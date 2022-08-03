Dentsu’s iProspect Promotes Planning and Strategy Leads

Read on www.adweek.com
Related
AdWeek
AMC Networks Elevates Christina Spade to CEO
AMC Networks has finally found its new CEO: the same person who already held down two positions in the company’s C-suite. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Jason Lynch. Jason Lynch is TV editor at Adweek, overseeing trends, technology, personalities and programming across broadcast, cable and...
AdWeek
64% of CPGs Will Increase Retail Media Spending in 2023
CPG brands currently invest about a fifth of their marketing budgets in retail media networks and 64% expect to increase their retail media spend in the coming year. But as their spending grows, so does their expectation for a return on these investments. These figures come from an exclusive Wakefield...
AdWeek
The Rising Marketer’s Guide to the January Digital Accelerated Program
This is part of Adweek’s new series covering fellowship programs at agencies. As agencies continue to face a talent crunch, many recent graduates or career changers are seeking a way into the industry. Here, we cover programs for entry-level marketers at top agencies. January Digital (JD) founded its JD...
AdWeek
'Clients Have Learned From the Pandemic': WPP's Mark Read on Weathering Uncertainty
Economic ambiguity is looming across Europe and various parts of the world during the second half of the year and moving into 2023. But WPP chief executive Mark Read believes that with the pandemic still fresh in the minds of brand marketers, they will remember the benefits seen by those who continued to invest in advertising during that period of global uncertainty.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AdWeek
Friday Stir
-Cricket Wireless is letting its customers do the talking in a new campaign that’s tagged with “People who come to Cricket, stay with Cricket.” The testimonial approach is a new one for the brand, and it teamed with longtime creative partner Argonaut, which developed a series of films that profile customers while still incorporating the brand’s trademark characters. The customers profess their loyalty and love for Cricket’s ease of use, affordability, high-speed 5G and more.
AdWeek
Revolving Door Roster Updates: Flight Story, Havas, Mason & More
It’s Friday, so of course, we’re back with our favorite agency roster switch-ups. Let’s dive into the biggest hires and promotions of the week. Creative production studio Ambassadors made two new key hires to strengthen its production team. Annejes van Liempd joined as executive producer in Amsterdam and Tessa Ward signed on as producer in New York.
AdWeek
How Agencies Pick the Perfect Song for Their Ads
Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Emmy is an Adweek staff writer covering ad agencies. Nandika is the Adweek Faw Fellow covering ad agencies. She is a 2022 graduate of the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign with majors in Psychology and Communication. Additionally, she has minors in Public Relations and Business.
Comments / 0