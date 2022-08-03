Arkansas panel rejects recreational marijuana ballot measure

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police in New Mexico’s largest city are investigating whether the ambush shooting deaths of three Muslim men over the past nine months could be connected. Albuquerque police have confirmed that detectives and federal law enforcement officers are looking for possible ties among the separate crimes. The governor, Albuquerque’s mayor and civil rights groups have raised concerns, saying violence against members of the community based on race or religion will not be tolerated. Police can’t say yet if the shootings were hate crimes. Two of the men were killed in the past week. Both were from Pakistan and members of the same mosque. The other case dates to November when a Muslim man of South Asian descent was killed.

