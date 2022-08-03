Read on www.wdam.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg holds 2nd ‘Community Bike Ride’
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation has been getting people together all summer. The main draw, a Community Bike Ride, brought people together to explore downtown from the seat of their bike. “I thought it was a good way to get the community out and see new...
WDAM-TV
Construction begins on new Hattiesburg waterpark & ballfields
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Work is already underway for Hattiesburg’s new water park and baseball/softball fields. A press conference led by Toby Barker on Wednesday, Aug. 3, spearheaded the projects, which are expected to open in 2023. Cameron Field, home of Dixie Boys Baseball in Hattiesburg, is moving from...
Hattiesburg in lawsuit to keep historic downtown train
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg and Valley Railroad Company are at odds over which entity owns Locomotive #300, the historic train on display at the Hattiesburg Train Depot. Pine Belt News reported the company holds two-thirds of the interest of the train and the city holds one-third of the interest. The company […]
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Zoo gives new details on water park expansion
Jones County received new polling machines for the upcoming elections that will help to make voting more user-friendly. Kids and adults within the Pine Belt came to the Hattiesburg Zoo for the return of storytime. WCU President King attends last commencement as head of university. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One of the victims in recent Mississippi oil tank explosion dies
One of the six workers who were injured in a recent oil tank explosion has died. Officials with the Madison County coroner’s office said one of the victims, Luke Walker, 25, of Bay Springs, died at Merit Health Central on Aug. 4. The explosion happened at a saltwater disposal...
Borden Dairy facility to close in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Officials with New Dairy Alabama LLC (Borden Dairy) announced the company will be closing its Hattiesburg, Mississippi and Dothan, Alabama, manufacturing facilities. The company will close the two locations, along with associated distribution branches, by no later than October 2, 2022. At that time, Borden Dairy will no longer produce its […]
impact601.com
City of Laurel make changes to two city positions
The Laurel City Council Confirmed a new person to fill the city’s Judge Pro Tem position with the City of Laurel’s Municipal Court. Based on an unanimous vote of the council this week, Cruz Gray has been recommended and confirmed as the city’s new Judge Pro Tem for the Laurel’s Municipal Court.
bobgermanylaw.com
Raleigh, MS – All Lanes Closed After Injury Collision at MS-35 & CR 528
The accident resulted in confirmed injuries. The severity and number of resulting damages have not been disclosed. All lanes were closed in both directions on the highway as a result of the accident. An ongoing investigation into the cause of the crash is underway. Our thoughts are with the injured...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hattiesburg to get waterpark, sports fields
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg is set to get a waterpark at the Hattiesburg Zoo and two new sports fields at Jaycee Park. City leaders said Jaycee Park, which is located along Quinn Street and North Hutchinson Avenue, will be the new home for Cameron Field. It will also house a new girl’s softball field […]
WDAM-TV
Laurel holds civil service exams for firefighter & police applicants
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Laurel continues recruitment efforts to fill open firefighter and police officer positions. The city will host another round of civil service exams at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, at Laurel City Hall (401 North 5th Avenue). Any interested applicants must pass a...
WDAM-TV
Wayne County 2022 football schedule
8/25 – vs. Quitman – 7:30 p.m. 9/2 – vs. Oak Grove – 7:30 p.m. 9/9 – vs. Tylertown – 7:30 p.m. 9/16 – at Pascagoula – 7:30 p.m. 9/23 – at South Jones* – 7:30 p.m. 9/30 – vs....
WDAM-TV
Terrance Bright Arrest - Hattiesburg
12NET capture nine in Forrest County drug arrest ‘round-up’. Nine members of the Pine Belt are behind bars today after a joint law enforcement team operation. The Hattiesburg 14U Dixie Boys Baseball team is back in Mississippi, but with extra hardware. Family and friends met them on their home field to celebrate their Dixie Boys Baseball World Series victory.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fishing Violations of Five Mississippi Men in Louisiana Lead to Fines and 665 Catfish Confiscated and Donated to Hunters for the Hungry
Fishing Violations of Five Mississippi Men in Louisiana Lead to Fines and 665 Catfish Confiscated and Donated to Hunters for the Hungry. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed on August 5, 2022, that on August 3, enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing infractions in Plaquemines Parish.
WDAM-TV
Laurel-Jones County Welcome Center breaks ground
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A historic building will soon get a makeover to welcome guests to the City Beautiful with southern hospitality. The City of Laurel held a groundbreaking ceremony for the future home of the Laurel-Jones Count Welcome Center. Ailrick Young, executive director of the Laurel Housing Authority, said...
WDAM-TV
Perry County and Richton School Districts welcome back students
Players of the Pine Belt: Sylva-Bay Academy seniors Zach Buckley and Kristopher Moss. Players of the Pine Belt: Sylva-Bay Academy seniors Zach Buckley and Kristopher Moss. A historic building will soon get a makeover to welcome guests to the City Beautiful with southern hospitality. Pine Belt mom expands curriculum beyond...
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt churches hand out school supplies, lunches during back-to-school rallies
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Pine Belt churches hosted big, back-to-school events Saturday. The members of Shady Grove Baptist Church gave out free backpacks loaded with school supplies during a rally at the church. Gift certificates were also handed out and some free hair cuts were provided. “(We wanted...
WDAM-TV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews cleaning up chemical spill on U.S. 49 in Covington Co.
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Motorists traveling in Covington County should use caution as emergency crews are cleaning a chemical spill on U.S. Highway 49. According to the Covington County Emergency Management Agency, the right lane on U.S. 49 northbound is closed at Kola Road in Collins. Covington County EMA...
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt mom expands curriculum beyond typical homeschool studies
Players of the Pine Belt: Sylva-Bay Academy seniors Zach Buckley and Kristopher Moss. Players of the Pine Belt: Sylva-Bay Academy seniors Zach Buckley and Kristopher Moss. Perry County and Richton School Districts welcome back students. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Even though they are two of the smallest districts in...
WDAM-TV
Covington Co. schools welcome back about 2,600 students
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Students are back in school in Covington County. Classes for the 2022-2023 school year began Thursday, Aug. 4, with about 2,600 students enrolled in the district. About 30 new teachers also joined the district this year. Among the district’s projects and initiatives is a major upgrade...
Comments / 0