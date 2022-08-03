Greene County prepares for 2022 Cal Ripken World Series

Read on www.kait8.com
Related
whiterivernow.com
New Highway 367 White River bridge at Newport opens
After numerous delays, a highway construction project at Newport is now complete, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT). The new Highway 367 bridge over the White River at Newport opened to traffic on Friday morning. The bridge replaces the town’s old steel truss “Blue Bridge,” which has been...
Kait 8
2022 FFN Preseason Tour: Hoxie
HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - The FFN Preseason Tour continues. Hoxie stayed indoors on Thursday, but they pumped plenty of iron. The Mustangs have been a powerhouse in the 3A-3. Tom Sears’ stable are in pursuit of their 3rd straight conference championship.
Kait 8
2022 FFN Preseason Tour: Walnut Ridge
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Walnut Ridge looks to get into the 3A-3 title picture. They won 4 games last season and reached the state playoffs. It’s year 4 for the Bobcats under Jeff Blake.
Kait 8
Arkansas football kicks off fall camp, 5 NEA natives on 2022 roster
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas kicked off fall camp Friday afternoon. Sam Pittman enters his 3rd season as head coach. The 2022 roster features five Region 8 Razorbacks. Jonesboro native Jashaud Stewart played in all 13 games last season, recording 7 tackles. Fellow former Hurricane Marco Avant redshirted in 2021. JHS alums Rykar Acebo and John Paul Pickens are walk-ons. Wynne alum Terry Wells redshirted but played in 1 game on the offensive line.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kait 8
Bear sighting “not unusual”, state official says
HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A bear sighting in Sharp County caught the attention of many residents on Wednesday, Aug. 3, when it climbed a tree in a well-populated area. Mike Gray owns the property in Highland where the curious bear made a scene. He said it was one of the...
Kait 8
Educators prepare to head to Little Rock
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The back and forth about teacher pay and raises continue. Teachers are making their way to Little Rock. Educators from across the state, including here in the region, are preparing to make sure their voices are heard at the state level. They are hoping to address...
Kait 8
Jonesboro fire crews put out grill fire
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Fire crews responded to a Saturday grill fire. According to Jonesboro E-911 Dispatch, fire crews were dispatched to a house in the 2100-block on North Patrick Street for a reported house fire. Region 8 News reporter Jace Passmore went to the scene, where fire crews...
Kait 8
GR8 JOB: U.S. Army honors Newport native
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We want to send a GR8 job to one Newport native serving in Germany. The U.S. Army recently awarded Staff Sergeant and Human Resources Specialist Eric Lee with the Frederick E. Vollrath Human Resources Award for Excellence. Lee, who is stationed in Kaiserslautern, said in order...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kait 8
2022 FFN Preseason Tour: Paragould
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s a new season and a new head coach at Paragould. David Gunn returns to the high school ranks after collegiate stops at Arkansas State and Auburn. He looks to rebuild a Rams program that’s won just 3 games in the last 5 seasons.
Kait 8
City gives update on status of long-unoccupied building
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – For years, the old Citizens Bank in downtown Jonesboro has been sitting vacant after the city deemed it to be dangerous. However, recent developments show there might be some changes coming to the property soon. On Tuesday, Aug. 2, near the end of their meeting,...
Kait 8
TRAFFIC ALERT: Concrete barrier added to popular intersection
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – If your daily commute goes through the intersection of Stallings Lane and South Caraway Road, there’s a new change to be aware of. A permanent median barrier has been added to the intersection after several crashes forced the Jonesboro Police Department to close a section of the road.
Kait 8
GR8 Job: Marked Tree boy takes steps to help others
MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - When it comes to helping his neighbors, one Region 8 boy is a step above the rest. In a social media post on Thursday, the Marked Tree School District commended one of its students for helping others. “Every day, Ayden gets up from his seat,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kait 8
University chapel project selected for $200,000 grant
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) – The historic Startup Chapel at Williams Baptist University is one step closer to a major renovation, thanks to a $200,000 challenge grant from the Mabee Foundation. According to a news release, the project is expected to cost $1 million to complete, and the grant...
Kait 8
Boil order issued for a Ripley County city
NAYLOR, MO. (KAIT) -A boil water order has been issued for all of Naylor. Friday Evening, Aug. 5, Naylor City Hall posted to let citizens know they will need to boil their water for five minutes before drinking until further notice. Officials say water is still safe to wash dishes,...
Kait 8
Rivergoers urged to use caution following Thursday rain
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas town on the Spring River is urging caution to those making weekend plans. With the rain received on Thursday, Aug. 4, many rivers and streams are up in the region. Because of the rain, the Spring River is now muddy and has much...
Kait 8
Arkansas State Police investigating inmate’s death
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - State police are investigating the death of a Jonesboro man at a Northeast Arkansas jail. According to a news release from Arkansas State Police, 35-year-old Matthew Scott Shipman died early Wednesday morning, Aug. 3, at the Lawrence County Detention Center. Shipman’s body has been sent...
Kait 8
Popular intersection to add new traffic light
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A trip through Brookland is going to have one extra stop soon. Following a string of crashes on Highway 49, the Arkansas Department of Transportation will be adding a traffic light. The light will go at the intersection of Highway 49 and County Road 762, also...
Kait 8
Heavy rain floods Brookland
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An hour-long thunderstorm dumped more than three inches of rain on Brookland, flooding streets and many residents’ yards. Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan said 3.16 inches of rain fell on the town within an hour Friday, Aug. 5, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Flash Flood Warning for Craighead County until 4:30 p.m.
neareport.com
State Police reviewing inmate death in Lawrence County
Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department authorities contacted the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division on Wednesday morning (August 3rd) about 2 AM requesting assistance in the investigation of an inmate death that occurred at the county jail. The inmate was identified as Matthew Scott Shipman, 35, of Jonesboro. Shipman was...
Death of Jonesboro officer during training under investigation
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The death of a Jonesboro police officer is being investigated after he reportedly had symptoms of "medical distress" before a training drill. Vincent Parks, a patrolman for the Jonesboro Police Department, arrived for training at Camp Robinson to participate in physical training around 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, according to the Arkansas State Police.
Comments / 0