness Book of Records Pepper Eating Contest. High River Sauces is proud to present The 5th Annual Portland Hot Sauce Expo, which is set to take place on Saturday, August 13th and Sunday, August 14th at The OMSI Center (Bridge Lot). Tickets are officially on sale here: www.pdxhotsauceexpo.com/tickets.php . The event will feature an array of 40+ handpicked artisanal craft hot sauce makers from around the globe, complete with free samples and products available for purchase from 10am – 6pm each day. For more information, please visit: www.pdxhotsauceexpo.com/.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO