Hattiesburg, MS

WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg holds 2nd ‘Community Bike Ride’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation has been getting people together all summer. The main draw, a Community Bike Ride, brought people together to explore downtown from the seat of their bike. “I thought it was a good way to get the community out and see new...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Construction begins on new Hattiesburg waterpark & ballfields

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Work is already underway for Hattiesburg’s new water park and baseball/softball fields. A press conference led by Toby Barker on Wednesday, Aug. 3, spearheaded the projects, which are expected to open in 2023. Cameron Field, home of Dixie Boys Baseball in Hattiesburg, is moving from...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg in lawsuit to keep historic downtown train

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg and Valley Railroad Company are at odds over which entity owns Locomotive #300, the historic train on display at the Hattiesburg Train Depot. Pine Belt News reported the company holds two-thirds of the interest of the train and the city holds one-third of the interest. The company […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg Zoo gives new details on water park expansion

Jones County received new polling machines for the upcoming elections that will help to make voting more user-friendly. Kids and adults within the Pine Belt came to the Hattiesburg Zoo for the return of storytime. WCU President King attends last commencement as head of university. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
HATTIESBURG, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Traffic
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Sumrall, MS
Hattiesburg, MS
Traffic
City
Columbia, MS
Hattiesburg, MS
Government
WJTV 12

Borden Dairy facility to close in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Officials with New Dairy Alabama LLC (Borden Dairy) announced the company will be closing its Hattiesburg, Mississippi and Dothan, Alabama, manufacturing facilities. The company will close the two locations, along with associated distribution branches, by no later than October 2, 2022. At that time, Borden Dairy will no longer produce its […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
impact601.com

City of Laurel make changes to two city positions

The Laurel City Council Confirmed a new person to fill the city’s Judge Pro Tem position with the City of Laurel’s Municipal Court. Based on an unanimous vote of the council this week, Cruz Gray has been recommended and confirmed as the city’s new Judge Pro Tem for the Laurel’s Municipal Court.
LAUREL, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Raleigh, MS – All Lanes Closed After Injury Collision at MS-35 & CR 528

The accident resulted in confirmed injuries. The severity and number of resulting damages have not been disclosed. All lanes were closed in both directions on the highway as a result of the accident. An ongoing investigation into the cause of the crash is underway. Our thoughts are with the injured...
RALEIGH, MS
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg to get waterpark, sports fields

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg is set to get a waterpark at the Hattiesburg Zoo and two new sports fields at Jaycee Park. City leaders said Jaycee Park, which is located along Quinn Street and North Hutchinson Avenue, will be the new home for Cameron Field. It will also house a new girl’s softball field […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Laurel holds civil service exams for firefighter & police applicants

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Laurel continues recruitment efforts to fill open firefighter and police officer positions. The city will host another round of civil service exams at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, at Laurel City Hall (401 North 5th Avenue). Any interested applicants must pass a...
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Wayne County 2022 football schedule

8/25 – vs. Quitman – 7:30 p.m. 9/2 – vs. Oak Grove – 7:30 p.m. 9/9 – vs. Tylertown – 7:30 p.m. 9/16 – at Pascagoula – 7:30 p.m. 9/23 – at South Jones* – 7:30 p.m. 9/30 – vs....
WAYNE COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Terrance Bright Arrest - Hattiesburg

12NET capture nine in Forrest County drug arrest ‘round-up’. Nine members of the Pine Belt are behind bars today after a joint law enforcement team operation. The Hattiesburg 14U Dixie Boys Baseball team is back in Mississippi, but with extra hardware. Family and friends met them on their home field to celebrate their Dixie Boys Baseball World Series victory.
HATTIESBURG, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

Fishing Violations of Five Mississippi Men in Louisiana Lead to Fines and 665 Catfish Confiscated and Donated to Hunters for the Hungry

Fishing Violations of Five Mississippi Men in Louisiana Lead to Fines and 665 Catfish Confiscated and Donated to Hunters for the Hungry. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed on August 5, 2022, that on August 3, enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing infractions in Plaquemines Parish.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
WDAM-TV

Laurel-Jones County Welcome Center breaks ground

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A historic building will soon get a makeover to welcome guests to the City Beautiful with southern hospitality. The City of Laurel held a groundbreaking ceremony for the future home of the Laurel-Jones Count Welcome Center. Ailrick Young, executive director of the Laurel Housing Authority, said...
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Perry County and Richton School Districts welcome back students

Players of the Pine Belt: Sylva-Bay Academy seniors Zach Buckley and Kristopher Moss. Players of the Pine Belt: Sylva-Bay Academy seniors Zach Buckley and Kristopher Moss. A historic building will soon get a makeover to welcome guests to the City Beautiful with southern hospitality. Pine Belt mom expands curriculum beyond...
PERRY COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Pine Belt mom expands curriculum beyond typical homeschool studies

Players of the Pine Belt: Sylva-Bay Academy seniors Zach Buckley and Kristopher Moss. Players of the Pine Belt: Sylva-Bay Academy seniors Zach Buckley and Kristopher Moss. Perry County and Richton School Districts welcome back students. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Even though they are two of the smallest districts in...
PERRY COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Covington Co. schools welcome back about 2,600 students

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Students are back in school in Covington County. Classes for the 2022-2023 school year began Thursday, Aug. 4, with about 2,600 students enrolled in the district. About 30 new teachers also joined the district this year. Among the district’s projects and initiatives is a major upgrade...
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS

