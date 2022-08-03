Pizza, wings and sandwiches to be served at new restaurant in Quincy

Read on www.ifiberone.com
mlwa7news.com
Jersey Mike’s coming to Moses Lake
Yakima based Via Hogback Development Company has announced that Jersey Mike's Subs is coming to Moses Lake. The new multi-tenant commercial building, located near the 17 and 90-Freeway interchange will be located at 2345 S. Maiers Road in Moses Lake, the new building will house Chipotle, Seattle based MOD Pizza and now Jersey Mike's Subs.
FOX 11 and 41
“Things can be replaced, but my pets are my children,” said an evacuated resident who left behind seven cats to the Cow Canyon Fire
NACHES, Wash. — The Cow Canyon Fire in Yakima County, north of Naches is burning 5,600 acres. Fire crews are struggling to get the wildfire under control at zero percent containment. Crews went from ten to only one aircraft because of all the wildfires in our area needing those resources.
ncwlife.com
Hundreds of endangered frogs headed for refuge in Grant County
Hundreds of endangered northern leopard frogs will soon leap back into the wild at the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge in Grant County. The rare frogs only have one known wild population in Washington, at Potholes Reservoir and associated lakes around the refuge. The young frogs were fostered from eggs collected...
kpq.com
Historic Planes Pull Out of Pangborn Visit
Folks looking forward to seeing a WW2 bomber up close at Pangborn Memorial Airport this weekend might be a little disappointed after it was announced Thursday that both of Airbase Arizona Flying Museum's planes are back in Mesa for repairs. All scheduled flights and tours of the historic bombers have...
kpq.com
UPDATE: Vantage Highway Fire Has Burned Over 60 Miles
The Vantage Highway Fire is currently at 30,021 acres with an estimated 45% containment. As of August 5, both the Cow Canyon fire and the Vantage Highway Fire are under the management of a Type 2 incident management team. Northwest Incident Management Team 12 Public Information Officer Heather Appelhof said...
The PM Newsdesk Minutes: Alaska Airlines sued, multiple fires spread across state
The KIRO Newsradio newsdesk brings you their top stories on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 3. Two Muslim men sue Alaska Airlines for racial profiling. Two Muslim men from Seattle who were kicked off an Alaska Airlines flight are now suing the airline, claiming they were the targets of racial discrimination.
kpq.com
Two Brush Fires on US-2 in Cashmere
Two brush fires on US-2 slowed down traffic in Cashmere on the night of August 5. Firefighters fought the fires for 30 minutes while Washington State patrol closed down one lane of traffic. Both brush fires were on eastbound US-2 on Mileposts 111 and 109.5. No one was injured and...
Hundreds of endangered frogs raised, set to be released in Grant County
GRANT CO., Wash. – Hundreds of Northern leopard frogs will be released in Grant County later this month. The frogs have been considered an endangered species since 1999. There is only one known wild population remaining in Washington state, so the path to recovery is long. Authorities believe the...
kpq.com
Chipseal Work To Bring Delays on SR 17 Next Week
Drivers using State Route 17 just south of I-90 near Moses Lake should expect delays next week due to chipseal work by a Washington State Department of Transportation contractor. Work is expected Monday through Thursday from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm. Spokesperson Lauren Loebsack said both the contractor and project...
kpq.com
East Wenatchee Fruit Grower Selling Business Over Labor Penalties
The owner of an East Wenatchee fruit growing business is selling the company after being banned from a program that lets employers hire temporary foreign workers. Good Fruit Grower magazine reports Welton Orchards and Storage CEO Gene Welton will sell the company to avoid the legal costs of challenging allegations it mistreated workers.
ifiberone.com
Grant PUD touts record sockeye salmon at Priest Rapids Dam
DESERT AIRE - It’s the largest sockeye salmon return since Grant PUD began tallying fish back in 1960. Through the end of July, more than 640,000 Sockeye used the Priest Rapids Dam fish ladders on their journey from the ocean to tributaries in the upper waters of the Columbia River Basin.
ifiberone.com
Hundreds of endangered northern leopard frogs to be released in Grant County wildlife refuge
On Thursday, the state’s department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced its intention to release hundreds of northern leopard frogs at the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge in Grant County this August. WDFW collected northern leopard frog eggs earlier this spring and transported them for care and growth at the...
Top 5 Worst Old Washington Sayings from the Older Generation
Top 5 Worst Old Washington Sayings from the Generation of Our Parents and Grandparents. If you grew up in Washington, you no doubt heard your parents and grandparents have certain sayings that stick with you to this day. Some of the old sayings from our parental figures are hilarious, some of them are unrepeatable, and others might even deserve to be passed on down to the next generation. Do you remember some of those old Washington sayings from your grandparents and parents?
goodfruit.com
Leticia Trejo, a young grower from Bridgeport, Washington
Family background/ Leticia graduated from Washington State University with a degree in agricultural food systems. She is married to Marc Martinez and is the daughter of Diana and Donato Trejo. grower/Bridgeport, Washington. crops/Tree fruit, grapes and hops. business/Fieldin. How did you get your start?. When I started looking for jobs...
ifiberone.com
No growth reported on Vantage Highway Fire; containment at 35%
VANTAGE — The Vantage Highway Fire — the largest wildfire in the state so far this year — had no new growth reported overnight as fire crews continued to work on containment. The perimeter of the fire remains at about 26,500 acres, while about 17,000 acres have...
kpq.com
House Fire in Malaga
Neighbors reported seeing flames coming out of a house in Malaga on the evening of August 2. On the 5900 block of Stemilt Creek Road, a fire broke out within a single-story home. The flames went through the roof of the home. Chelan County Fire District #1 and Douglas County...
Massive Selah apartment complex fire displaces more than 50 people
SELAH, Wash. — More than 50 people were displaced by an apartment complex fire that destroyed the building and ravaged their belongings, but miraculously, no one was injured in the process. According to the Selah Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the multi-family unit on Valley View Ave on...
ifiberone.com
WSDOT helps guide herd of 2,000 sheep on mountain pass between Wenatchee and Ellensburg
WENATCHEE - It wasn’t an ordinary day for crews with Washington’s Department of Transportation in Chelan County. A number of WSDOT workers were tasked with helping a herd of 2,000 sheep navigate through Blewett Pass along SR 97 between Wenatchee and Ellensburg early Wednesday. WSDOT East’s Twitter page...
Tri-City Herald
Man’s family finds him face down in water after his tube flips in rapids, WA cops say
A 60-year-old man drowned in a Washington river after his tube flipped in the rapids, authorities said. The man from Walla Walla was floating the Wenatchee River near Dryden on July 30 with some friends and family members, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. When...
Level 3 evacuations issued for parts of Selah due to wildfire
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Level 3 evacuations — meaning leave now — have been issued for parts of the town of Selah in Yakima County on Wednesday. Anyone within a mile and a half from Malloy Road and North Wenas Road are advised to leave. The fire...
