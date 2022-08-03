Read on www.wdam.com
Heidelberg High host open house
Wayne County 2022 football schedule
8/25 – vs. Quitman – 7:30 p.m. 9/2 – vs. Oak Grove – 7:30 p.m. 9/9 – vs. Tylertown – 7:30 p.m. 9/16 – at Pascagoula – 7:30 p.m. 9/23 – at South Jones* – 7:30 p.m. 9/30 – vs....
Hattiesburg holds 2nd ‘Community Bike Ride’
Perry County and Richton School Districts welcome back students
Storytime returns to the Hattiesburg Zoo
Players of the Pine Belt: Heidelberg senior QB/Safety Dee Parker
Laurel-Jones County Welcome Center breaks ground
Players of the Pine Belt: Wayne County senior offensive lineman Brenden Roscoe
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Second-year Wayne County head coach Jack Hankins feels good about what the War Eagles can do offensively this season – returning starting quarterback Carter Hankins and running back Isiah Boyd. But the key piece in allowing those guys to flourish is senior offensive guard/tackle Brenden...
Church sponsoring school supplies giveaway
Covington Co. schools welcome back about 2,600 students
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Students are back in school in Covington County. Classes for the 2022-2023 school year began Thursday, Aug. 4, with about 2,600 students enrolled in the district. About 30 new teachers also joined the district this year. Among the district’s projects and initiatives is a major upgrade...
Pine Belt mom expands curriculum beyond typical homeschool studies
Hattiesburg Zoo gives new details on water park expansion
Shady Grove Baptist Church will host back-to-school event
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Shady Grove Baptist Church (101 Warren Mott Pkwy) will host a back-to-school event on Saturday. The event will start at 10:00 a.m. and will offer free backpacks with school supplies, free vaccines and a limited number of haircuts to get students ready for the school year.
Pine Belt churches hand out school supplies, lunches during back-to-school rallies
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Pine Belt churches hosted big, back-to-school events Saturday. The members of Shady Grove Baptist Church gave out free backpacks loaded with school supplies during a rally at the church. Gift certificates were also handed out and some free hair cuts were provided. “(We wanted...
WCU President King attends last commencement as head of university
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Nearly 400 students at William Carey University received degrees Friday, Aug. 5, during summer commencement at the Hattiesburg campus. It was the largest summer graduation ever at WCU. Two afternoon ceremonies were held. Retiring president, Tommy King, and his successor, Ben Burnett, were both there. Burnett,...
Construction begins on new Hattiesburg waterpark & ballfields
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Work is already underway for Hattiesburg’s new water park and baseball/softball fields. A press conference led by Toby Barker on Wednesday, Aug. 3, spearheaded the projects, which are expected to open in 2023. Cameron Field, home of Dixie Boys Baseball in Hattiesburg, is moving from...
Heidelberg High School holds open house for 2022-23 school year
HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - Heidelberg High School geared up for the new school year with an open house Saturday. The event is focused on giving students and teachers a refresher of the school building, while also allowing new students to get a feel for their school for the 2022-23 academic school year.
Hattiesburg to get waterpark, sports fields
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg is set to get a waterpark at the Hattiesburg Zoo and two new sports fields at Jaycee Park. City leaders said Jaycee Park, which is located along Quinn Street and North Hutchinson Avenue, will be the new home for Cameron Field. It will also house a new girl’s softball field […]
Terrance Bright Arrest - Hattiesburg
