Ken Henry
3d ago

67 members of Congress have violated a law designed to prevent insider trading and stop conflicts-of-interest

todd huffman
3d ago

bit coins are not a commodity and inless they are made of real gemstone or precious metals are fake wealth and fraudulent in use

cryptobriefing.com

Bitcoin, Ethereum Could Become Commodities Under New CFTC Bill

A bipartisan group of senators on the Senate Agriculture Committee has put forward a new bill for identifying and classifying “digital commodities” that would place them under the jurisdiction of the Commodities Futures Trading Commission. The bill contains language that allows for some assets to be considered “digital...
CoinDesk

Crypto's Institutional Narrative: Less Dead Than It Seems?

This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Chainalysis and FTX US. One would be forgiven for thinking the crypto institutional narrative is dead. Tesla sold bitcoin. Cboe took a huge write-down on the exchange it bought last year. Even Cathie Wood and ARK sold $COIN!. But taking a deeper look, NLW...
CoinDesk

Crypto's No-Fun Hack Week

This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Chainalysis and FTX US. One of the biggest challenges to the mainstreaming of crypto is the propensity for novel protocols to be exploited. This week, the Nomad bridge was drained of some $200 million while another vulnerability led to more than 10,000 wallets (largely but not exclusively holding Solana's SOL) being attacked. NLW looks at what happens and what the industry thinks the lessons are.
CoinDesk

The UK Argues Crypto Is a New Type of Property

This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Chainalysis and FTX US. On this edition of the “Weekly Recap,” NLW homes in on an interesting report out of the U.K. that would define crypto as a fundamentally new type of property – something that some crypto lawyers have been arguing in the U.S. for some time.
Washington Examiner

Manchin-Schumer OKs paying 300 IRS agents same as Harris

The tax and spend deal cut by Sen. Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer includes a provision to allow the Internal Revenue Service to create a high-priced strike force of 300. According to a new congressional analysis, the pay for those 300 could be as high as the...
Washington Examiner

New York Times tries to blame Republicans for Biden’s border crisis

“G.O.P Governors Cause Havoc by Busing Migrants to East Coast,” blared a New York Times headline reporting on the 7,200 migrants Texas and Arizona have bused to Washington, D.C., since April. This is a “political tactic” by the Republican governors of Texas and Arizona who are looking to “offload...
Washington Examiner

Democrats and Trump team up to beat Republicans and boost election deniers

Democrats like to pretend they despise former President Donald Trump and want him nowhere near power. But Democrats and Trump have the worst kind of symbiotic relationship, and the two have teamed up to try and prevent Republicans from winning in November. Trump-endorsed House candidate Josh Gibbs defeated Michigan Rep....
