Hiram, OH

Hiram College News

Garfield Center for Public Leadership Scholars Learn About Iceland’s Unique Political Nature

Taylor Cook, a recent graduate and scholar in the Garfield Center for Public Leadership, recaps her experiences on the group’s trip to Reykjavik, Iceland, led by James Thompson, Ph.D., associate professor of political science. The Garfield Center for Public Leadership at Hiram College prepares students to assume the responsibilities of public leadership by developing expertise in matters of public policy, foreign and domestic, grounded in Hiram’s traditional liberal arts education.
