POLICE INVESTIGATING TWO SEPARATE DEATHS AT CARSON BEACH IN SOUTH BOSTON

Read on www.mspnews.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
Related
Boston Police investigating a double stabbing in Mission Hill overnight
BOSTON — Two men are hospitalized Saturday morning after an overnight stabbing in Boston’s Mission Hill neighborhood. The incident occurred in the area of 12 Shepherd Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. and officers located two victims suffering from apparent stab wounds. Police said both men took themselves to...
liveboston617.org
Officers Assigned to the B3 Anti-Crime Unit Arrest Male in Possession of a Firearm with an Extended Magazine Following Traffic Stop
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
Man accused of attempted rape at gunpoint in Dorchester
BOSTON — Police arrested a man accused of claiming to be a police officer before pulling a gun on a woman and trying to rape her in Dorchester early Saturday. Charles Singleton, also known as Charles Zimmerman, 51, met the woman after a social gathering in the area, police say.
mspnews.org
JOINT EFFORT LOCATES MISSING ELDERLY WOMAN IN WEYMOUTH
This morning the Massachusetts State Police Watch Center contacted MSP Air Base-Lawrence on behalf of Weymouth Police to request the State Police Air Wing’s assistance in finding a missing 85-year-old woman. The woman, who has memory impairment, is from out-of-state but was staying with family members in Weymouth. She...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
everettleader.com
Lynn Man Found Shot To Death Here Murder Being Investigated
Everett and State Police are continuing an investigation into the murder of a 38 year old Lynn man in Everett last week. Early last Tuesday morning Everett Police were called to a Central Avenue address at 4:22 a.m. following reports of gunshots and screaming by neighbors. They found a 38-year-old...
universalhub.com
Police seek help finding missing Roxbury girl
Boston Police report they are continuing to search for Nah-Tayleigh Brown, 13, who was last seen the evening of July 29 in the area of Dewey Terrace in Roxbury. At the time, she was wearing a black shirt and pants and rainbow crocs. Police contacted her by phone, but she refused to come home or provide details as to her location. She is known to spend time in Mattapan.
Two bodies found in Carson Beach area in South Boston
BOSTON - Police are investigating two bodies, one pulled from the water, near Carson Beach in South Boston on Wednesday, Police said the death are two separate incidents.At about 1:30 firefighters pulled a body from the water near the Mother's Rest Area near the beach. State police are still trying to determine how the person died and how he or she ended up in the water.About two hours later, state police responded to reports of an unresponsive man on the beach in the area of H Street. Police said that incident did not appear to be a drowning.
Boston Man Sentenced in Fatal Brockton Stabbing
BROCKTON — A South Boston man has been sentenced to 11 to 13 years in state prison for fatally stabbing a Brockton man at a city gas station in 2020. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said 25-year-old Cody Urban was sentenced on Thursday after being convicted by a jury of voluntary manslaughter following an eight-day trial in July.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbcboston.com
Boston Police Seek Missing 12-Year-Old
Police are seeking the public's help in locating a 12-year-old Boston child who has been missing since Friday morning. Trenton Brittenum, 12, was last seen at 10 a.m. Friday, Boston police said. He was supposed to return home at 5 p.m. after attending basketball tryouts, potentially being held at the...
universalhub.com
Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury opened to pedestrians today
Ron Newman took in Boston's second Open Street celebration, this time on Blue Hill Avenue. No cars allowed - just people on foot or on bicycle. The last of the three scheduled Open Streets this year is r Sept. 24 on Dorchester Avenue between Freeport Street and Gallivan Boulevard. The city has yet to announce any dates for Newbury Street.
liveboston617.org
Man Found Injured But Maybe Not Shot After Police Respond to ShotSpotter in Dorchester
On Tuesday night at approximately 21:35 hours, Boston Police from district B-3 responded to a call about a person with a gun as well as a ShotSpotter activation in the area of Edmond Street in Dorchester. One 911 caller stated a group with one person that could possibly have a...
Medical Helicopter Flies Burn Victim to Boston Hospital
FRAMINGHAM – A medical helicopter flew a burn victim, 36, to a Boston hospital on Thursday night, said Framingham Police Chief Michael Dutcher. Framingham Fire Engine 1 and Brewster Ambulance 2 responded to Chautauqua Avenue last night, August 4. The road is located off of Dudley Road in South Framingham.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mspnews.org
MSP Investigating Fatal Crash on Rt. 95, Sharon
At 7:44 p.m. Troopers from the State Police-Foxboro Barracks responded to a three-vehicle crash on Route 95 southbound, near Exit 17, in Sharon that resulted in the death one of the drivers. The crash involved a 2013 BMW 535xi operated by Jordan McGrath-Edlund, 24, of Mansfield; a 2016 Subaru Impreza...
liveboston617.org
Shots Fired on York Street Tuesday Night
On Tuesday night at approximately 21:15 hours, Boston Police Officers from District B-3 responded to York Street for a ShotSpotter activation as well as 911 calls for shots fired. When Officers arrived, they located what was clearly a scene of a shooting. Multiple spent shell casings could be seen in...
bpdnews.com
BPD Missing with Complications Alert: 75-Year-Old Fernando Quinones Ayala of Dorchester
BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate Fernando Quinones Ayala, who was last seen on August 1, 2022, at about 9:00 AM in the area of Ames Way in Dorchester. Mr. Quinones is approximately 5 feet 7inches, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and white striped shirt, black pants, and blue sneakers. Mr. Quinones is known to use the MBTA and has gone missing before and was located in Brockton.
Police Arrest Framingham Woman on Drug Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham woman yesterday morning on drug charges. Police arrested Shannon Donovan, 42, of 34 Arsenal Road of Framingham at 9:05 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3. She was charged with possession of a Class A drug and possession of a Class B drug. “Officers...
Two people kick down door to aid escape from Dorchester fire
BOSTON — The Boston Fire Department credited two people with helping a third person escape a fire in Dorchester. The fire broke out at 204 Norfolk St. Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters battled heavy flames inside the three-family home, which sustained about $200,000 in damages. The department said two people kicked...
universalhub.com
Probably not part of a feast procession
MBTA Hate Account (yep) spotted the remains of that bus that caught fire at Forest Hills being towed north past Hanover and Cross streets around 10 p.m. yesterday - possibly on its way to Everett Shops, where the T does major surgery on heavily injured buses.
whdh.com
Flight Frustrations: Flyers at Logan International deal with chaos as weather causes delays across the U.S.
BOSTON (WHDH) - Chaos in the skies due to inclement weather led to chaos at airports across the country, including at Boston’s Logan International on Saturday. Nearly 6,300 U.S. flights faced delays and over 600 were cancelled as of 10 p.m. on Saturday, according to flight tracker website, FlightAware. Flyers at Logan experienced at least 300 of those delays and over 40 cancellations, on top of traffic troubles right outside their terminals.
whdh.com
Boston to hold Open Streets event Saturday
BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston will host its second Open Streets event on Roxbury’s Blue Hill Avenue. The event will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. between Dudley Street and Warren Street, and events onsite will include local musicians and poets, a roller rink with a live band, Caribbean food trucks and more.
Comments / 0