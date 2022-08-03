Read on www.thehollywoodgossip.com
Batgirl Cancelation: Time Warner Discovery Didn't Warn Cast & Directors Before News Broke
David Zaslav’s reign of terror over Warner Bros Discovery has scarcely begun. This very recent merger is already leading to the death of HBO Max, which is currently the most user-approved streaming service. But even before Zaslav drives that into the ground, people are already feeling the effects. Batgirl...
‘Coyote Ugly’ lead says she was viciously body shamed during filming
Coyote Ugly actress Melanie Lynskey has revealed that she was told she’s “not beautiful” and viciously body-shamed while filming the 2000 blockbuster. Lynskey played Gloria in the hit movie, who moved with the character Violet Sanford to pursue a musical career in New York. The NZ-born actor told The Hollywood Reporter that crew members were “disappointed” about her size, despite her being an Australian size eight.
