First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Extends Losing Streak as Pelosi Taiwan Trip Passes Without Incident

Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Blinken: If China escalates tensions over Pelosi's potential Taiwan trip, 'that would be entirely on Beijing'
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said if China decided to escalate tensions with the U.S. over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's potential trip to Taiwan, then that decision "would be entirely on Beijing." While talking to reporters at the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Review Conference, Blinken said he was not aware if Pelosi has decided to visit Taiwan yet. Aug. 1, 2022.
Pelosi calls on China to "immediately" stop firing missiles near Taiwan
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Beijing wouldn't succeed in isolating Taiwan as she demanded Chinese missile launches into the sea near Taipei stop "immediately." Driving the news: Pelosi made the comments in Tokyo as she wrapped up her congressional delegation trip to Asia that included a visit to Taiwan that triggered China's live ammunition drills Thursday. Japanese officials reported several missiles landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone.
China Makes New Threats As Rumors Swirl That Pelosi’s Taiwan Visit Is Imminent (Updated)
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi seen in an inset above a picture of a US Air Force C-40 aircraft. gillfoto via Wikicommons / Nathan Howard/Getty ImagesChina "is standing by" if the House Speaker "dares" to visit Taiwan as U.S. carrier strike group sails near the island.
China Is Encircling Taiwan and Dropping Bombs Near Its Coast
Taiwan is bracing for China’s wrath after welcoming U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the most senior U.S. politician to visit the self-ruled island since 1997. China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and sees Pelosi’s visit as a challenge to its sovereignty and a ploy to contain its rise. It began military action on Thursday that would effectively blockade the U.S. partner just hours after Pelosi left. The Taiwanese defense ministry said the Chinese military fired several ballistic missiles into waters northeast and southwest of Taiwan.
China Fires Latest Threat Over Nancy Pelosi's Possible Taiwan Visit
Beijing said it will decide on the exact countermeasure in response to Pelosi's visit if the House speaker "dares making the visit" to Taiwan.
Despite its fury, China's actual response to Pelosi's Taiwan trip looks like its standard playbook, experts say
China announced live-fire drills around Taiwan and banned thousands of food imports after Pelosi's visit. Two experts say that's all expected.
North Korea denounces U.S. 'interference' over Pelosi's Taiwan visit
SEOUL, Aug 3 (Reuters) - North Korea's foreign ministry on Wednesday criticised what it called U.S. "imprudent interference" in China's internal affairs over House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, the official KCNA said.
China warns of a possible military response to Pelosi's potential Taiwan trip
China once again warned House Speaker Nancy Pelosi against visiting Taiwan. The Chinese Ministry of Defense signaled there could be a military response. "If the US insists on taking its own course, the Chinese military will never sit idly by," a spokesperson said. China suggested Tuesday that there could be...
Japan Warns Russia's War Could Encourage Xi Jinping To Act Against Taiwan
Japan, in its annual defense white paper on Friday, warned of escalating security threats emerging from the Russia-Ukraine war, Chinese intimidation of Taiwan, and other vulnerable technology supply chains. What Happened: The defense ministry report listed out the Japanese government's security concerns as it prepares the defense budget request due...
China hits Taiwan with trade restrictions after Pelosi visit
China has suspended some trade with Taiwan in apparent retribution for a visit by the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the self-governing island.
U.S. watches anxiously as China threatens missile launches near Taiwan
“The Chinese are looking deliberately to do something that they’ve never done before,” one expert said.
China's Version of HIMARS Could Be 'Game Changer' if Beijing Attacks Taiwan
U.S.-supplied HIMARS have become a key part of Ukraine's counteroffensive in the ongoing war with Russia.
China Says Taiwan Issue Could Take It to 'War' With U.S.
"Extra caution and a sense of responsibility is indispensable when it comes to Taiwan," Jing Quan, minister of China's embassy in Washington, D.C. said.
China sanctions Pelosi and her family in revenge for her Taiwan visit, calling it an 'egregious provocation'
Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier this week after China warned her not to. China has long pressured other countries not to recognize Taiwan as a country.
CNBC
Pelosi’s Taiwan trip puts the world's biggest chipmaker back in the spotlight of U.S.-China rivalry
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan trip has once again shone a spotlight on the island's critical role in the global chip supply chain and in particular on TSMC. TSMC manufacturers semiconductors for technology giants such as Apple and Nvidia. Pelosi met with TSMC Chairman Mark Liu, in a sign...
Russia backs Beijing on Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit, drawing the two countries closer together on issues like Ukraine
Russia is backing China's position over Taiwan as U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi traveled to the self-governed island on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Chinese government has at least one firm supporter in its escalating conflict with the United States over U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan: Russia.
International Business Times
China Fires Missiles In Largest Ever Drills In Waters Off Taiwan
China fired multiple missiles around Taiwan on Thursday as it launched unprecedented military drills a day after a visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the self-ruled island that Beijing regards as its sovereign territory. Soon after the scheduled start at 0400 GMT, China's state broadcaster CCTV...
Why Taiwan is the biggest flashpoint in the increasingly fraught US-China relationship
While there’s no shortage of conflicts between the U.S. and China, an escalating confrontation over Taiwan is dialing up the tension.
