WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg holds 2nd ‘Community Bike Ride’
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation has been getting people together all summer. The main draw, a Community Bike Ride, brought people together to explore downtown from the seat of their bike. “I thought it was a good way to get the community out and see new...
ourmshome.com
Hattiesburg Zoo Plans Waterpark At African Continent Exhibit
The Hattiesburg Zoo is getting a little bit bigger with the addition of nine water slides, two bucket dump stations, multiple water-play areas, and, of course, lots of animals. Serengeti Springs is a $10.5 million project that is set to open in the summer of 2023 as an extension of...
WDAM-TV
Storytime returns to the Hattiesburg Zoo
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Kids and adults within the Pine Belt came to the Hattiesburg Zoo for the return of storytime. Friday, Aug. 5, was the first such storytime since the COVID-19 Pandemic began in 2020. Zoo officials said they plan for storytimes to occur every Friday until the end...
WDAM-TV
Heidelberg High host open house
Heidelberg High host open house
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Zoo gives new details on water park expansion
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents in Hattiesburg will soon start to see construction at Kamper Park as the zoo expands to include a water park. The new attraction, Serengeti Springs, is expected to be completed in the summer of 2023. Hattiesburg Convention Commission Executive Director Rick Taylor said the plans...
WDAM-TV
Construction begins on new Hattiesburg waterpark & ballfields
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Work is already underway for Hattiesburg’s new water park and baseball/softball fields. A press conference led by Toby Barker on Wednesday, Aug. 3, spearheaded the projects, which are expected to open in 2023. Cameron Field, home of Dixie Boys Baseball in Hattiesburg, is moving from...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg non-profit offers ‘hope’ for special needs families
Hattiesburg non-profit offers 'hope' for special needs families
WDAM-TV
Shady Grove Baptist Church will host back-to-school event
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Shady Grove Baptist Church (101 Warren Mott Pkwy) will host a back-to-school event on Saturday. The event will start at 10:00 a.m. and will offer free backpacks with school supplies, free vaccines and a limited number of haircuts to get students ready for the school year.
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt churches hand out school supplies, lunches during back-to-school rallies
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Pine Belt churches hosted big, back-to-school events Saturday. The members of Shady Grove Baptist Church gave out free backpacks loaded with school supplies during a rally at the church. Gift certificates were also handed out and some free hair cuts were provided. “(We wanted...
Hattiesburg to get waterpark, sports fields
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg is set to get a waterpark at the Hattiesburg Zoo and two new sports fields at Jaycee Park. City leaders said Jaycee Park, which is located along Quinn Street and North Hutchinson Avenue, will be the new home for Cameron Field. It will also house a new girl’s softball field […]
Hattiesburg in lawsuit to keep historic downtown train
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg and Valley Railroad Company are at odds over which entity owns Locomotive #300, the historic train on display at the Hattiesburg Train Depot. Pine Belt News reported the company holds two-thirds of the interest of the train and the city holds one-third of the interest. The company […]
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt mom expands curriculum beyond typical homeschool studies
Pine Belt mom expands curriculum beyond typical homeschool studies
WDAM-TV
Laurel-Jones County Welcome Center breaks ground
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A historic building will soon get a makeover to welcome guests to the City Beautiful with southern hospitality. The City of Laurel held a groundbreaking ceremony for the future home of the Laurel-Jones Count Welcome Center. Ailrick Young, executive director of the Laurel Housing Authority, said...
WDAM-TV
WCU President King attends last commencement as head of university
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Nearly 400 students at William Carey University received degrees Friday, Aug. 5, during summer commencement at the Hattiesburg campus. It was the largest summer graduation ever at WCU. Two afternoon ceremonies were held. Retiring president, Tommy King, and his successor, Ben Burnett, were both there. Burnett,...
WDAM-TV
Perry County and Richton School Districts welcome back students
Perry County and Richton School Districts welcome back students
Borden Dairy facility to close in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Officials with New Dairy Alabama LLC (Borden Dairy) announced the company will be closing its Hattiesburg, Mississippi and Dothan, Alabama, manufacturing facilities. The company will close the two locations, along with associated distribution branches, by no later than October 2, 2022. At that time, Borden Dairy will no longer produce its […]
WDAM-TV
Improvements set to come to Lincoln Road
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A well-traveled road in Hattiesburg will see some upgrades soon. The City of Hattiesburg accepted a base bid of $1,539,552.90 for the Lincoln Road Paving Project. According to Mayor Toby Barker, that $1.5 million-plus will go towards upgrades from Broadway Drive to 40th Avenue on Lincoln...
WDAM-TV
Terrance Bright Arrest - Hattiesburg
Terrance Bright Arrest - Hattiesburg
WDAM-TV
Covington Co. schools welcome back about 2,600 students
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Students are back in school in Covington County. Classes for the 2022-2023 school year began Thursday, Aug. 4, with about 2,600 students enrolled in the district. About 30 new teachers also joined the district this year. Among the district’s projects and initiatives is a major upgrade...
