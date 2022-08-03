MINNEAPOLIS -- It's crunch time for a talented group of local high schoolers. They're premiering a production of Disney's "Descendants" this weekend.They come from all around - convening and collaborating at the Lundstrom Theater in North Minneapolis.They are prepping to debut the popular "Descendants," a play about the next generation of Disney heroes and villains.Danny Ellis is one of the devoted cast members, "It actually makes me happy because I love being here."Aniyah Warren, a fellow cast member loves it too. She described the high she gets from being on stage, "It's just I don't know - a sugar rush,...

